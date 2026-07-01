Immigration Comparative Guide

Sheila Woods MARN 0533879’s articles from Interstaff Immigration Agency are most popular:

1 Legal framework

1.1 Which legislative and regulatory provisions govern corporate immigration in your jurisdiction?

The Migration Act 1S58 (Cth) and Migration Regulations 1SS4.

Last updated: 1 July 202c. Contact Interstaff for further information.

1.2 Do any special regimes apply in specific sectors?

Migration legislation works as a codified scheme to operate Australia's migration program, meaning laws, procedures and guidelines related to migration are made explicit in the legal framework.

The number of placements in the permanent migration program is set by the Government annually – usually as part of its annual Federal Budget. Read more.

Planning levels for the 2026-27 permanent migration program are set at 185,000 places, comprised of 70% for skilled migration (predominantly employer-sponsored) and 30% for family migration.

Last updated: 1 July 202c. Contact Interstaff for further information.

1.3 Which government entities regulate immigration in your jurisdiction? What powers do they have?

The Department of Home Affairs (the main Commonwealth Government entity): Approves, refuses or cancels visas and sponsorship arrangements.

Approves, refuses or cancels visas and sponsorship arrangements. The Administrative Review Tribunal (ART): Reviews decisions by the Department of Home Affairs to refuse a citizenship application or refuse/cancel a visa or sponsorship arrangement. It also Read about complex migration matters here.

Reviews decisions by the Department of Home Affairs to refuse a citizenship application or refuse/cancel a visa or sponsorship arrangement. It also Read about complex migration matters here. Jobs and Skills Australia: Identifies labour market insights informing skills needed in the migration program. Read about Jobs and Skills Australia

Identifies labour market insights informing skills needed in the migration program. Read about Jobs and Skills Australia Local State and Territory Authorities in conjunction with the Commonwealth: Endorses region-specific DAMAs.

Endorses region-specific DAMAs. Office of Migration and Regulation Authority (OMARA) and Legal Practice Boards: Approves and oversees the registration of migration agents and immigration lawyers in Australia.

Last updated: 1 July 202c. Contact Interstaff for further information.

1.4 What is the government's general approach to immigration in your jurisdiction?

In 2026-27, the Government aims to:

Manage immigration holistically, shifting from short-term measures to medium and long-term planning that considers impacts on housing and infrastructure.

Prioritise onshore applicants for permanent migration.

Maintain a focus on employer-sponsored migration.

Streamline recognition of overseas trade qualifications.

Reform the Working Holiday Maker program.

Optimise the 'points test' for independent skilled migration.

Strengthen visa integrity.

This approach is reflected in the Government's Migration Strategy and Federal Budget 2025-26 announcements.

The government's Skilled Visa Processing Priorities set in March 2026 prioritises visa processing for:

Employer-sponsored visas for regional work

Applications by accredited sponsors

Select occupations in healthcare and teaching

These priorities are set under Ministerial Direction 105, and do not apply to Subclass 482 Skills in Demand Visa applications, Australia's main employer-sponsored temporary visa program. Read more.

Last updated: 1 July 202c. Contact Interstaff for further information.

2 Business travel

2.1 Do business visitors need a visa to visit your jurisdiction? What restrictions and exemptions apply in this regard?

Business visitors generally require a visa to come to Australia. The exception is New Zealand passport holders, who are granted a Subclass 444 Special Category Visa (SCV) on arrival, subject to character requirements.

The required Business Visitor Visa depends on the applicant's country of passport.

Business Visitor Visas include:

Subclass 601 or ETA Visa

Subclass 651 eVisitor Visa

Subclass 600 Visitor Visa (Business Visitor Stream)

Business Visitor Visa holders can make a short visit to Australia to:

Make business enquiries

Negotiate contracts

Attend meetings or conferences

They cannot work or sell goods and services during their stay - these activities require them to be on a Temporary Work Visa. Read more.

Last updated: 1 July 202c. Contact Interstaff for further information.

2.2 Do the requirements vary depending on sector or purpose?

The required Business Visitor Visa depends on the applicant's country of passport.

Business Visitor Visas include:

Subclass 601 or ETA Visa

Subclass 651 eVisitor Visa

Subclass 600 Visitor Visa (Business Visitor Stream)

Purpose

Each of these visas allow a short visit to Australia for the purposes of:

Make business enquiries

Negotiate contracts

Attend meetings or conferences

A visit for the purposes of work or to sell goods and services will require a Temporary Work Visa, rather than a Business Visitor Visa. Read more.

