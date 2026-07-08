What’s Changing From 1 July 2026: Higher Salary Thresholds, Visa Charges And Government Fees

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The Department of Home Affairs has confirmed that Visa Application Charges for employer-sponsored and skilled visas have increased by approximately 25 percent from 1 July 2026, well above the standard indexation applied to most other visa categories. This lands alongside higher salary thresholds and the annual salary reviews many businesses run at this time of year. Here is what has changed and what it means for employers.
Skilled visa salary thresholds have increased
The Department of Home Affairs has confirmed new income thresholds, applying to nomination applications lodged on or after 1 July 2026:
|
Core Skills Income Threshold (CSIT)
Skills in Demand (subclass 482) visa, Core Skills stream, and Employer Nomination Scheme (subclass 186) nominations
$76,515 → $79,423
|
Specialist Skills Income Threshold (SSIT)
Skills in Demand (subclass 482) visa, Specialist Skills stream nominations
$141,210 → $146,576
|
Temporary Skilled Migration Income Threshold (TSMIT)
Skilled Employer Sponsored Regional (subclass 494) and subclass 187 nominations
$76,515 → $79,423
Employers must continue to pay sponsored employees at least the applicable income threshold and the annual market salary rate for the role. Where guaranteed annual earnings fall below $250,000, employers must also be able to show the salary is no less than what an equivalent Australian worker would receive for the same role in the same location.
Employer-sponsored and skilled visa charges have risen by around 25 percent
Unlike the roughly 3 percent CPI indexation applied to most other visa categories, the Visa Application Charge for employer-sponsored and skilled work visas has increased by around 25 percent from 1 July 2026. These new charges apply to applications lodged on or after 1 July 2026. Applications lodged before that date are not affected.
|Visa
|Applicant
|1 Jul 2025
|1 Jul 2026
|Skills in Demand (subclass 482) visa
|Primary applicant
|$3,210
|$4,015
|Additional applicant (18+)
|$3,210
|$4,015
|Additional applicant (under 18)
|$805
|$1,005
|Employer Nomination Scheme (subclass 186) visa
|Primary applicant
|$4,910
|$6,140
|Additional applicant (18+)
|$2,455
|$3,070
|Additional applicant (under 18)
|$1,230
|$1,535
|Skilled Employer Sponsored Regional (subclass 494) visa
|Primary applicant
|$4,910
|$6,140
|Additional applicant (18+)
|$2,455
|$3,070
|Additional applicant (under 18)
|$1,230
|$1,535
|Temporary Work (Short Stay Specialist) (subclass 400) visa
|Primary applicant
|$430
|$535
|Additional applicant (18+)
|$430
|$535
|Additional applicant (under 18)
|$110
|$135
|Training (subclass 407) visa
|Primary applicant
|$430
|$535
|Additional applicant (18+)
|$430
|$535
|Additional applicant (under 18)
|$110
|$135
|National Innovation (subclass 858) visa
|Primary applicant
|$4,985
|$6,235
|Additional applicant (18+)
|$2,495
|$3,120
|Additional applicant (under 18)
|$1,250
|$1,560
Figures shown are the first instalment base Visa Application Charge. They exclude the 1.4 percent card payment surcharge, the Subsequent Temporary Application Charge, second instalments, and concessional rates for eligible Pacific-regional and Timor-Leste passport holders.
Citizenship and Administrative Review Tribunal fees
These fees have increased in line with standard annual indexation from 1 July 2026:
- Citizenship by conferral, general eligibility: $575 → $595
- Citizenship by descent: $370 → $380
- Citizenship by descent, two or more siblings applying together: first sibling $370 → $380, each subsequent sibling $150 → $160
- Evidence of Australian citizenship: $280 → $290
- Administrative Review Tribunal, review of visa decisions other than protection visas, including certain sponsorship and nomination related decisions: $3,580 → $3,727
What this means for employers
- Review any planned nominations to confirm the updated salary thresholds apply to applications lodged from 1 July 2026
- Update Visa Application Charge budgets to reflect the new charges, particularly for employer-sponsored and skilled visa categories where the increase is largest
- Confirm sufficient funds are available before lodgement, including topping up trust or client account balances where required
- Check timing on any applications close to lodgement, since the fee that applies is the one in effect on the date the application is received, not when it was prepared
We are monitoring further Government updates and will keep working with our clients to identify any affected matters.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]