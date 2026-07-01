Goldfields DAMA Transition To WA DAMA From 1 July 2026

The Goldfields Designated Area Migration Agreement (DAMA) will formally conclude on 30 June 2026, with the WA DAMA becoming the primary DAMA framework for the Goldfields region from 1 July 2026.

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The Goldfields Designated Area Migration Agreement (DAMA) will formally conclude on 30 June 2026, with the WA DAMA becoming the primary DAMA framework for the Goldfields region from 1 July 2026.

The transition is expected to cause minimal disruption to employers currently relying on the Goldfields DAMA, who can continue to plan their workforce with confidence. Goldfields employers will retain access to at least 500 places per financial year under the WA DAMA.

New DAMA applications to access migrant workers in the Goldfields from 1 July will be streamlined under a single, state-wide system.

What the changes mean for you

Employers with a Goldfields DAMA

There is no change for employers with an existing Goldfields DAMA. You can continue employing workers approved under the Goldfields DAMA and access the agreed-upon occupations and terms of your labour agreement for new workers. Your agreement will continue as normal until it expires (usually five years).

You will need to transition to the WA DAMA if:

Your labour agreement expires

You want to access additional workers and/or new occupations

You want to vary your workforce plan

You want to start a new DAMA application

Most occupations available under the Goldfields DAMA can be accessed under the WA DAMA, subject to negotiations with the Department of Home Affairs, but some are still being added.

View our FAQs below for more information, or speak to Interstaff’s Registered Migration Agents for advice.

New and current applications

From 1 July, new DAMA applications to access migrant workers in the Goldfields will require endorsement by the Department of Training and Development—Migration Services instead of the City of Kalgoorlie-Boulder.

Applications that have commenced with the City of Kalgoorlie-Boulder and are not yet finalised will be progressed with the Department’s Migration Services team for a WA DAMA.

FAQs – Occupations available and more about the WA DAMA

What is the WA DAMA? The WA DAMA is a state-wide Designated Area Migration Agreement (DAMA) designed to give regional and metropolitan employers greater flexibility to engage migrant workers in occupations that may not be covered by standard skilled migration programs. Other concessions may be available for work experience, age limits, and English language proficiency. DAMA visa holders may be eligible for Permanent Residence after two or three years of work. As per other DAMAs, the WA DAMA is a type of Labour Agreement negotiated between the Commonwealth Government and the relevant Designated Area Representative. Once approved, a businesses can access migrant workers via Labour Agreement pathways through Subclass 482, 494, and 186 Visas. Read more about the WA DAMA Are the same Goldfields DAMA occupations available through the WA DAMA? Yes, most Goldfields DAMA occupations can be accessed under the WA DAMA, subject to negotiations with the Department of Home Affairs, but some are still being added. The Department of Training and Workforce Development – Migration Services website states that it anticipates further occupations will be added from 1 July, pending final agreement with the Department of Home Affairs. Occupations must be listed as eligible for the WA DAMA to be endorsed by the Department’s Migration Services. The current WA DAMA occupation list is available on the Department’s Migration Services website. Speak to Interstaff for advice Does the transition affect current workers employed through the Goldfields DAMA? No, current workers are not affected. They can continue in their roles and maintain their pathway to Permanent Residence if eligible. Your Goldfields DAMA agreement will continue as normal until it expires (usually five years). You can keep employing approved workers and continue to access approved occupations and conditions. If your business requirements change, you may then need to access a WA DAMA. Get advice How many places are available to support Goldfields employers through the WA DAMA? At least 500 places per financial year will continue to be available to Goldfields employers. Can I access the WA DAMA without an existing Goldfields DAMA agreement? Yes, new WA DAMA applications will be available from 1 July 2026 for all eligible businesses in the Goldfields, whether or not they have previously been approved for a DAMA. The WA DAMA provides access to migrant workers with the benefit of concessions to the standard visa requirements that apply for English language, age limits for Permanent Residence, qualifications, and experience. It is broadly available to eligible businesses across metropolitan and regional areas of WA where a local DAMA does not exist. Read more about the WA DAMA What are the benefits of using the WA DAMA? Similar to the Goldfields DAMA, key benefits for employers include: Expanded Occupation List: Hundreds of occupations in metropolitan and regional areas, including semi-skilled roles.

Hundreds of occupations in metropolitan and regional areas, including semi-skilled roles. Concessions on Standard Requirements: Potential flexibilities in work experience, age limits, and English language.

Potential flexibilities in work experience, age limits, and English language. Permanent Residence (PR) Pathways: Opportunities for workers to transition to PR after two or three years. Read more about the WA DAMA Which businesses can access the WA DAMA? The WA DAMA is broadly available to eligible businesses across metropolitan and regional areas of WA where a local DAMA does not exist. The occupation you are seeking to fill with a migrant worker must be listed as eligible for the visa subclass (482, 494, or 186) and the WA DAMA. Get advice How do you engage workers under the WA DAMA? Concessions under a DAMA—for example, for work experience, age limits, and English language proficiency—are pre-negotiated and fixed through regional agreements. Employers cannot negotiate new concessions, but they can request to access the concessions already established for a WA DAMA. Presenting a strong case during the regional endorsement and Labour Agreement application stages will justify why these concessions are needed for your business. How Interstaff assist with WA DAMAs What is the current government processing time for a WA DAMA application? What is the current government processing time for a WA DAMA application?+ 20 working days for ‘decision ready’ applications* (as at 23 June 2026). Requests for further information may delay processing. Businesses should also factor in processing times for their applicant’s nomination and visa, which vary depending on the visa type. Processing times are published in Interstaff’s Current Visa Processing Times monthly updates via our Immigration News. Sign up to our newsletter to stay informed. Sign up for updates

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