Sector

In Australia, Business Visitor Visa requirements do not vary by sector.

Last updated: 1 July 202c. Contact Interstaff for further information.

2.3 What is the maximum stay allowed for business visitors?

The maximum stay for a Business Visitor Visa in Australia is generally 3 months at a time.

Usually, visas can be issued for a period of 12 months to allow entry, with a maximum of 3 months upon each entry.

Business Visitor Visas can be granted for single entries for one stay or multiple entries, and they can include specific limiting conditions. Compare maximum stays.

Last updated: 1 July 202c. Contact Interstaff for further information.

2.4 What activities are business visitors allowed to conduct while visiting your jurisdiction?

Business Visitor Visa holders are subject to visa conditions, which prohibit work or the selling of goods and services in Australia.

Examples of permitted business visitor activities include:

Making general business or employment enquiries : Useful for market research, talent scouting, or exploring partnerships.

: Useful for market research, talent scouting, or exploring partnerships. Investigating, negotiating, signing, or reviewing contracts : Ideal for formalising deals or assessing commercial opportunities.

: Ideal for formalising deals or assessing commercial opportunities. Attending conferences, trade fairs, or seminars : Participation is allowed, but must be unpaid by the event organisers.

: Participation is allowed, but must be unpaid by the event organisers. Undertaking official government visit activities: Applies to delegates or representatives on government missions.

Misunderstanding 'Business Visitor Activities' boundaries can lead to visa breaches, reputational risk, or future visa refusals. Learn more.

Last updated: 1 July 202c. Contact Interstaff for further information.

2.5 Is authorisation required for business visitors to provide or receive short-term training?

Business Visitor Visa holders can receive training but not provide it, as this would be considered 'work'. Business Visitor Visa holders are subject to visa conditions, which prohibit work or the selling of goods and services in Australia.

Under the Business or Tourist Streams, Business Visitor Visa holders can receive training or study of up to 3 months.

Last updated: 1 July 202c. Contact Interstaff for further information.

3 Work permits

3.1 What are the main types of work permit in your jurisdiction? What restrictions and exemptions apply in this regard?

In Australia, Work Visas are considered a permit to work in the country as a non-citizen. Both employer-sponsored and independent skilled visas options are available. Compare options here.

Exceptions

Non-citizens that can work in Australia without a sponsored Work Visa include permanent residents and New Zealand passport holders.

Restrictions

Each Work Visa is restricted to eligibility requirements (for example, skills listed on a relevant occupation list, English proficiency, and health and character requirements) and specific periods of stay.

Depending on the visa, specific conditions may apply, which limit the visa holder's scope and area of work. Compare work visa options.

Exemptions/Concessions

Labour Agreements or Designated Area Migration Agreements (DAMAs) allow employers to engage migrant workers under Skilled Visas (such as the 482, 186 and 494 Visas) while accessing concessions to the standard program relating to occupations, English, work experience and age requirements.

Read about Labour Agreements and DAMAs.

Other Permits - Work Rights

In addition to a valid Work Visa, permits such as licencing and registration requirements may be required for work in specific occupations.

Last updated: 1 July 202c. Contact Interstaff for further information.

3.2 What is the maximum stay allowed under each type of work permit? Can this be extended?

The maximum stay and possibilities for extension or renewal are listed below for Australia's commonly used Temporary Work Visas.

Australian Temporary Work Visa Maximum stay per visa 400 Short-Stay Specialist Visa 6 months 462 and 417 Working Holiday Maker Program 12 months (6 months with a single employer) 407 Training Visa 2 years 482 Skills in Demand Visa 4 years



In Australia, visas are generally not extended. Applicants would usually instead apply for a new or subsequent visa.

Some work visas, such as the 494 Regional Visa, provide a provisional pathway to Permanent Residence (PR) after a period of meeting specific conditions.

Other visas, such as the 186 Employer Nomination Scheme (Direct Entry) Visa provide access to PR without a transition period.

Learn more.

Last updated: 1 July 202c. Contact Interstaff for further information.

3.3 What criteria must be satisfied to obtain each kind of permit?

Each Temporary Work Visa has specific eligibility criteria that must be met (such as skills being listed on a relevant occupation list, English proficiency and health and character requirements) and specific periods of stay.

