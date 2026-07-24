Current Visa Processing Times: June 2026

Understanding current government processing times allows businesses to plan recruitment and onboarding with greater certainty.

Interstaff is an Australian owned and operated migration agency specialising in providing employers with strategic immigration advice to engage global talent for work in Australia. With over 35 years of Australian visa and immigration expertise since being established in 1988, Interstaff’s Registered Migration Agents assist a wide array of businesses – from small to medium sized enterprises to large multinational corporations across diverse industries such as Oil and Gas, Mining, Engineering and Construction, Information Technology, Government Departments, Agriculture, Health and Education. We adopt a customer-centric approach to all our services, enhancing the experience for both employer sponsors and their employees at every stage of the visa journey. Headquartered in Perth, Western Australia, Interstaff’s team of Registered Migration Agents provide Australian immigration services both domestically and globally, combining the advantages of a local presence with global reach.

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Understanding current government processing times allows businesses to plan recruitment and onboarding with greater certainty.

With clearer expectations around timelines, organisations can better coordinate start dates, allocate resources, and maintain continuity in their workforce planning.

Australian visa processing: June 2026

The government represents processing times as a range. 50% of applications are processed within the lower timeframe and 90% within the upper timeframe.

The below visa processing times were published by the Department of Home Affairs on 26 June 2026 and are subject to change.

Visa Type Processing Time 482 Visa – Core Skills Stream 83 days – 10 months 482 Visa – Specialist Skills Stream 10 – 57 days 482 Labour Agreement 5 – 8 months 482 Nomination 17 days – 9 months 482 Sponsorship 12 days – 67 days 186 Visa – Transition Stream 9 – 14 months 186 Visa – Direct Entry Stream 9 – 12 months 186 Labour Agreement 8 – 11 months 494 Regional Visa 5 – 11 months 494 Labour Agreement 89 days – 10 months 600 Visitor Visa (Business Visitor) 6 – 26 days 400 Visa Global Average 7 – 28 days WA DAMA Application* 20 days SA DAMA Application* 2 to 8 weeks

The Department of Home Affairs publishes global averages for the 400 Visa. Speak to Interstaff for insights on country-specific processing.

View other processing times on the Home Affairs website linked here

482 Visa trends

Government processing of Subclass 482 Visas continues to be delayed due to legacy caseloads and a 34.5% increase in lodged 482 Visa applications in 2024/25 compared to the previous year.

Since May 2026, trends for 50% of cases reflect the following:

Source:

Interstaff’s Registered Migration Agents, MARN: 0533879

The Department of Home Affairs, 27 May 2026

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.