Resident Return Visa And ‘Bridging Visa B’ Fees Triple For Return Travel To Australia

In Australia, holding permanent residence does not automatically guarantee the right to re-enter the country after travelling overseas. Re-entry depends on whether the travel facility attached to the permanent visa remains valid.

Interstaff is an Australian owned and operated migration agency specialising in providing employers with strategic immigration advice to engage global talent for work in Australia. With over 35 years of Australian visa and immigration expertise since being established in 1988, Interstaff’s Registered Migration Agents assist a wide array of businesses – from small to medium sized enterprises to large multinational corporations across diverse industries such as Oil and Gas, Mining, Engineering and Construction, Information Technology, Government Departments, Agriculture, Health and Education. We adopt a customer-centric approach to all our services, enhancing the experience for both employer sponsors and their employees at every stage of the visa journey. Headquartered in Perth, Western Australia, Interstaff’s team of Registered Migration Agents provide Australian immigration services both domestically and globally, combining the advantages of a local presence with global reach.

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In Australia, holding permanent residence does not automatically guarantee the right to re-enter the country after travelling overseas. Re-entry depends on whether the travel facility attached to the permanent visa remains valid.

Similarly, individuals awaiting a decision on a visa application may be unable to return to Australia after travelling overseas unless they obtain the appropriate travel rights.

Since 1 July 2026, obtaining these travel rights has become significantly more expensive. While most government visa application charges increased by around 25 per cent, fees for Resident Return Visas and Bridging Visa B visas rose by approximately 200 per cent.

Interstaff explores the impact of increased costs to maintain travel rights on international business assignments and long-term migration planning.

This includes:

What to consider when international travel is required (travel rights)

How the increase in Resident Return Visa fees may influence decisions around Australian citizenship

Broader business concerns about Australia’s attractiveness as a destination for skilled migrants.

Visa (Main applicant) 2025-26 Visa Fee 2026-27 Visa Fee % Increase 155 and 157 Resident Return Visa AUD$490 AUD$1,475 201% Bridging Visa B (BVB)* AUD$190 AUD$ 575 ~202%

At a Glance: Travel Rights

Travel as a visa applicant

If the applicant is waiting for their substantive visa* to be processed and needs to travel overseas, apply for a Bridging Visa B. See visa summary below.

Travel as an Australian citizen

No need to apply for a Resident Return Visa to travel in and out of Australia.

Australian citizens with valid Australian passports can freely re-enter the country without visa restrictions and requirements.

Travel as an Australian permanent resident

Before travelling, check whether the travel facility attached to the employee’s permanent visa is still valid (via Visa Entitlement Verification Online – VEVO).

If it has expired, apply for a Resident Return Visa to re-enter Australia.

Visa summaries

Resident Return Visa – Subclass 155 or 157

Allows Australian permanent residents to maintain permanent residence status and travel to and from Australia once the initial five-year ‘travel facility’ attached to their permanent visa expires.

Without a valid travel facility, permanent residents risk losing re-entry rights after overseas travel, potentially disrupting their residence in Australia, which could impact their ability to continue work.

Bridging Visa B – Subclass 020 (BVB)

Allows visa applicants to apply for travel rights to re-enter Australia while waiting for their new substantive visa to be processed.

May not be required in cases where the initial substantive visa is not due to expire. For example, a 482 Visa holder applying for a 186 Visa in Australia may not need to apply for a BVB if their 482 Visa remains valid for re-entry to facilitate their international travel.

Compare Subclass 155 and 157 Resident Return Visa options

Resident Return Visa Increase: Citizenship implications

Travel rights as an Australian permanent resident have now become more costly to maintain, with some permanent residents needing to apply for a Resident Return Visa every five years, or more frequently if the ‘residence requirement’ is not met.

Meeting the residence requirement for a Resident Return Visa involves living in Australia as a permanent resident for at least two years in the last five years. If this is not met, a shorter travel facility may be granted where substantial ties to Australia are established. Read more.

Some permanent visa holders may be more inclined to apply for Australian Citizenship, which removes the need to obtain and pay for Resident Return Visas.

But additional barriers make this difficult for migrants whose home countries do not allow dual citizenship — among them India, China, Japan, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore and Nepal. Giving up their original citizenship can affect their ability to visit family or retain property and investments.

SBS News reported that a petition calling for the Resident Return Visa fee increase to be reversed has passed 32,000 signatures.

Business concerns

For many migrant workers, permanent residence represents long-term security.

Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) Chief Executive, Andrew McKellar has warned that increasing visa costs beyond inflation rates risks making Australia less competitive in attracting skilled migrants.

Permanent residents contribute to Australia by helping businesses meet skills shortages, paying taxes and participating in the community, and critics argue their ability to return should not be affected by substantial increases in visa costs.

Sustainable people strategy: Global talent

It is worth considering the impact of overseas travel plans on return requirements for visa applicants and permanent residents in your workforce.

Higher costs to maintain travel rights through Resident Return Visas may increase the appeal of citizenship for permanent residents.

Many will weigh the ongoing expense of Resident Return Visas against the one-off cost of applying for citizenship and renewing an Australian passport every ten years—a comparison sharpened by the fact that Australia has some of the most expensive passport application fees in the world.

Bridging Visa B’s may also be required more often for employees in Australia’s current immigration landscape as increased government processing times mean some applicants are waiting longer for their substantive visa to be approved.

Figures from the Department of Home Affairs and the Australian Bureau of Statistics show a record 432,300 people in Australia were holding Bridging Visas on March 31, 2026.

Interstaff’s Registered Migration Agents support employers requiring sustainable global talent strategy to strengthen workforce capabilities.

Access our immigration insights to explore:

Migrant workforce and labour market updates

Work rights and visa conditions

Temporary and permanent visa pathways

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.