Australia’s Labour Market Is Softening, But Skills Gaps Remain: What Employer Sponsors Should Take From The Latest Data

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Australia’s labour market is becoming more competitive.

The July 2026 edition of Jobs and Skills Australia’s Australian Labour Market for Migrants points to a labour market that remains resilient, but is showing signs of further softening. The national trend unemployment rate reached 4.4% in May 2026, compared with 4.1% a year earlier.

For employers that sponsor overseas workers, however, the headline unemployment rate only tells part of the story.

Beneath the national figures, demand varies considerably by occupation, industry and location. Vacancies are falling sharply in some professional occupations while continuing to rise in areas such as healthcare. At the same time, Australia’s migrant workforce remains an important source of skills across technology, healthcare, engineering, hospitality and other sectors.

For employers, this reinforces an important point: a softer labour market does not necessarily mean that the skills your organisation needs have suddenly become easier to find.

The Australian labour market is cooling

The unemployment rate provides the clearest indication of the shift.

Australia’s trend unemployment rate increased from 4.1% in May 2025 to 4.4% in May 2026. Conditions also vary considerably between jurisdictions. Victoria and Tasmania recorded the highest unemployment rates at 4.9%, while Queensland and the ACT recorded the lowest at 4.1%.

Vacancy data tells a similar story.

Over the year to May 2026, vacancies declined across most broad occupation groups. Jobs and Skills Australia reported decreases for:

Clerical and Administrative Workers: 7.3%

Sales Workers: 5.3%

Community and Personal Service Workers: 2.8%

Technicians and Trades Workers: 1.8%

Labourers: 1.3%

Managers: 1.2%

Professionals: 1.0%

But those broad figures disguise some significant differences.

Some skills are becoming easier to recruit. Others are not.

At the more detailed occupation level, vacancies declined in 31 of the 48 occupation clusters analysed by Jobs and Skills Australia.

ICT Professionals recorded a particularly significant 13.1% decline in trend vacancies, while Education Professionals fell 12.9% and Information Professionals fell 12.1%.

At the other end of the spectrum, vacancies for Medical Practitioners and Nurses increased 24.2%. Mobile Plant Operators increased 12.9%, while Clerical and Office Support Workers increased 12.2%.

This distinction matters for workforce planning.

An employer recruiting software professionals may be operating in a very different labour market from a healthcare organisation trying to recruit nurses or medical practitioners.

The same applies geographically. Over the year to May 2026, vacancies declined by 10% in the ACT and 7.3% in the Northern Territory, but increased by 2.3% in South Australia and 1.3% in Western Australia.

For organisations operating nationally, a single recruitment or sponsorship strategy may therefore be too simplistic.

Migrant workers remain a significant part of Australia’s workforce

The report also illustrates just how embedded migrant workers are within Australia’s labour market.

In Western Australia, for example, Australian-born workers represented only 55.2% of employed people in May 2026. The figure was 60.3% in Victoria and 62.4% in New South Wales.

For employers in sectors that have historically relied on international skills, this is an important consideration.

Employer sponsorship should not simply be viewed as a response to an immediate vacancy. For many organisations, international recruitment is part of the underlying structure of their workforce.

That makes immigration planning a workforce strategy issue, rather than simply a visa processing issue.

Australia also has a substantial pool of international graduates

One particularly interesting section of the Jobs and Skills Australia report examines Temporary Graduate visa (Subclass 485) holders.

The number of primary Temporary Graduate visa holders living in Australia increased substantially between 2021 and 2026, reaching 197,294 people at 30 June 2026.

These graduates represent an existing pool of internationally trained talent already participating in Australia’s labour market.

The report notes that Temporary Graduate visa holders can work across occupations, industries and locations with relatively few employment restrictions. Australian businesses therefore employ graduates across a broad range of roles.

The 2021 data examined in the report found that 38.6% of primary Temporary Graduate visa holders were mainly employed in Skill Level 1 occupations, which generally require a bachelor degree or higher qualification.

That creates an important workforce planning opportunity.

For some employers, the international talent strategy does not necessarily need to begin with recruiting someone offshore. It may start with identifying skilled temporary visa holders who are already in Australia and considering whether there is an appropriate longer-term pathway.

Where are temporary skilled workers being employed?

The report also provides a useful snapshot of where employer-sponsored temporary skilled visa holders have historically been concentrated.

In the 2021 data, the largest industries of employment included:

Industry Share of temporary skilled visa holders Computer System Design and Related Services 12.9% Hospitals (except Psychiatric Hospitals) 6.5% Cafes and Restaurants 6.5% Accounting Services 4.0% Engineering Design and Engineering Consulting Services 2.4% Meat Processing 2.3% Banking 2.0% General Practice Medical Services 1.8% Other Heavy and Civil Engineering Construction 1.6% Higher Education 1.6%

These figures come from the Australian Census and Temporary Entrants Integrated Dataset and relate to the employer-sponsored temporary skilled visa programs operating at the time of the 2021 Census.

While the figures are historical rather than a picture of the current Skills in Demand visa population, they demonstrate the breadth of Australian industries that rely on sponsored skills.

A softer labour market changes the conversation around sponsorship

When unemployment rises and vacancies decline, it can be tempting to conclude that international recruitment should become less important.

The data suggests a more nuanced picture.

The national labour market may be softening, but the availability of talent depends heavily on the occupation, industry and location involved. A reduction in overall vacancies does little to help an employer if the particular skills it requires remain difficult to source.

This is where employers should avoid treating sponsorship decisions in isolation.

Before recruiting internationally, organisations should be asking broader questions:

Where are our persistent skills gaps?

Look beyond individual vacancies. Which roles repeatedly take too long to fill, experience high turnover or constrain growth?

What does the local labour market actually look like?

National unemployment figures are a poor substitute for occupation and location-specific analysis.

Who is already in our workforce?

Temporary visa holders, including international graduates, may already possess skills the organisation wants to retain.

Which employees are business-critical?

Understanding visa expiry dates and potential pathways early can reduce the risk of losing important employees because planning started too late.

Where will our workforce needs be in 12, 24 or 36 months?

Immigration planning is most effective when it is connected to future workforce requirements rather than triggered only when recruitment becomes urgent.

From visa sponsorship to workforce planning

The July 2026 labour market data does not suggest that employers should sponsor more overseas workers simply because shortages remain in particular areas.

Nor does a softer labour market mean employers should abandon international recruitment.

Instead, it reinforces the need for a more deliberate approach.

For employers with recurring skills shortages or a significant sponsored workforce, immigration should form part of broader workforce planning. That means understanding domestic recruitment conditions, identifying roles where international talent genuinely adds value, planning visa pathways earlier and ensuring sponsorship decisions align with longer-term business requirements.

Australia’s labour market will continue to change.

The organisations best positioned to respond will be those that know where international talent fits within their workforce before the next critical vacancy appears.