1 July 2026 Changes: Australian Visas And Migration

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Australia’s migration framework enters a new program year with several changes for employers, skilled migrants, and visa applicants.
Key updates include:
- Higher income thresholds for Subclass 482 and 186 Visas
- New income threshold for age exemptions for 186 Visa (Transition Stream)
- Increased government visa application charges
- Permanent migration levels reset for 2026/27
- Goldfields DAMA transition to WA DAMA
Visa application fees, particularly for Permanent Residence (PR), have risen significantly compared to previous years.
Higher income thresholds for Subclass 482 and 186 Visas
Employers must ensure any new Subclass 482 or 186 visa applicants from 1 July 2026 are paid at least the new relevant income threshold.
2026-27 Income Thresholds
Core Skills Income Threshold:
$79,499 (previously $76,515).
Specialist Skills Income Threshold:
$146,717 (previously $141,210).
Employers should ensure the new thresholds are reflected in the salary range on their job advertising to meet nomination requirements for engaging Subclass 482 and 186 visa holders.
The government annually indexes these thresholds under the Migration Regulations to align skilled migration with labour market conditions and changes in national earnings.
For advice on how this change impacts your business, contact our Registered Migration Agents.
New income threshold for age exemptions: 186 Visa (Transition stream)
Subclass 482 Visa holders applying for permanent residence through the Transition Stream of the Subclass 186 Visa are generally required to be under 45 at the time of application.
One of the most common age exemptions is for high-income earners. To qualify, the applicant’s earnings must be equal to or above the Fair Work High Income Threshold (FWHIT) for two of the last three years.
The FWHIT has increased for the 2026/27 financial year and applies from 1 July 2026.
Fair Work High Income Threshold:
$190,100 (previously $183,100).
This threshold is indexed annually as part of Fair Work Regulations 2009 (Cth).
Substantial increase for many government visa application charges
Government visa application charges have risen significantly across a range of visa categories, particularly for permanent residence.
In previous years, employer-sponsored migration fee increases were minimal, however this year some of the increases have been substantial.
Current government visa fees for some of the most common visas are listed below.
|Skilled Visa
|2025-26 Visa Fee
(Main applicant)
|2026-27 Visa Fee
(Main applicant)
|482 Skills in Demand Visa
|AUD$3,210
|AUD$4,015
|186 Employer Nomination Scheme Visa
|AUD$4,910
|AUD$6,140
|400 Short-Stay Specialist Visa
|AUD$430
|AUD$535
|600 Visitor Visa (Business Stream)
|AUD$200
|AUD$250
|309/100 and 820/801 Partner Visas
|AUD$9,365
|AUD$11,710
|155 Resident Return Visa
|AUD$490
|AUD$1,475
|Bridging Visa B
|AUD$575
|AUD$190
Interstaff’s tools and calculators provide employers with practical resources to make informed decisions when sponsoring and engaging visa holders.
Explore how the new government fees apply to 482 visa sponsorship and PR.
Permanent migration levels reset for 2026/27
The start of a new permanent migration program year signals refreshed planning levels and priorities, shaping how Australia attracts and retains skilled workers.
2026/27 Skilled Permanent Migration Program
|Skilled Visa Category
|2025-26 Planning Level
|2026-27 Planning Level
|Impact
|Employer-sponsored
|44,000
|58,040
|↑ 14,040 places
|Skilled Independent
(Commonwealth program)
|16,900
|21,090
|↑ 4,190 places
|Talent and Innovation*
(Commonwealth program)
|5,300
|3,500
|↓ 1,800 places
|Regional
(State and Territory program)
|33,000
|14,110
|↓ 18,890 places
|State/Territory Nominated
|33,000
|35,500
|↑ 2,500 places
|Total Skilled Program
|132,200
|132,240
|↑ 40 places
Family streams observed minor changes, with a slight increase for Partner migration (1000 places) and a decrease for Parent and Other Family migration (1,440 places).
Learn how the new planning levels impact employer-sponsored, regional, independent skilled visas.
Goldfields DAMA transition to WA DAMA
From 1 July 2026, the WA DAMA becomes the primary DAMA framework for the Goldfields region.
Employers relying on the Goldfields DAMA can continue to plan their workforce with confidence. Goldfields employers will retain access to at least 500 places per financial year under the WA DAMA.
New DAMA applications to access migrant workers in the Goldfields will now be streamlined under a single, state-wide system.
View our FAQs to understand how the change impacts employers with a Goldfields DAMA and new DAMA applications.
Sustainable people strategy: Global talent
Collectively, these changes mark a shift in the cost, eligibility, and strategic direction of Australia’s migration system.
Interstaff’s Registered Migration Agents support employers requiring sustainable global talent strategy to strengthen workforce capabilities.
Access our immigration insights to explore:
- Migrant workforce and labour market updates
- Work rights and visa conditions
- Temporary and permanent visa pathways
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]