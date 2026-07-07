External Administration In Australia And Its Impact On Working Visa Holders

When a business enters external administration, employees often face uncertainty.

For working visa holders, concerns extend beyond employment and unpaid entitlements to immigration status and future visa pathways. The impact depends on the type of administration and the visa held. This article explains the key issues in plain English while highlighting important practical considerations.

Workplace rights apply to everyone

Under the Fair Work Legislation Amendment (Protecting Worker Entitlements) Act 2023 (Cth), any effect of the Migration Act 1958 on the validity of a contract of employment is to be disregarded for the purposes of the Fair Work Act 2009. This means all workers in Australia, regardless of visa status, hold the same entitlement to minimum wage, leave, and other protections under the National Employment Standards. Employers cannot cancel or alter a visa; only the Australian Government can do so.

Sponsor notification obligations

Approved business sponsors must notify the Department of Home Affairs within 28 calendar days of certain events, including the end of employment of a sponsored worker, insolvency and the appointment of an administrator, liquidator, receiver or restructuring practitioner.

Subclass 482 skills in demand visa

The subclass 482 visa remains the most common employer-sponsored temporary work visa. If employment ends because the employer enters receivership, voluntary administration or liquidation, the visa holder may need to secure a new approved sponsor. The 180-day grace period generally starts when employment ceases, not when the insolvency appointment occurs.

Subclass 494 skilled employer sponsored regional visa

The position is broadly similar to the subclass 482 visa. Holders may use the 180-day grace period to find another sponsor; however, interruptions to qualifying regional employment can affect the pathway to permanent residency.

Subclass 186 employer nomination scheme visa

A granted subclass 186 visa is a permanent visa. Once granted, the holder is a permanent resident and ongoing employment with the sponsoring employer is not generally a visa requirement. Different considerations apply where a nomination or visa application is still being processed.

Working holiday and student visas

Working holiday and student visas are not tied to a sponsoring employer. An insolvency appointment does not normally affect visa status directly. The main concern is the recovery of unpaid wages, leave and superannuation.

Fair Entitlements Guarantee

The Fair Entitlements Guarantee (FEG) provides assistance for eligible employees when an employer enters liquidation or bankruptcy. Temporary visa holders are generally excluded from FEG, which can leave them with fewer recovery options than citizens and permanent residents.

Superannuation recovery

Temporary visa holders can still pursue unpaid superannuation through the Australian Taxation Office and may also lodge claims in the external administration.

Conclusion

The effect of external administration differs depending on the visa category and the type of appointment. Employer-sponsored visa holders should act quickly if employment ends, while all affected employees should understand their entitlement and recovery options.



Subclass 482 key outcomes

Event Likely consequence Voluntary administration Employment may continue if trading continues DOCA Employment may continue under a restructured entity CVL or court liquidation Employment usually ends and the 180-day period may commence Receivership and sale New owner may offer employment; new sponsorship may be required No new sponsor within 180 days Visa may be at risk



FEG eligibility by visa category

Visa category FEG eligible Notes Australian citizen Yes Full eligibility Permanent visa holder Yes Generally eligible Subclass 482 No Temporary visa Subclass 494 No Temporary visa Subclass 417/462 No Working holiday Subclass 500 No Student visa Subclass 186 granted Yes Permanent resident



Practical implications by administration type

Administration Employment FEG access Visa impact Receivership Often continues initially No Depends on employment outcome Voluntary administration Often continues No No issue while employed DOCA May continue No No issue while employed CVL Usually ends Yes for eligible persons May trigger grace period Court liquidation Usually ends Yes for eligible persons May trigger grace period

The landscape of external administration in Australia is multi-faceted, and its impact on working visa holders depends critically on both the type of administration appointment and the subclass of visa held.

Persons affected by employer insolvency should seek independent advice from a registered liquidator and a registered migration agent or specialist immigration lawyer.