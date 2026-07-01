CURATED
1 July 2026

Goldfields DAMA Transition To WA DAMA From 1 July 2026

IL
Interstaff Immigration Agency

Contributor

Interstaff Immigration Agency logo
Interstaff is an Australian owned and operated migration agency specialising in providing employers with strategic immigration advice to engage global talent for work in Australia. With over 35 years of Australian visa and immigration expertise since being established in 1988, Interstaff’s Registered Migration Agents assist a wide array of businesses – from small to medium sized enterprises to large multinational corporations across diverse industries such as Oil and Gas, Mining, Engineering and Construction, Information Technology, Government Departments, Agriculture, Health and Education. We adopt a customer-centric approach to all our services, enhancing the experience for both employer sponsors and their employees at every stage of the visa journey. Headquartered in Perth, Western Australia, Interstaff’s team of Registered Migration Agents provide Australian immigration services both domestically and globally, combining the advantages of a local presence with global reach.
Explore Firm Details
The Goldfields Designated Area Migration Agreement (DAMA) will formally conclude on 30 June 2026, with the WA DAMA becoming the primary DAMA framework for the Goldfields region from 1 July 2026.
Australia Immigration
Sheila Woods MARN 0533879
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Sheila Woods MARN 0533879’s articles from Interstaff Immigration Agency are most popular:
  • within Immigration topic(s)
  • with Senior Company Executives and HR
  • in Australia
  • with readers working within the Consumer Industries industries

The Goldfields Designated Area Migration Agreement (DAMA) will formally conclude on 30 June 2026, with the WA DAMA becoming the primary DAMA framework for the Goldfields region from 1 July 2026.

The transition is expected to cause minimal disruption to employers currently relying on the Goldfields DAMA, who can continue to plan their workforce with confidence. Goldfields employers will retain access to at least 500 places per financial year under the WA DAMA.

New DAMA applications to access migrant workers in the Goldfields from 1 July will be streamlined under a single, state-wide system.

What the changes mean for you

Employers with a Goldfields DAMA

There is no change for employers with an existing Goldfields DAMA. You can continue employing workers approved under the Goldfields DAMA and access the agreed-upon occupations and terms of your labour agreement for new workers. Your agreement will continue as normal until it expires (usually five years).

You will need to transition to the WA DAMA if:

  • Your labour agreement expires
  • You want to access additional workers and/or new occupations
  • You want to vary your workforce plan
  • You want to start a new DAMA application

Most occupations available under the Goldfields DAMA can be accessed under the WA DAMA, subject to negotiations with the Department of Home Affairs, but some are still being added.

View our FAQs below for more information, or speak to Interstaff’s Registered Migration Agents for advice.

New and current applications

From 1 July, new DAMA applications to access migrant workers in the Goldfields will require endorsement by the Department of Training and Development—Migration Services instead of the City of Kalgoorlie-Boulder.

Applications that have commenced with the City of Kalgoorlie-Boulder and are not yet finalised will be progressed with the Department’s Migration Services team for a WA DAMA.

 

FAQs – Occupations available and more about the WA DAMA

 

Sustainable people strategy: Global talent

Interstaff’s Registered Migration Agents support employers requiring sustainable global talent strategy to strengthen workforce capabilities.

Access our immigration insights to explore:

  • Migrant workforce and labour market updates
  • Work rights and visa conditions
  • Temporary and permanent visa pathways

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Sheila Woods MARN 0533879
Sheila Woods MARN 0533879
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More