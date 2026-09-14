CURATED
14 September 2026

Current Visa Processing Times: August 2026

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Interstaff Immigration Agency

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Interstaff is an Australian owned and operated migration agency specialising in providing employers with strategic immigration advice to engage global talent for work in Australia. With over 35 years of Australian visa and immigration expertise since being established in 1988, Interstaff’s Registered Migration Agents assist a wide array of businesses – from small to medium sized enterprises to large multinational corporations across diverse industries such as Oil and Gas, Mining, Engineering and Construction, Information Technology, Government Departments, Agriculture, Health and Education. We adopt a customer-centric approach to all our services, enhancing the experience for both employer sponsors and their employees at every stage of the visa journey. Headquartered in Perth, Western Australia, Interstaff’s team of Registered Migration Agents provide Australian immigration services both domestically and globally, combining the advantages of a local presence with global reach.
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The below timeframes reflect general processing times published on the government’s Global Visa Processing Times page on 4 September 2026.
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Skilled visa processing

The below timeframes reflect general processing times published on the government’s Global Visa Processing Times page on 4 September 2026.

Skilled visa processing updates by priority occupation and onshore/offshore status are also provided further below.

Australia currently prioritises skilled visa processing for onshore applicants and applications supporting Australia’s defence and law enforcement interests (followed by construction, healthcare, and teaching). Read more here.

Understanding current government processing times allows businesses to plan recruitment and onboarding with greater certainty.

With clearer expectations around timelines, organisations can better coordinate start dates, allocate resources, and maintain continuity in their workforce planning.

Australian visa processing: August 2026

The government represents processing times as a range. 50% of applications are processed within the lower timeframe and 90% within the upper timeframe. Processing times are subject to change.

The below processing times were published by the Department of Home Affairs’ Global Visa Processing Times page on 4 September 2026 and reflect general processing times based on previous applications.

Read further for an update on skilled visa processing by priority occupation and onshore/offshore status.

Visa Type Processing Time
482 Visa – Core Skills Stream 4 – 9 months
482 Visa – Specialist Skills Stream 15 – 45 days
482 Labour Agreement 7 – 10 months
482 Nomination 57 days – 9 months
482 Sponsorship 24 days – 4 months
186 Visa – Transition Stream 14 – 22 months
186 Visa – Direct Entry Stream 13 – 21 months
186 Labour Agreement 58 days – 12 months
494 Regional Visa 4 – 12 months
494 Labour Agreement 3 – 11 months
600 Visitor Visa (Business Visitor) 7 – 20 days
400 Visa Global Average 9 – 39 days
WA DAMA Application* 20 days
SA DAMA Application* 2 to 8 weeks

*DAMA application processing times are published by the relevant Designated Area Representative – WA: The Department of Training and Workforce Development and SA: Government of South Australia.

The Department of Home Affairs publishes global averages for the 400 Visa. Speak to Interstaff for insights on country-specific processing.

Processing by priority occupation & onshore/offshore status

Visa processing currently reflects the government’s skilled visa priority order – read more here.

The below processing statuses indicate the latest lodgement dates currently being reviewed within each priority category, as reported by the Department of Home Affairs.

Subclass 482 Skills in Demand Visa

Occupation type Applicant location* Current processing status
Eligible law enforcement or defence occupations Not specified Processing as received
Eligible construction, healthcare, and teaching occupations Onshore Applications lodged in August 2026
Other occupations Onshore Applications lodged in December 2025
Other occupations Offshore Applications lodged in October 2025

*At time of application.

Source: Department of Home Affairs, 8 September 2026. Processing status is subject to change.

Subclass 494 Skilled Regional Visa Processing

Occupation type Applicant location* Current processing status
Eligible law enforcement or defence occupations Not specified Processing as received
Eligible construction, healthcare, and teaching occupations Onshore Applications lodged in June 2026
Other occupations Onshore Applications lodged in September 2025
Other occupations Offshore Applications lodged in August 2025

*At time of application.

Source: Department of Home Affairs, 8 September 2026. Processing status is subject to change.

Subclass 186 Employer Nomination Scheme Processing

Occupation type Applicant location* Current processing status
Eligible law enforcement or defence occupations Not specified Processing as received
Eligible construction, healthcare, and teaching occupations Onshore Applications lodged in August 2025
Other occupations Onshore Applications lodged in November 2024
Other occupations Offshore Applications lodged in July 2024

*At time of application.

Source: Department of Home Affairs, 8 September 2026. Processing status is subject to change.

482 Visa trends

Since August 2026, trends for 50% of cases for general 482 visa processing (as per the Department’s Global Visa Processing page) reflect the following:

↑ ~ 1.5 months

482 Core Skills
Stream

↑ 1 week

482 Specialist Skills
Stream

↑ 1 month

482 Labour Agreement

With the implementation of Ministerial Direction 119, key variables such as the ongoing volume of onshore versus offshore applications and the proportion of priority occupations, will continue to impact visa processing.

At this stage, the full effect on visa processing timeframes is still emerging. Read more.

Getting advice

Several other factors influence visa processing times, such as the volume of cases being assessed and the need for additional verification.

For advice on how processing guidelines apply to your circumstances, contact Interstaff’s Registered Migration Agents.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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