Current Visa Processing Times: August 2026

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Skilled visa processing
The below timeframes reflect general processing times published on the government’s Global Visa Processing Times page on 4 September 2026.
Skilled visa processing updates by priority occupation and onshore/offshore status are also provided further below.
Australia currently prioritises skilled visa processing for onshore applicants and applications supporting Australia’s defence and law enforcement interests (followed by construction, healthcare, and teaching). Read more here.
Understanding current government processing times allows businesses to plan recruitment and onboarding with greater certainty.
With clearer expectations around timelines, organisations can better coordinate start dates, allocate resources, and maintain continuity in their workforce planning.
Australian visa processing: August 2026
The government represents processing times as a range. 50% of applications are processed within the lower timeframe and 90% within the upper timeframe. Processing times are subject to change.
The below processing times were published by the Department of Home Affairs’ Global Visa Processing Times page on 4 September 2026 and reflect general processing times based on previous applications.
Read further for an update on skilled visa processing by priority occupation and onshore/offshore status.
|Visa Type
|Processing Time
|482 Visa – Core Skills Stream
|4 – 9 months
|482 Visa – Specialist Skills Stream
|15 – 45 days
|482 Labour Agreement
|7 – 10 months
|482 Nomination
|57 days – 9 months
|482 Sponsorship
|24 days – 4 months
|186 Visa – Transition Stream
|14 – 22 months
|186 Visa – Direct Entry Stream
|13 – 21 months
|186 Labour Agreement
|58 days – 12 months
|494 Regional Visa
|4 – 12 months
|494 Labour Agreement
|3 – 11 months
|600 Visitor Visa (Business Visitor)
|7 – 20 days
|400 Visa Global Average
|9 – 39 days
|WA DAMA Application*
|20 days
|SA DAMA Application*
|2 to 8 weeks
*DAMA application processing times are published by the relevant Designated Area Representative – WA: The Department of Training and Workforce Development and SA: Government of South Australia.
The Department of Home Affairs publishes global averages for the 400 Visa. Speak to Interstaff for insights on country-specific processing.
Processing by priority occupation & onshore/offshore status
Visa processing currently reflects the government’s skilled visa priority order – read more here.
The below processing statuses indicate the latest lodgement dates currently being reviewed within each priority category, as reported by the Department of Home Affairs.
Subclass 482 Skills in Demand Visa
|Occupation type
|Applicant location*
|Current processing status
|Eligible law enforcement or defence occupations
|Not specified
|Processing as received
|Eligible construction, healthcare, and teaching occupations
|Onshore
|Applications lodged in August 2026
|Other occupations
|Onshore
|Applications lodged in December 2025
|Other occupations
|Offshore
|Applications lodged in October 2025
*At time of application.
Source: Department of Home Affairs, 8 September 2026. Processing status is subject to change.
Subclass 494 Skilled Regional Visa Processing
|Occupation type
|Applicant location*
|Current processing status
|Eligible law enforcement or defence occupations
|Not specified
|Processing as received
|Eligible construction, healthcare, and teaching occupations
|Onshore
|Applications lodged in June 2026
|Other occupations
|Onshore
|Applications lodged in September 2025
|Other occupations
|Offshore
|Applications lodged in August 2025
*At time of application.
Source: Department of Home Affairs, 8 September 2026. Processing status is subject to change.
Subclass 186 Employer Nomination Scheme Processing
|Occupation type
|Applicant location*
|Current processing status
|Eligible law enforcement or defence occupations
|Not specified
|Processing as received
|Eligible construction, healthcare, and teaching occupations
|Onshore
|Applications lodged in August 2025
|Other occupations
|Onshore
|Applications lodged in November 2024
|Other occupations
|Offshore
|Applications lodged in July 2024
*At time of application.
Source: Department of Home Affairs, 8 September 2026. Processing status is subject to change.
482 Visa trends
Since August 2026, trends for 50% of cases for general 482 visa processing (as per the Department’s Global Visa Processing page) reflect the following:
↑ ~ 1.5 months
482 Core Skills
Stream
↑ 1 week
482 Specialist Skills
Stream
↑ 1 month
482 Labour Agreement
With the implementation of Ministerial Direction 119, key variables such as the ongoing volume of onshore versus offshore applications and the proportion of priority occupations, will continue to impact visa processing.
At this stage, the full effect on visa processing timeframes is still emerging. Read more.
Getting advice
Several other factors influence visa processing times, such as the volume of cases being assessed and the need for additional verification.
For advice on how processing guidelines apply to your circumstances, contact Interstaff’s Registered Migration Agents.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]