Current Visa Processing Times: June 2026

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Understanding current government processing times allows businesses to plan recruitment and onboarding with greater certainty.
With clearer expectations around timelines, organisations can better coordinate start dates, allocate resources, and maintain continuity in their workforce planning.
Australian visa processing: June 2026
The government represents processing times as a range. 50% of applications are processed within the lower timeframe and 90% within the upper timeframe.
The below visa processing times were published by the Department of Home Affairs on 26 June 2026 and are subject to change.
|Visa Type
|Processing Time
|482 Visa – Core Skills Stream
|83 days – 10 months
|482 Visa – Specialist Skills Stream
|10 – 57 days
|482 Labour Agreement
|5 – 8 months
|482 Nomination
|17 days – 9 months
|482 Sponsorship
|12 days – 67 days
|186 Visa – Transition Stream
|9 – 14 months
|186 Visa – Direct Entry Stream
|9 – 12 months
|186 Labour Agreement
|8 – 11 months
|494 Regional Visa
|5 – 11 months
|494 Labour Agreement
|89 days – 10 months
|600 Visitor Visa (Business Visitor)
|6 – 26 days
|400 Visa Global Average
|7 – 28 days
|WA DAMA Application*
|20 days
|SA DAMA Application*
|2 to 8 weeks
*DAMA application processing times are published by the relevant Designated Area Representative – WA: The Department of Training and Workforce Development and SA: Government of South Australia.
The Department of Home Affairs publishes global averages for the 400 Visa. Speak to Interstaff for insights on country-specific processing.
View other processing times on the Home Affairs website linked here
482 Visa trends
Government processing of Subclass 482 Visas continues to be delayed due to legacy caseloads and a 34.5% increase in lodged 482 Visa applications in 2024/25 compared to the previous year.
Since May 2026, trends for 50% of cases reflect the following:
Source:
Interstaff’s Registered Migration Agents, MARN: 0533879
The Department of Home Affairs, 27 May 2026
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.