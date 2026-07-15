What Happens During An Immigration Compliance Audit For Australian Visa Sponsors?

Australian businesses that sponsor overseas workers on visas such as the Skills in Demand (SID) 482 visa are subject to ongoing sponsorship obligations, including paying market salary rates, maintaining equivalent terms and conditions to Australian workers, keeping records for the duration of the sponsorship and two years after it ends, and notifying the Department of Home Affairs of any changes to the role, salary, or business structure.

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Summary

Australian businesses that sponsor overseas workers on visas such as the Skills in Demand (SID) 482 visa are subject to ongoing sponsorship obligations, including paying market salary rates, maintaining equivalent terms and conditions to Australian workers, keeping records for the duration of the sponsorship and two years after it ends, and notifying the Department of Home Affairs of any changes to the role, salary, or business structure.

The Australian Border Force has broad powers under the Migration Act 1958 to conduct compliance audits at any time – including requesting documents, entering premises, and interviewing staff – and the most common breaches involve incorrect salary structuring, role mismatches, failure to notify the Department of changes, and poor record-keeping.

Non-compliance can result in infringement notices, enforceable undertakings, a bar on future sponsorships, or cancellation of sponsorship approval entirely; businesses that integrate immigration compliance into their HR, payroll, and legal workflows are significantly better positioned when an audit occurs.

This article is a plain-English guide to immigration compliance audits for Australian businesses sponsoring overseas workers, prepared by LegalVision, a commercial law firm.

LegalVision specialises in advising clients on immigration compliance and sponsorship obligations.

Tips for Businesses

Treat immigration compliance as an ongoing function, not a one-off task at visa grant. Regularly reconcile employment contracts and payroll records against visa nominations to identify discrepancies early. Establish clear internal protocols for notifying the Department when changes occur. Schedule periodic external reviews by an immigration lawyer or registered migration agent before the Department identifies any issues.

If your business sponsors overseas workers on visas such as the Skills in Demand (SID) 482 visa, you are subject to a range of ongoing legal obligations. Many sponsors underestimate the complexity of these obligations until they receive an audit notice from the Department of Home Affairs. Failing to comply can result in serious consequences, including substantial fines, cancellation of your sponsorship approval, and lasting reputational damage. This article will explain how immigration compliance audits work in Australia, what inspectors look for, and how your business can prepare.

What is an Immigration Compliance Audit?

An immigration compliance audit is a formal review of whether your business is meeting its obligations as an approved sponsor. The Department of Home Affairs may conduct an audit at any time, either randomly or in response to a complaint or identified risk indicator.

Audits are not reserved for businesses suspected of wrongdoing; even well-run companies are subject to routine checks. You should treat the possibility of an audit as a standard feature of the sponsorship framework, not an exceptional event.

Who Conducts Audits?

The Australian Border Force (ABF), operating within the Department of Home Affairs, is responsible for conducting immigration compliance audits. ABF inspectors are empowered under the Migration Act 1958 to:

request documents and records;

enter your business premises; and

interview staff, including sponsored employees and HR personnel.

These are broad powers, and you are legally required to cooperate. Obstruction or failure to produce requested documents can itself constitute a breach.

Key Sponsorship Obligations Under Review

During an audit, inspectors will assess whether your business has met its core sponsorship obligations. The most commonly reviewed obligations include:

paying sponsored workers the market salary rate for their role;

for their role; ensuring equivalent terms and conditions to those of Australian workers in the same position;

to those of Australian workers in the same position; maintaining required records for the duration of the sponsorship and for two years after it ends;

for the duration of the sponsorship and for two years after it ends; not recovering sponsorship-related costs from employees; and

sponsorship-related costs from employees; and notifying the Department of changes such as a variation in role, salary, or business structure.

Each of these obligations applies for the entire period the sponsored worker is employed, not just at the time of visa grant.

Common Compliance Breaches

Certain breaches appear consistently across audits, even in otherwise well-managed businesses. The most frequent include:

underpayment or incorrect salary structuring , such as including allowances that should not count toward the base salary rate;

, such as including allowances that should not count toward the base salary rate; role mismatch , where the employee’s actual duties differ from those nominated on the visa;

, where the employee’s actual duties differ from those nominated on the visa; failure to notify the Department of changes to the business or the sponsored role; and

the Department of changes to the business or the sponsored role; and poor record-keeping, making it difficult to demonstrate compliance after the fact.

These issues often arise not from deliberate non-compliance, but from a lack of integration between HR, payroll, and immigration functions.

The Audit Process: Step by Step

Understanding the audit process helps you respond efficiently and avoid unnecessary escalation. A typical audit follows this sequence:

Initial notice: The Department issues a request for information or documents. Document submission: You provide employment contracts, payroll records, organisational charts, and other relevant materials. Site visit: Inspectors may attend your premises to review records and observe operations. Interviews: Sponsored employees may be interviewed separately. Outcome determination: The Department assesses the evidence and determines whether any breaches have occurred.

