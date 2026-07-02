Australia’s Visa Processing Priorities: Sponsored Regional Work, Healthcare And Teaching

Ministerial Direction 105 allows the government to issue instructions to Home Affairs on how skilled visas should be prioritised, typically taking into account regional needs, sponsorship status and critical sectors.

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Australia has updated its Skilled Visa Processing Priorities, clarifying how skilled visa applications are being assessed.

Government processing is being prioritised for:

Employer-sponsored visas for regional work

Applications by accredited sponsors

Select occupations in healthcare and teaching

Interstaff examines these trends in greater detail.

How the government establishes visa processing priorities

Ministerial Direction 105 allows the government to issue instructions to Home Affairs on how skilled visas should be prioritised, typically taking into account regional needs, sponsorship status and critical sectors.

In March 2026, skilled visa priorities under Ministerial Direction 105 were reset to the below order of priority:

Employer-sponsored visas* (Subclass 186 Visas and Subclass 494 Visas) for a designated regional area. Visa applications for healthcare or teaching occupations. Employer-sponsored visa applications nominated by a sponsor with accredited status. Permanent and provisional visas that count towards the migration program, such as, Subclass 186 Visas. All other visa applications.

* Legacy applications for the Subclass 482 Temporary Skills Shortage Visa and Subclass 187 Regional Sponsored Migration Scheme Visas are included as priority 1, however both visas are closed to new applications. The Home Affairs website provides a full list of visa types covered under Ministerial 105.

Importantly, current directions under Ministerial 105 do not apply to Subclass 482 Skills in Demand Visa applications.

Priority 1: Employer-sponsored visas for regional areas

Subclass 186 Employer-Nomination Scheme Visas and Subclass 494 Employer-sponsored Regional Visa applications are being prioritised for the below regional categories.

This reflects a growing emphasis on DAMA’s (Designated Area Migration Agreements) and employer-sponsored visas in regional areas—a trend we have also observed in recent migration program allocations.

Cities and Major Regional Centres Known as Category 2, this includes: Perth

Adelaide

The Gold Coast

The Sunshine Coast

Canberra

Newcastle/Lake Macquarie

Wollongong/Illawarra

Geelong

Hobart Regional Centres and Other Regional Areas Category 3 includes areas not listed in category 2 that are located outside the major cities of Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane. These areas also receive priority for region-specific DAMAs.

Priority 2: Healthcare and Teaching Occupations

Visa applications for the following occupations are being prioritised nation-wide.

This reflects a focus on long-term value in sectors with persistent shortages and clear national interest—particularly healthcare and teaching.

Occupation or Occupation Group ANZSCO Reference Health Professionals Sub-major Group 25 School Teachers Minor Group 241 Health and Welfare Support Workers Minor Group 411 Child Care Centre Managers Unit Group 1341 Medical Scientists Unit Group 2346 Counsellors Unit Group 2721 Psychologists Unit Group 2723 Social Workers Unit Group 2725 Medical Technicians Unit Group 3112 School Principal Occupation 134311 Child Care Worker Occupation 421111 Aged or Disabled Carer Occupation 423111 Nursing Support Worker Occupation 423312 Personal Care Assistant Occupation 423313

Priority 3: Employer-sponsored visas by accredited sponsors

Businesses with accredited sponsorship status generally receive priority processing of visas and nominations for their workforce—a continuing trend that rewards visa sponsors with strong compliance histories.

Standard Business Sponsorship Standard Business Sponsorship allows employers to sponsor skilled overseas workers for work in Australia, provided they meet specific eligibility and compliance requirements. Read more Standard Business Sponsorship Accredited Sponsorship Accredited Sponsorship is granted to Australian employers that are already approved with a strong record of compliance. It provides access to priority processing. Read more Accredited Sponsorship

Interstaff can assess your business’ eligibility to become an accredited sponsor.

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