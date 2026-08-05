Current Visa Processing Times: July 2026

Understanding current government processing times allows businesses to plan recruitment and onboarding with greater certainty. With clearer expectations around timelines, organisations can better coordinate start dates, allocate resources, and maintain continuity in their workforce planning.

Interstaff is an Australian owned and operated migration agency specialising in providing employers with strategic immigration advice to engage global talent for work in Australia. With over 35 years of Australian visa and immigration expertise since being established in 1988, Interstaff’s Registered Migration Agents assist a wide array of businesses – from small to medium sized enterprises to large multinational corporations across diverse industries such as Oil and Gas, Mining, Engineering and Construction, Information Technology, Government Departments, Agriculture, Health and Education. We adopt a customer-centric approach to all our services, enhancing the experience for both employer sponsors and their employees at every stage of the visa journey. Headquartered in Perth, Western Australia, Interstaff’s team of Registered Migration Agents provide Australian immigration services both domestically and globally, combining the advantages of a local presence with global reach.

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Understanding current government processing times allows businesses to plan recruitment and onboarding with greater certainty.

With clearer expectations around timelines, organisations can better coordinate start dates, allocate resources, and maintain continuity in their workforce planning.

Australian visa processing: July 2026

The government represents processing times as a range. 50% of applications are processed within the lower timeframe and 90% within the upper timeframe.

The below visa processing times were published by the Department of Home Affairs on 4 August 2026 and are subject to change.

Visa Type Processing Time 482 Visa – Core Skills Stream 69 days – 10 months 482 Visa – Specialist Skills Stream 8 – 43 days 482 Labour Agreement 6 – 9 months 482 Nomination 5 days – 9 months 482 Sponsorship 12 days – 4 months 186 Visa – Transition Stream 11 – 15 months 186 Visa – Direct Entry Stream 10 – 14 months 186 Labour Agreement 8 – 10 months 494 Regional Visa 7 – 11 months 494 Labour Agreement 7 – 10 months 600 Visitor Visa (Business Visitor) 6 – 24 days 400 Visa Global Average 7 – 26 days WA DAMA Application* 20 days SA DAMA Application* 2 to 8 weeks

*DAMA application processing times are published by the relevant Designated Area Representative – WA: The Department of Training and Workforce Development and SA: Government of South Australia.

The Department of Home Affairs publishes global averages for the 400 Visa. Speak to Interstaff for insights on country-specific processing.

482 Visa trends

Government processing of Subclass 482 Visas continues to be delayed due to legacy caseloads and a 34.5% increase in lodged 482 Visa applications in 2024/25 compared to the previous year.

Since June 2026, trends for 50% of cases reflect the following:

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.