Explore the eligibility criteria for some of Australia's commonly used Work Visas (temporary and permanent):

Last updated: 1 July 202c. Contact Interstaff for further information.

3.4 Do any language requirements apply for each kind of permit?

English proficiency levels apply differently to specific visa types:

400 Short Stay Specialist Visa: No English requirements.

482 Skills in Demand Visa: Yes – 'Sufficient English' required (exemptions apply).

Permanent Residence Visas: "Competent" English or higher.

Last updated: 1 July 202c. Contact Interstaff for further information.

3.5 Are any work permits subject to quotas?

In Australia, Temporary Employer-sponsored Visa placements are driven by demand.

The number of Permanent Skilled Visa placements are usually set annually in the Australian Government's Federal Budget.

The Skills Stream comprises 70% of the Permanent Migration program for FY 2026-27, with a focus on employer-sponsored migration and onshore migrants. Read more.

Permanent State or Territory nominated skilled visa placements are limited by the annual number of placements issued to a particular State or Territory by the Commonwealth Government.

Last updated: 1 July 202c. Contact Interstaff for further information.

3.6 Do any specific rules apply with regard to the following: (a) Work in specific sectors? (b) Shortage occupations? (c) Highly skilled workers? (d) Investors and high-net worth individuals?

(a) Work in specific sectors?

Priority visa processing is available for specific sectors experiencing persistent shortages in Australia – such as Healthcare and Education. Read more.

(b) Shortage occupations?

Australia updates its skilled migration occupation lists based on national, state, and regional labour market needs. To apply for a skilled visa, a worker's occupation generally must appear on an eligible list.

Eligible occupations span broadly across many industries, including but not limited to Mining, Oil and Gas, Information Technology, Engineering and Construction, Agriculture, Health and Education.

Designated Area Migration Agreements (DAMAs) allow for broader occupation lists (skilled and semi-skilled) that are specific to regional labour needs. Read more.

Workers without a listed occupation for skilled migration may be able to work more broadly across Australia under the Specialist Skills Stream of the 482 Visa if their salary meets the Specialist Skills Income Threshold (exceptions apply). Read more.

(c) Highly skilled workers?

Priority visa processing is available for highly skilled sponsored workers whose salary meets the Specialist Skills Income Threshold SSIT for the Specialist Stream of the 482 Visa (exceptions apply). Read more.

For short-term projects requiring highly specialised or niche expertise, the 400 Short-Stay Specialist Visa enables fast, unsponsored entry into Australia. Read more.

(d) Investors and high-net worth individuals?

The Significant Investor Stream of the Business Innovation and Investment 188 Visa closed in July 2024. It is yet to be seen whether it will be reinstated or replaced with a new visa.

Last updated: 1 July 202c. Contact Interstaff for further information.

3.7 What are the formal and documentary requirements for obtaining each kind of permit?

The formal and documentary requirements for obtaining a Work Visa may include:

Qualifications

Licences

Work experience

Skills Assessments

Travel history

Employer evidence – such as Labour Market Testing records

Employer submissions

Health and character checks

Last updated: 1 July 202c. Contact Interstaff for further information.

3.8 What fees are payable to obtain each kind of permit?

Government fees apply for the Sponsorship and Nomination (if required) and Visa application processes.

Interstaff's calculator helps employers understand the government fees that may apply for 482 Visa sponsorship. Access the calculator.

Professional fees apply in addition if you decide to engage a Registered Migration Agent in Australia to provide advice and manage applications on your behalf.

Fees for other Work Visas are listed on the Department of Home Affairs website.

Last updated: 1 July 202c. Contact Interstaff for further information.

3.9 What is the process for obtaining a permit? How long does this typically take?

The process for obtaining a work visa generally involves employer sponsorship and nomination (where required), followed by a visa application by the overseas worker.

Learn about the process for some of the most common work visa arrangements in Australia:

Explore how the Government prioritises skilled visa applications here.

Interstaff publishes regular updates on government processing times. Access current processing times here and subscribe to the newsletter for updates.

Last updated: 1 July 202c. Contact Interstaff for further information.

3.10 Once a work permit has been obtained, what are the rights and obligations of the permit holder? What are the penalties in case of breach?

Visa holders must abide by any visa conditions that are attached to their visa.

Interstaff's fact sheets and guides help you understand visa conditions for Subclass 482 Visa holders. Read more.

If a Subclass 482 Visa holder breaches their visa conditions, the primary consequence is that the Department may cancel the visa. A visa cancellation can affect future visa applications and the ability to remain in or return to Australia.

Employers are legally obligated to employ migrant workers in line with their visa conditions. Under the Migration Amendment (Strengthening Employer Compliance) Act 2024 (Cth), employers must not coerce, unduly influence or pressure a non-Australian citizen visa holder to work in breach of a work-related visa condition.

Employers with an approved visa sponsorship arrangement must also meet several obligations. Read more.

Non-compliance with Subclass 482 sponsorship obligations can result in fines, civil penalties, loss of sponsorship rights, and bans on employing or sponsoring migrant workers. Serious breaches may also lead to public listing as a sanctioned sponsor and enforceable legal actions by Home Affairs.

Seeking professional advice helps employers and visa holders understand and remain compliant with conditions and obligations.

Last updated: 1 July 202c. Contact Interstaff for further information.

4 Settlement

4.1 What are the criteria for obtaining settlement in your jurisdiction? What restrictions apply in this regard?

In Australia, settlement is referred to as Permannet Residence or Citizenship.

Permanent Residence (PR) planning requires a strategic approach to immigration.

Interstaff's comparative analysis helps employers understand Australia's main skilled PR pathways and the criteria and restrictions that apply. View here.

Citizenship may be available to permanent residents who have lived in Australia lawfully for four years, with at least 12 months as a permanent resident. Read more.

Last updated: 1 July 202c. Contact Interstaff for further information.

4.2 Do any specific rules apply to foreign citizens with ancestral connections?

Australia recognises citizenship by descent as a limited pathway for people with

ancestral ties. A person may be eligible if they were born overseas and at least one parent was an Australian citizen at the time of their birth.

This pathway is restricted to the parent–child relationship (first generation born overseas), meaning broader ancestry (such as grandparents) is generally not sufficient.

Additional conditions may apply where citizenship has already been passed down by descent. Read more.

Children can often be added as dependants to a Permanent Residence (PR) application, provided they qualify as part of the family unit and the visa subclass allows inclusion.

PR for children can also be obtained through a sponsored Child Visa linked to a parent who already holds PR.

Last updated: 1 July 202c. Contact Interstaff for further information.

4.3 What are the formal and documentary requirements for obtaining settlement?

The formal and documentary requirements for obtaining a skilled Permanent Residence (PR) visa may include:

Qualifications

Licences

Skills Assessments

Travel history

Employer evidence – such as Labour Market Testing records

Employer submissions

Health and character checks Read more about PR planning.

For citizenship applications, the government considers:

Residence requirements

Character

Successful completion of the citizenship test

Intention to commit to and reside in Australia

Read more about Citizenship.

Last updated: 1 July 202c. Contact Interstaff for further information.

4.4 What fees are payable to obtain settlement?

Government fees apply for the Permanent Residence Visa application process, such as for the Subclass 186 Employer Nomination Scheme.

Fees are listed on the Department of Home Affairs website.

Fees for Citizenship are included the Department's citizenship pathway pages.

Professional fees apply in addition if you decide to engage a Registered Migration Agent in Australia to provide advice and manage applications on your behalf.

Last updated: 1 July 202c. Contact Interstaff for further information.

4.5 What is the process for obtaining settlement? How long does this typically take?

Typically, a temporary sponsored workers can transition to permanent residence within two to three years or may apply directly for PR over a twelve-to-eighteen-month period, however processing times for these visas vary significantly from year to year.

Learn about the process for one of the most common skilled Permanent Residence (PR) Visa arrangements in Australia – the Subclass 186 Employer Nomination Scheme. Read more.

A Subclass 482 Visa holder may be able to transition to PR via a 186 Visa (Transition Stream) after two years of sponsored work in Australia.

The Direct Entry stream of the 186 Visa offers direct PR to skilled overseas workers without a transition period, but the need for a positive skills assessment lengthens the application process.

Explore how the Government prioritises skilled visa applications here.

Interstaff publishes regular updates on government processing times. Access current processing times here and subscribe to the newsletter for updates.

Last updated: 1 July 202c. Contact Interstaff for further information.

4.6 Is the settlement process the same for EU citizens?

In Australia, the settlement process to apply for a Permanent Residence (PR) visa is generally the same for foreign citizens from all countries.

The only exception is New Zealand citizens, where the Subclass 444 Visa can provide ongoing residence rights and access to citizenship after a period of residence in Australia.

Last updated: 1 July 202c. Contact Interstaff for further information.

5 Dependants

5.1 What are the criteria to qualify as a dependant? What restrictions apply in this regard?

For work sponsored and skilled visas, a 'member of the family unit' generally refers to a partner and dependent children (usually under 23 years old).

Health and character requirements may apply to secondary visa applicants (such as dependent family members).

Adding other dependent family members may not be possible.

Last updated: 1 July 202c. Contact Interstaff for further information.

5.2 What rights do dependants enjoy once admitted as such?

Dependents can usually work and study in Australia without restriction throughout the visa term.

Last updated: 1 July 202c. Contact Interstaff for further information.

5.3 How are civil/unmarried partners and same-sex partners treated in this regard?

Heterosexual and same sex partners are treated the same for migration to Australia. The type of relationship is assessed differently:

Married: Must be legally married in a marriage that meets the definition under migration laws.

Must be legally married in a marriage that meets the definition under migration laws. De facto: Generally, at least a 12-month relationship, usually having lived together.

In either case, the relationship must be 'genuine and continuing'.

Last updated: 1 July 202c. Contact Interstaff for further information.

6 Intra-company transfers

6.1 Is there a specific regime for the transfer of employees from an overseas branch of a multinational to your jurisdiction?

Yes – visas for intra-company transfers are commonly available through the Subclass 482 Skills in Demand Visa program. Read more.

Intra-corporate transfers can be exempt from English language requirements for temporary work visas. It can also enable benefits for the business, such as not having to advertise for the position locally (Labour Market Testing).

Last updated: 1 July 202c. Contact Interstaff for further information.

6.2 What is the maximum stay allowed under this regime? Can this be extended?

The 482 Skills in Demand Visa can be granted for up to four years, regardless of whether the applicant is an intra-corporate transfer. Visa renewals are available as required.

Read more.

A Subclass 482 Visa holder may be able to transition to PR via a 186 Visa (Transition Stream) after two years of sponsored work in Australia. Read more.

Last updated: 1 July 202c. Contact Interstaff for further information.

6.3 What criteria must the employer satisfy to obtain a permit under this regime?

The employer must obtain a valid sponsorship arrangement, such as Standard Business Sponsorship to employ Subclass 482 Visa holders. Read more.

The criteria vary for Australian and overseas-based businesses.

An Australian company must be actively operating and have the financial capacity to sponsor migrant workers. Overseas-based companies must have a contract in Australia to fulfil or intend to establish a business operation in Australia. Read more.

Last updated: 1 July 202c. Contact Interstaff for further information.

6.4 What are the formal and documentary requirements to obtain a permit under this regime?

The formal and documentary requirements for obtaining a visa sponsorship arrangement may include:

Employer evidence – such as Labour Market Testing records.

– such as Labour Market Testing records. Employer submissions – depending on the nature and structure of your business, the percentage of Australian workers engaged by your business, and whether your business has committed major investments in Australia.

Learn more.

Last updated: 1 July 202c. Contact Interstaff for further information.

6.5 What fees are payable to obtain a permit under this regime?

Government fees apply for the Sponsorship application process.

Interstaff's calculator helps employers understand the government fees that may apply for Sponsorship and the 482 Visa processes. Access the calculator.

Professional fees apply in addition if you decide to engage a Registered Migration Agent in Australia to provide advice and manage applications on your behalf.

Last updated: 1 July 202c. Contact Interstaff for further information.

6.6 What is the process for obtaining a permit? How long does this typically take?

Obtaining a visa sponsorship arrangement via Standard Business Sponsorship involves an application to the Department of Home Affairs to assess the business' suitability to sponsor migrant workers. Read more.

Processing times for these visas are usually between one to two months but can vary from year to year.

Visa sponsorship arrangements are also available in the form of:

Accredited Sponsorship : Enables priority processing for employers with a strong history of sponsorship compliance. Read more.

: Enables priority processing for employers with a strong history of sponsorship compliance. Read more. Labour Agreement: Tailored workforce agreements to address skill shortages. Read more.

Tailored workforce agreements to address skill shortages. Read more. DAMA: (Designated Area Migration Agreement) A type of labour agreement focused on regional workforce needs. Read more.

Interstaff publishes regular updates on government processing times. Access current processing times here and subscribe to the newsletter for updates.

Last updated: 1 July 202c. Contact Interstaff for further information.

7 New hires

7.1 Are employers in your jurisdiction bound by labour market testing requirements before hiring from overseas? Do any exemptions apply in this regard?

Labour Market Testing requirements generally apply to migrant workers unless an International Trade Obligation (ITO) applies, which reflect Australia's commitments under its free trade agreements.

These obligations typically cover certain occupations, visa applicants or countries, meaning eligible nominations can proceed without demonstrating that no suitable Australian worker is available.

In practice, an ITO exemption removes the need for local advertising, streamlining the nomination process.

Last updated: 1 July 202c. Contact Interstaff for further information.

7.2 If labour market testing requirements apply, how are these satisfied and what best practices should employers follow in this regard?

Labour Market Testing (LMT) generally requires employers to demonstrate they cannot find a suitably qualified Australian citizen or permanent resident before sponsoring a migrant worker.

This is typically done by advertising the role in Australia for at least four weeks on two platforms with national reach. The validity of the advertising varies depending on the visa type. This evidence is provided with the nomination application.

Last updated: 1 July 202c. Contact Interstaff for further information.

7.3 Which work permits are primarily used for new hires? What is the process for obtaining them and what fees are applicable, for both employer and employee?

Australia's main temporary sponsored visa program is the Subclass 482 Skills in Demand Visa. It allows migrant workers to live and work in Australia for up to four years, with a pathway to Permanent Residence through the 186 Visa (Transition Stream) after two years of eligible work.

The process for sponsoring a 482 Visa holder involves sponsorship, nomination and visa applications. Read more.

Government fees apply for these application process. Interstaff's calculator helps employers understand the government fees that apply. Access the calculator.

Professional fees apply in addition if you decide to engage a Registered Migration Agent in Australia to provide advice and manage applications on your behalf.

The employer must cover sponsorship and nomination costs and cannot share these with the applicant, as required by the Department of Home Affairs. Visa application fees may be paid by either the employer or employee.

Last updated: 1 July 202c. Contact Interstaff for further information.

7.4 Is labour market testing required if the new hire is to extend his or her residence?

Generally, yes. For example, if a Subclass 482 Visa holder seeks to renew their visa or apply for Permanent Residence via a Subclass 186 Visa, Labour Market Testing is required unless an International Trade Obligation provides an exemption.

Last updated: 1 July 202c. Contact Interstaff for further information.

7.5 Can new hires apply for permanent residence?

Yes – the Direct Entry stream of the Subclass 186 Employer Nomination Scheme Visa offers direct Permanent Residence (PR) to skilled overseas workers without a prior employment period with the employer.

Alternatively, Subclass 482 Visa holders may be able to transition to PR via the 186 Visa (Transition Stream) after two years of sponsored work in Australia.

Read more.

Last updated: 1 July 202c. Contact Interstaff for further information.

8 Sponsorship

8.1 Are any licences or authorisations required to sponsor foreign nationals? What other criteria apply in this regard?

The employer must obtain a valid sponsorship arrangement, such as Standard Business Sponsorship to be authorised to employ Subclass 482 Visa holders. Read more.

The criteria vary for Australian and overseas-based businesses. An Australian company must be actively operating and have the financial capacity to sponsor migrant workers. Overseas-based companies must have a contract in Australia to fulfil or intend to establish a business operation in Australia. Read more.

Some migrants need to complete two separate authorisation processes before they can work in their nominated occupation: a Skills Assessment for their visa and Occupational Licensing to meet Australian standards.

A Skills Assessment confirms the applicant's qualifications meet Australia's occupation standards, whereas Occupational licencing ensures the applicant meets state or national regulatory requirements to legally work in their specific profession.

Last updated: 1 July 202c. Contact Interstaff for further information.

8.2 What obligations do sponsoring employers have to ensure continued immigration compliance?

Becoming a visa sponsor requires employers to meet ongoing obligations such as:

Reporting changes to Home Affairs : Includes notifying Home Affairs of changes to business or employment circumstances, such as insolvency, company restructuring and if a sponsored employee changes or ceases employment.

: Includes notifying Home Affairs of changes to business or employment circumstances, such as insolvency, company restructuring and if a sponsored employee changes or ceases employment. Monitoring employment conditions : Sponsors must ensure visa holders work only in their nominated occupation and receive employment conditions equivalent to Australian workers, including salary benchmarks and written contracts. Discriminatory recruitment practices are prohibited.

: Sponsors must ensure visa holders work only in their nominated occupation and receive employment conditions equivalent to Australian workers, including salary benchmarks and written contracts. Discriminatory recruitment practices are prohibited. Maintaining accurate records: Requires employers to retain records of employment conditions, visa costs, and sponsorship compliance activities to provide upon request from the Department. Sponsors are required to cover costs related to sponsorship, recruitment, and return travel.

Read more.

Last updated: 1 July 202c. Contact Interstaff for further information.

8.3 Are sponsoring employers subject to any local training requirements?

Employer sponsors meet local training requirements by paying a Nomination Training Contributions Charge (NTCC), which is paid into the Skilling Australians Fund (SAF) at the time of submitting a nomination application for an employer-sponsored visa (including the Subclass 482, 494, 186 Visas).

The SAF was introduced in the 2017–18 Commonwealth Budget to fund training for Australians. It supports apprenticeships, pre-apprenticeships and traineeships through programs delivered by the Commonwealth, states and territories.

The NTCC must be paid by the nominating employer and cannot be paid by or recouped from visa applicant/s, as required by the Department of Home Affairs.

NTCC fees are applied per year for Subclass 482 nominations and as a one-off charge for provisional and permanent visa nominations.

Interstaff's calculator shows how NTCC fees apply to 482 Visa sponsorship costs. View here.

Last updated: 1 July 202c. Contact Interstaff for further information.

8.4 How is compliance with the sponsorship regime monitored? What are the penalties for non-compliance?

Compliance is monitored by the Department of Home Affairs and the Australian Border Force (ABF) through ongoing oversight of sponsors and visa holders.

This includes requiring sponsors to report specified changes, provide records or information on request, and to cooperate with inspectors.

Authorities also conduct compliance checks such as audits, inspections and investigations, and may act on reports of breaches or adverse information.

If non-compliance is identified, Home Affairs can take enforcement action, including sanctions, penalties and public listing of sponsors.

Seeking professional advice helps employers and visa holders understand and remain compliant with conditions and obligations.

Last updated: 1 July 202c. Contact Interstaff for further information.

9 Trends and predictions

9.1 How would you describe the current immigration landscape and prevailing trends in your jurisdiction? Are any new developments anticipated in the next 12 months, including any proposed legislative reforms?

Trends in Australia's current skilled migration landscape include:

Increased usage of Labour Agreements (including Designated Area Migration Agreements / DAMAs) and growing employer demand for flexible migration pathways. Read more.

Government skilled visa processing is being prioritised for employer-sponsored visas for regional work, applications by accredited sponsors, and select occupations in healthcare and teaching (not applicable to Subclass 482 Visas). Read more.

Ongoing public debates on how immigration should be managed amid ongoing population pressures. Migration as a policy area is becoming more politically sensitive and increasingly tied to housing constraints. Read more.

In 2026-27, the Government aims to:

Manage immigration holistically, shifting from short-term measures to medium and long-term planning that considers impacts on housing and infrastructure.

Prioritise onshore applicants for permanent migration.

Maintain a focus on employer-sponsored migration, even in regional areas.

Streamline recognition of overseas trade qualifications.

Reform the Working Holiday Maker program.

Optimise the 'points test' for independent skilled migration.

Strengthen visa integrity.

This approach is reflected in the Government's Migration Strategy and Federal Budget 2025-26 announcements.

Last updated: 1 July 202c. Contact Interstaff for further information.

10 Tips and traps

10.1 What are your top tips for businesses seeking to recruit talent from abroad and what potential sticking points would you highlight?

Focus on upfront planning—confirm visa eligibility, occupation lists, and labour market testing early to avoid delays in being able to use the skilled migration system if required.

Build strong compliance processes, including accurate records and adherence to sponsorship obligations, as breaches carry significant penalties.

Common sticking points include costs, processing times, skills assessment requirements, and navigating complex sponsorship and nomination rules.

Seeking professional advice helps employers and visa holders understand possible pathways, obligations, and risks, enabling informed decision making and smoother visa outcomes.

Last updated: 1 July 202c. Contact Interstaff for further information.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.