What’s Changing From 1 July 2026: Higher Salary Thresholds, Visa Charges And Government Fees

The Department of Home Affairs has confirmed that Visa Application Charges for employer-sponsored and skilled visas have increased by approximately 25 percent from 1 July 2026, well above the standard indexation applied to most other visa categories. This lands alongside higher salary thresholds and the annual salary reviews many businesses run at this time of year. Here is what has changed and what it means for employers.

Skilled visa salary thresholds have increased

The Department of Home Affairs has confirmed new income thresholds, applying to nomination applications lodged on or after 1 July 2026:

Core Skills Income Threshold (CSIT) Skills in Demand (subclass 482) visa, Core Skills stream, and Employer Nomination Scheme (subclass 186) nominations $76,515 → $79,423 Specialist Skills Income Threshold (SSIT) Skills in Demand (subclass 482) visa, Specialist Skills stream nominations $141,210 → $146,576 Temporary Skilled Migration Income Threshold (TSMIT) Skilled Employer Sponsored Regional (subclass 494) and subclass 187 nominations $76,515 → $79,423

Employers must continue to pay sponsored employees at least the applicable income threshold and the annual market salary rate for the role. Where guaranteed annual earnings fall below $250,000, employers must also be able to show the salary is no less than what an equivalent Australian worker would receive for the same role in the same location.

Employer-sponsored and skilled visa charges have risen by around 25 percent

Unlike the roughly 3 percent CPI indexation applied to most other visa categories, the Visa Application Charge for employer-sponsored and skilled work visas has increased by around 25 percent from 1 July 2026. These new charges apply to applications lodged on or after 1 July 2026. Applications lodged before that date are not affected.

Visa Applicant 1 Jul 2025 1 Jul 2026 Skills in Demand (subclass 482) visa Primary applicant $3,210 $4,015 Additional applicant (18+) $3,210 $4,015 Additional applicant (under 18) $805 $1,005 Employer Nomination Scheme (subclass 186) visa Primary applicant $4,910 $6,140 Additional applicant (18+) $2,455 $3,070 Additional applicant (under 18) $1,230 $1,535 Skilled Employer Sponsored Regional (subclass 494) visa Primary applicant $4,910 $6,140 Additional applicant (18+) $2,455 $3,070 Additional applicant (under 18) $1,230 $1,535 Temporary Work (Short Stay Specialist) (subclass 400) visa Primary applicant $430 $535 Additional applicant (18+) $430 $535 Additional applicant (under 18) $110 $135 Training (subclass 407) visa Primary applicant $430 $535 Additional applicant (18+) $430 $535 Additional applicant (under 18) $110 $135 National Innovation (subclass 858) visa Primary applicant $4,985 $6,235 Additional applicant (18+) $2,495 $3,120 Additional applicant (under 18) $1,250 $1,560

Figures shown are the first instalment base Visa Application Charge. They exclude the 1.4 percent card payment surcharge, the Subsequent Temporary Application Charge, second instalments, and concessional rates for eligible Pacific-regional and Timor-Leste passport holders.

Citizenship and Administrative Review Tribunal fees

These fees have increased in line with standard annual indexation from 1 July 2026:

Citizenship by conferral, general eligibility: $575 → $595

Citizenship by descent: $370 → $380

Citizenship by descent, two or more siblings applying together: first sibling $370 → $380 , each subsequent sibling $150 → $160

, each subsequent sibling $150 → Evidence of Australian citizenship: $280 → $290

Administrative Review Tribunal, review of visa decisions other than protection visas, including certain sponsorship and nomination related decisions: $3,580 → $3,727

What this means for employers

Review any planned nominations to confirm the updated salary thresholds apply to applications lodged from 1 July 2026

Update Visa Application Charge budgets to reflect the new charges, particularly for employer-sponsored and skilled visa categories where the increase is largest

Confirm sufficient funds are available before lodgement, including topping up trust or client account balances where required

Check timing on any applications close to lodgement, since the fee that applies is the one in effect on the date the application is received, not when it was prepared

We are monitoring further Government updates and will keep working with our clients to identify any affected matters.