Sponsorship Rules Tighten For Subclass 407 Training Visas

The government has introduced new 407 Training Visa requirements to ensure the program is used for genuine skills development.

Demand for the 407 Visa has grown rapidly in recent years, and the refusal rate has significantly increased.

The 407 Training Visa allows people to build their skills through organised, workplace‑based training programs in Australia.

407 Training Visa changes from 11 March 2026

From 11 March 2026, applicants can only lodge a valid 407 visa application after their sponsor has been approved as a Temporary Activities Sponsor and the associated 407 nomination has been approved.

Commonwealth agency sponsors do not require a nomination but must get approval as a Temporary Activities Sponsor before a 407 Visa application can be lodged.

Processing priority is available for the below sectors:

Health care and social assistance

Professional scientific and technical

Education and training

Engineering

Aviation

What this means for employers and applicants

1. Apply early

Previously, Subclass 407 Sponsorship, Nomination, and Visa applications could be lodged simultaneously, which allowed eligible applicants to stay in Australia on a Bridging Visa while the applications progressed.

The changes mean applicants may have to depart Australia or apply for another visa while waiting for sponsorship and nomination approval.

As the government does not currently publish processing times for 407 Nomination and Sponsorship applications, employers should submit these applications well before the intended training start date.

March 2026 processing time for Subclass 407 Training Visa applications:

407 Training

Visa 88 days to 11 months





Processing times are provided as a range. 50% of applications are processed within the lower timeframe and 90% within the upper timeframe, as published by the Department of Home Affairs on 6 March 2026. Processing times are subject to change.

2. Ensure integrity is maintained

Applications that appear to facilitate ongoing work rather than structured training, or those with disproportionate training durations or low remuneration, may experience longer processing times.

Employers should ensure their training programs are well-structured, genuine, and appropriately remunerated.

It is possible for an applicant to be engaged for work under the 407 Visa program, but only when the work is part of the structured training they were sponsored for.

What a 407 Training Visa Allows Work that is directly part of the approved training plan. Participation in workplace-based occupational training—including training to improve skills, meet registration requirements, or complete professional development. Travel to and from Australia throughout the visa period. What it does not allow General employment outside the training program (Condition 8102). Regular employment to fill labour shortages or supplement a workforce. Using the visa as a pathway to ongoing work in Australia. Dependants working unrestricted hours—limits apply (Condition 8104).

Navigating Visa Sponsorship

Interstaff assists businesses with sponsorship eligibility, application guidance, and staying compliant.

Access our immigration insights to explore: