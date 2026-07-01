1 July 2026 Changes: Australian Visas And Migration

Australia’s migration framework enters a new program year with several changes for employers, skilled migrants, and visa applicants.

Interstaff is an Australian owned and operated migration agency specialising in providing employers with strategic immigration advice to engage global talent for work in Australia. With over 35 years of Australian visa and immigration expertise since being established in 1988, Interstaff’s Registered Migration Agents assist a wide array of businesses – from small to medium sized enterprises to large multinational corporations across diverse industries such as Oil and Gas, Mining, Engineering and Construction, Information Technology, Government Departments, Agriculture, Health and Education. We adopt a customer-centric approach to all our services, enhancing the experience for both employer sponsors and their employees at every stage of the visa journey. Headquartered in Perth, Western Australia, Interstaff’s team of Registered Migration Agents provide Australian immigration services both domestically and globally, combining the advantages of a local presence with global reach.

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Australia’s migration framework enters a new program year with several changes for employers, skilled migrants, and visa applicants.

Key updates include:

Higher income thresholds for Subclass 482 and 186 Visas

New income threshold for age exemptions for 186 Visa (Transition Stream)

Increased government visa application charges

Permanent migration levels reset for 2026/27

Goldfields DAMA transition to WA DAMA

Visa application fees, particularly for Permanent Residence (PR), have risen significantly compared to previous years.

Higher income thresholds for Subclass 482 and 186 Visas

Employers must ensure any new Subclass 482 or 186 visa applicants from 1 July 2026 are paid at least the new relevant income threshold.

2026-27 Income Thresholds

Core Skills Income Threshold:

$79,499 (previously $76,515).

Specialist Skills Income Threshold:

$146,717 (previously $141,210).

Employers should ensure the new thresholds are reflected in the salary range on their job advertising to meet nomination requirements for engaging Subclass 482 and 186 visa holders.

The government annually indexes these thresholds under the Migration Regulations to align skilled migration with labour market conditions and changes in national earnings.

For advice on how this change impacts your business, contact our Registered Migration Agents.

New income threshold for age exemptions: 186 Visa (Transition stream)

Subclass 482 Visa holders applying for permanent residence through the Transition Stream of the Subclass 186 Visa are generally required to be under 45 at the time of application.

One of the most common age exemptions is for high-income earners. To qualify, the applicant’s earnings must be equal to or above the Fair Work High Income Threshold (FWHIT) for two of the last three years.

The FWHIT has increased for the 2026/27 financial year and applies from 1 July 2026.

Fair Work High Income Threshold:

$190,100 (previously $183,100).

This threshold is indexed annually as part of Fair Work Regulations 2009 (Cth).

Substantial increase for many government visa application charges

Government visa application charges have risen significantly across a range of visa categories, particularly for permanent residence.

In previous years, employer-sponsored migration fee increases were minimal, however this year some of the increases have been substantial.

Current government visa fees for some of the most common visas are listed below.

Skilled Visa 2025-26 Visa Fee

(Main applicant) 2026-27 Visa Fee

(Main applicant) 482 Skills in Demand Visa AUD$3,210 AUD$4,015 186 Employer Nomination Scheme Visa AUD$4,910 AUD$6,140 400 Short-Stay Specialist Visa AUD$430 AUD$535 600 Visitor Visa (Business Stream) AUD$200 AUD$250 309/100 and 820/801 Partner Visas AUD$9,365 AUD$11,710 155 Resident Return Visa AUD$490 AUD$1,475 Bridging Visa B AUD$575 AUD$190

Interstaff’s tools and calculators provide employers with practical resources to make informed decisions when sponsoring and engaging visa holders.

Explore how the new government fees apply to 482 visa sponsorship and PR.

Permanent migration levels reset for 2026/27

The start of a new permanent migration program year signals refreshed planning levels and priorities, shaping how Australia attracts and retains skilled workers.

2026/27 Skilled Permanent Migration Program

Skilled Visa Category 2025-26 Planning Level 2026-27 Planning Level Impact Employer-sponsored 44,000 58,040 ↑ 14,040 places Skilled Independent

(Commonwealth program) 16,900 21,090 ↑ 4,190 places Talent and Innovation*

(Commonwealth program) 5,300 3,500 ↓ 1,800 places Regional

(State and Territory program) 33,000 14,110 ↓ 18,890 places State/Territory Nominated 33,000 35,500 ↑ 2,500 places Total Skilled Program 132,200 132,240 ↑ 40 places

Family streams observed minor changes, with a slight increase for Partner migration (1000 places) and a decrease for Parent and Other Family migration (1,440 places).

Learn how the new planning levels impact employer-sponsored, regional, independent skilled visas.

Goldfields DAMA transition to WA DAMA

From 1 July 2026, the WA DAMA becomes the primary DAMA framework for the Goldfields region.

Employers relying on the Goldfields DAMA can continue to plan their workforce with confidence. Goldfields employers will retain access to at least 500 places per financial year under the WA DAMA.

New DAMA applications to access migrant workers in the Goldfields will now be streamlined under a single, state-wide system.

View our FAQs to understand how the change impacts employers with a Goldfields DAMA and new DAMA applications.

Sustainable people strategy: Global talent

Collectively, these changes mark a shift in the cost, eligibility, and strategic direction of Australia’s migration system.

Interstaff’s Registered Migration Agents support employers requiring sustainable global talent strategy to strengthen workforce capabilities.

Access our immigration insights to explore:

Migrant workforce and labour market updates

Work rights and visa conditions

Temporary and permanent visa pathways

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.