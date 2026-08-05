Australia’s New Skilled Visa Processing Priorities: Onshore Applicants, Defence, Law Enforcement

Australia’s skilled visa priorities have changed following the introduction of Ministerial Direction 119 on 25 July 2026:

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Australia’s skilled visa priorities have changed following the introduction of Ministerial Direction 119 on 25 July 2026:

The changes suggest a greater policy focus on managing Net Overseas Migration (NOM) by prioritising applicants already in Australia over applicants from overseas who would add to net migration inflows.

But as a result, factors that were previously prioritised, including accredited sponsorship and regional migration, have become less significant.

Interstaff examines Australia’s visa processing trends and the occupations available for priority visa processing.

Visa processing priority trends

Key Trend

From 2020 to 2026, visa processing priorities evolved from addressing pandemic-related labour needs, to regional and critical workforce shortages, and ultimately to prioritising onshore applicants and managing Net Overseas Migration (NOM).

In Australia, the Home Affairs Minister has the power to issue a ministerial direction outlining the order the Department of Home Affairs should process specific visas. Decisions are typically guided by Australia’s economic priorities.

2020-21: Pandemic Response

Sep 2020 Ministerial Direction 87 prioritised:

Priority Migration Skilled Occupation List (PMSOL)

Employer-sponsored migration

Critical sectors to Australia’s pandemic response and economic needs— healthcare, construction, and IT

July 2021 Ministerial Direction 92 continued the pandemic-era focus on economic recovery.

2023-2026: Migration Strategy

Dec 2023 Ministerial Direction 105 was based on the Government’s development of a medium to long-term migration strategy. Focus shifted to:

‘Nationally important’ occupations – healthcare and teaching

Employer-sponsored visas

Regional migration

March 2026 Ministerial Direction 105 updated the priority order and focused on:

Employer-sponsored applications in regional areas

Healthcare and teaching occupations

Accredited sponsors

Onshore applicants

Present: NOM Management

July 2026 Ministerial Direction 119 reflected a stronger focus on applicant location and prioritised:

Defence and law enforcement occupations followed by construction, healthcare, and teaching

Onshore applicants

Other changes:

Removed priority for regional positions and accredited sponsors

Now applies to Subclass 482 Skills in Demand Visas

Skilled visa processing priorities from 25 July 2026

The new ministerial direction applies to all on-hand and current applications for the below visa subclasses:

Skilled nomination and visa applications for the above subclasses are now processed in the below order of priority:

New Skilled Visa Priority Order

Applicants in Australia—Defence and Law Enforcement Applicants outside Australia—Defence and Law Enforcement Applicants in Australia—Construction, Healthcare, and Teaching Applicants in Australia—Other industries Applicants outside Australia—Other industries

The below tables provide information on the industry-specific occupations that receive priority processing.

Priority 1: Applicants in Australia—Defence and Law Enforcement

Prioritised Defence Occupations ANZSCO Reference Defence Force Members – Other Ranks Unit Group 4411 Defence Force Senior Officer Occupation 111212 Commissioned Defence Force Officer Occupation 139111 Senior Non-Commissioned Defence Force Member Occupation 139211

Prioritised Law Enforcement Occupations ANZSCO Reference Police* Unit Group 4413

*Nominated or sponsored by the Australian Federal Police or state/territory police forces.

Priority 2: Applicants outside Australia—Defence and Law Enforcement

Prioritised occupations are as per above. Applicants outside Australia at the time of application receive second priority.

Priority 3: Applicants in Australia—Construction, Healthcare, and Teaching

Prioritised Construction Occupations ANZSCO Reference Construction Trades Workers Sub-Major Group 33 Construction and Mining Labourers Sub-Major Group 82 Construction Managers Unit Group 1331 Architects and Landscape Architects Unit Group 2321 Civil Engineering Professionals Unit Group 2332 Architectural, Building, and Surveying Technicians Unit Group 3121 Safety Inspectors Unit Group 3126 Other Building and Engineering Technicians Unit Group 3129 Sheetmetal Workers Unit Group 3222 Structural Steel and Welding Trades Workers Unit Group 3223 Clay, Concrete, Glass and Stone Processing Machine Operators Unit Group 7111 Crane, Hoist, and Lift Operators Unit Group 7121 Earthmoving Plant Operators Unit Group 7212 Electrician (General) Occupation 341111 Electrician (Special Class) Occupation 341112

Prioritised Healthcare Occupations ANZSCO Reference Health Professionals Sub-Major Group 25 Health and Welfare Support Workers Minor Group 411 Medical Scientists Unit Group 2346 Counsellors Unit Group 2721 Psychologists Unit Group 2723 Social Workers Unit Group 2725 Medical Technicians Unit Group 3112 Aged or Disabled Carer Occupation 423111 Nursing Support Worker Occupation 423312 Personal Care Assistant Occupation 423313

Prioritised Teaching Occupations ANZSCO Reference School Teachers Minor Group 241 Child Care Centre Managers Unit Group 1341 School Principal Occupation 134311 Vocational Education Teacher (AUS) / Polytechnic Teacher (NZ) Occupation 242211 Child Care Worker Occupation 421111 University Lecturer Occupation 242111

Priority 4: Applicants in Australia—Other Industries

This refers to all other skilled visa applicants that are within Australia at the time of application. Applicants must be skilled and qualified in an occupation on the relevant skilled occupation list for their visa.

The exception is the Specialist Skills Stream of the Subclass 482 Visa, where eligibility is based on meeting the required salary threshold (occupation exclusions apply).

Priority 5: Applicants outside Australia—Other Industries

All other skilled visa applicants who are outside Australia at the time of application receive the lowest priority for government processing.

Sustainable people strategy: Global talent

Onshore applicants

Depending on the applicant’s occupation, the changes make engaging visa holders already in Australia faster and more attractive.

For employers, this may mean a greater focus on engaging workers on temporary skilled visas looking to change employers, workers seeking to transition to a different visa pathway, and permanent residence options to retain existing sponsored employees. Read more.

Subclass 482 Visa inclusion and priority sectors

With the priority order now applying to the Subclass 482 Visa, employers will need to consider how an applicant’s occupation and location at the time of application may influence processing times—particularly for non-priority sectors.

The recent additions of defence, law enforcement, and construction as priority sectors will provide quicker access to skilled talent that support national priorities in defence capability, community safety, housing, and infrastructure development.

Removal of regional migration and accredited sponsorship

Employers that previously relied on regional work locations or accredited sponsor status to receive priority processing may need to allow for longer visa and nomination processing timeframes.

Accredited sponsorship continues to offer advantages in demonstrating a strong compliance history to Home Affairs and streamlining certain sponsorship processes.

While regional migration is no longer being prioritised, several occupations that are ineligible under the standard migration program and only available through company-specific labour agreements or regional Designated Area Migration Agreements (DAMAs) have been included as priority occupations. For example, Construction and Mining Labourers, Earthmoving Plant Operators, and Personal Care Assistants and others.

Applications for these roles will continue to receive priority processing based on occupation rather than regional status.

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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.