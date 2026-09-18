Australia Confirms Major Migration Changes: What Burke’s National Press Club Address Means For You

Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke addressed the National Press Club on 17 September 2026, outlining a range of changes to Australia’s migration program aimed at reducing Net Overseas Migration (NOM), addressing visa-hopping and responding to pressures on housing and essential services.

Mr Burke confirmed that these changes were formalised by the Government by February 2026, and that they were not a response to recent political pressure.

Mr Burke said that further significant reductions to NOM could negatively affect Australia’s medical and aged care systems and reduce the availability of construction workers needed to increase housing supply.

Net Overseas Migration

The latest Australian Bureau of Statistics data, released on 17 September 2026, recorded NOM of 292,100 for the year to March 2026, down from 309,500 in the previous year.

This represents a 47% reduction from the post-pandemic peak. Australia’s population increased by approximately 392,700 over the same period, reaching 27.9 million.

The Government has set a target NOM of:

245,000 in 2026-27; and

225,000 per year from 2027-28.

Mr Burke stated that the Government is already tracking below its forecast NOM for the current financial year.

Key Migration Changes

Mr Burke identified a number of areas where the Government intends to make changes: student, visitor, working holiday, skilled, protection and compliance streams.

Student and Graduate Visas

Restrictions on Secondary Applicants

Most students and graduates will no longer be able to include secondary visa applicants in their applications.

Importantly, students and graduates already in Australia who currently have secondary applicants will not be affected by this change.

Exemptions will continue to apply (students from Pacific and ASEAN nations, as well as students undertaking postgraduate study, including PhD programs).

Course Transfers

The Government intends to continue allowing genuine students to progress through the qualification framework. For example, a student may continue to progress from a bachelor’s degree to a master’s degree through the appropriate visa pathway.

However, students seeking to transfer to a lower-tier education provider will be required to lodge a new visa application. Mr Burke indicated that this approach is already reflected in existing policy and visa condition 8202.

Working Holiday Visas

Changes are also proposed for the Working Holiday Maker program, including subclasses 417 and 462.

Ballot System for Second and Third Years

A ballot will be introduced for applicants seeking second- and third-year Working Holiday Maker visas.

Applicants will continue to be required to satisfy the existing specified work requirements, including:

88 days of specified work for a second-year visa; and

Six months of specified work for a third-year visa.

Visa Year Proposed Cap Current Approximate Level Second year 45,000 57,000 Third year 5,000 31,000

Processing of WHV Applications

The Government plans to return processing of WHV applications to a normal pace for applicants who have already completed the relevant regional work requirements.

Exemptions: as UK nationals are not required to undertake regional work under the Australia-United Kingdom Free Trade Agreement, processing is expected to remain slower while the Government addresses the substantial growth in this cohort.

Mr Burke noted that the number of UK Working Holiday Maker visa holders in Australia has increased from approximately 17,000 before COVID-19 to around 80,000 currently.

Visitor Visas

Introduction of No Further Stay Condition

A No Further Stay condition (condition 8503) will apply to all future visitor visas. This will generally prevent visitors from making further onshore visa applications while in Australia (except for protection visas), such as onshore partner visa applications.

The Government has confirmed that visitor visas already granted will not be affected.

Skilled Migration

New Points Test

Under the proposed approach, greater weight will be given to qualifications in housing and construction trades to address skill shortages in high-demand areas.

Processing Priorities: Ministerial Direction 119

The Government also proposed changes to the recently released Ministerial Direction 119.

The Minister specifically referred to the addition of agriculture and resources/fisheries to the priority-processing arrangements.

Protection Visas

Mr Burke indicated that the Government intends to address what it considers to be disingenuous protection visa claims, however, he did not provide further details during the National Press Club address.

What Happens Next?

The measures announced by the Government represent a broad range of proposed changes across Australia’s migration system, with emphasis on reducing NOM, limiting opportunities for visa-hopping, managing the Working Holiday Maker program and student cohorts, prioritising skills considered important to the Australian economy, and strengthening compliance.

Further detail is expected as the Government publishes the relevant legislative instruments, ministerial directions, regulations and policy guidance.