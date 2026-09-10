Why Immigration Belongs On Every Board Agenda

Boards already own risk categories that used to sit quietly with a single department. Cyber security moved from an IT problem to a standing board item once breach disclosure became mandatory. Work health and safety moved from an operations checklist to a director’s personal exposure once officer liability was written into law. Immigration compliance is making the same move, and most boards haven’t noticed yet.

Since July 2024, sponsor obligations under the Migration Actcarry meaningfully sharper teeth. The Australian Border Force and the Fair Work Ombudsman were given expanded enforcement powers, and both have shifted from a largely complaint-driven model to proactive, unannounced audits, with businesses in Sydney, Melbourne and Hobart already reporting site inspections outside any complaint or visa application. Infringement notices now run from $9,390 to $16,500 per contravention, and a sponsorship bar can shut a business out of the visa program for anywhere from three months to three years. Sponsors also carry a standing duty to report material changes, including a change of company name or the appointment of a new director, within 28 days. A routine corporate resolution can quietly become a compliance failure if immigration isn’t in the loop when it happens.

The exposure doesn’t stop at the company. Directors, secretaries, CEOs and CFOs can be held personally liable where they knew, or were negligent in not knowing, about a contravention and failed to take reasonable steps to prevent it. That’s the same personal accountability test boards already navigate for workplace safety and financial reporting, now extended to sponsorship obligations. And unlike a private settlement, a sanction lands on the public Register of Sanctioned Sponsors, a permanent record that outlasts the penalty itself and can affect tender eligibility and reputation long after the fine is paid.

This is also where mergers, acquisitions and restructures create a blind spot. A company that acquires or merges with a visa sponsor inherits its sponsorship history, its obligations and, in many cases, its outstanding compliance issues. Due diligence checklists routinely cover work health and safety, financial liabilities and IP, but rarely extend to a compliance audit of sponsorship status across the target’s workforce. A board approving a transaction without that check is approving an unknown liability along with the deal.

What makes this a governance issue rather than an HR one is timing. The same policy settings driving up enforcement are driving up reliance on skilled migration. The 2026-27 federal budget held the permanent migration program at 185,000 places, with more than 70 per cent directed to skilled migrants, and confirmed a points test reform favouring younger, higher-skilled candidates with long-term workforce participation. A further $85.2 million was allocated to accelerate occupational licensing and skills assessments, aimed at cutting recognition delays by up to six months for trades and technical roles. Read together, these settings confirm that government sees skilled migration as long-term workforce infrastructure, not a temporary labour fix. Companies are being encouraged to lean on sponsorship pathways at exactly the moment those pathways are being policed more closely. That combination, rising reliance alongside rising enforcement, is what turns immigration into a compounding board-level risk rather than an operational one.

Putting immigration on the board agenda doesn’t mean directors need to understand visa subclasses. It means the same assurance boards expect for other material risks:

Is there a single, accurate view of every visa holder and sponsorship obligation across the group, including any recent restructuring, acquisitions or changes to reporting lines?

Is compliance ownership clearly assigned and resourced, reporting through the same governance structure used for work health and safety or financial risk?

Is skilled migration treated as an input into workforce strategy, planned ahead of need, or only as an administrative process triggered after a role can’t be filled locally?

None of this requires a board to build new governance machinery. It requires extending machinery that already exists, the same audit cycle, risk register and reporting line used for work health and safety or financial controls, to cover sponsorship obligations. For a company with a handful of visa holders, that might mean a single line item at the annual risk review. For a company with sponsorship obligations spread across multiple entities, sites or a recent acquisition, it means a standing item with its own reporting cadence.

Boards that already ask these questions of cyber security and workplace safety have the frameworks to ask them of immigration. What’s changed isn’t the governance model, it’s which risks now sit inside it. For any company sponsoring visa holders, immigration compliance is no longer a background administrative function. It belongs on the agenda as a standing item, reviewed on a cycle, not as an incident report after the fact. If your board hasn’t tested that visibility recently, get in touch before a regulator or an acquirer does it for you.