Timelines vary, but you should respond promptly to any initial request to demonstrate good faith.

Possible Consequences of Non-Compliance

The consequences of a finding of non-compliance can be significant. Depending on the severity and nature of the breach, the Department may issue:

infringement notices , which carry financial penalties;

, which carry financial penalties; enforceable undertakings , requiring you to take specific remedial action;

, requiring you to take specific remedial action; a bar on sponsoring further overseas workers; or

further overseas workers; or cancellation of your sponsorship approval entirely.

Beyond formal penalties, non-compliance can damage your reputation with prospective employees and business partners, and may affect your ability to operate in sectors that rely on skilled migration.

How to Prepare for an Audit

The most effective preparation is ongoing, not reactive. Key steps include:

ensuring all relevant staff are fully aware of your sponsorship obligations and what compliance requires on a day-to-day basis;

and what compliance requires on a day-to-day basis; conducting regular internal compliance reviews to identify gaps before the Department does;

to identify gaps before the Department does; ensuring employment contracts match the nominated role and salary on the visa;

on the visa; confirming that payroll records align with your sponsorship obligations at all times;

at all times; maintaining organised, accessible records that can be produced quickly if requested; and

that can be produced quickly if requested; and training HR teams on their reporting obligations, including when and how to notify the Department of changes.

Businesses that treat immigration compliance as a live function – rather than a one-off task at visa grant – are far better positioned when an audit occurs.

Practical Tips for Businesses

Treat immigration compliance as a structured compliance function, equivalent to your workplace health and safety or payroll tax obligations. Practically, this means:

integrating immigration obligations into your HR, payroll, and legal workflows;

into your HR, payroll, and legal workflows; scheduling periodic external reviews by an immigration lawyer or registered migration agent; and

by an immigration lawyer or registered migration agent; and establishing clear internal protocols for notifying the Department when changes occur, and being aware of the changes that require notification to the department.

External reviews are particularly valuable because they provide an independent assessment of risk before the Department identifies it.

Key Statistics

110,740: primary Skills in Demand (subclass 482) visa holders were in Australia as at March 2025, a 34.4% year-on-year increase, reflecting the expanding scale of employer sponsorship obligations across Australian businesses. $436,800: is the maximum court-imposed civil penalty per breach for a corporate sponsor under Australia’s migration laws, with infringement notices also available at $87,360 per failure for a body corporate. 2 years: is the maximum prison term for criminal offences introduced by the Migration Amendment (Strengthening Employer Compliance) Act 2024, applicable where sponsors coerce or exploit temporary visa workers. Sources Department of Home Affairs (2025) Australian Border Force (n.d.) Legislation AU (2024)

Key Takeaways

Immigration compliance audits are a routine and enforceable part of Australia’s sponsorship framework. The Department of Home Affairs has broad powers to audit sponsors at any time, and the consequences of non-compliance, including fines, sponsorship cancellation, and reputational damage, are serious. The most common breaches involve salary structuring, role mismatches, and poor record-keeping, all of which are preventable with proper systems. To protect your business, you should:

conduct regular internal compliance reviews;

ensure contracts and payroll align with visa nominations;

maintain thorough and accessible records;

train HR staff on reporting obligations; and

seek periodic external legal reviews.

If you need assistance with immigration compliance or preparing for an audit, LegalVision provides ongoing legal support for all businesses through our fixed-fee legal membership. Our experienced immigration lawyers help businesses manage contracts, employment law, disputes, intellectual property, and more, with unlimited access to specialist lawyers for a fixed monthly fee. To learn more about LegalVision’s legal membership, visit our membership page.

Frequently Asked Questions

What triggers an immigration compliance audit in Australia? Audits can be random or targeted. The Department of Home Affairs may initiate a targeted audit based on a complaint, a tip-off, or risk indicators such as industry trends or previous non-compliance by the sponsor. What records should a sponsor keep to comply with immigration obligations? Sponsors must retain records such as employment contracts, payroll records, and evidence of the sponsored worker’s role and salary for the duration of the sponsorship and for two years after it ends. What powers do Australian Border Force inspectors have during an audit? ABF inspectors can request documents and records, enter your business premises, and interview staff, including sponsored employees and HR personnel. You are legally required to cooperate, and obstruction or failure to produce documents can itself constitute a breach. What are the consequences of failing an immigration compliance audit? Depending on the severity of the breach, consequences can include infringement notices with financial penalties, enforceable undertakings, a bar on sponsoring further overseas workers, or cancellation of your sponsorship approval entirely. Reputational damage is also a significant risk.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.