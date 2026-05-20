Employer-sponsored Visas Take Priority In 2026/27 Migration Program As Regional Allocations Decline

Australia’s permanent migration program is reviewed annually, with planning levels typically released alongside the Federal Budget.

Interstaff is an Australian owned and operated migration agency specialising in providing employers with strategic immigration advice to engage global talent for work in Australia. With over 35 years of Australian visa and immigration expertise since being established in 1988, Interstaff’s Registered Migration Agents assist a wide array of businesses – from small to medium sized enterprises to large multinational corporations across diverse industries such as Oil and Gas, Mining, Engineering and Construction, Information Technology, Government Departments, Agriculture, Health and Education. We adopt a customer-centric approach to all our services, enhancing the experience for both employer sponsors and their employees at every stage of the visa journey. Headquartered in Perth, Western Australia, Interstaff’s team of Registered Migration Agents provide Australian immigration services both domestically and globally, combining the advantages of a local presence with global reach.

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Australia’s permanent migration program is reviewed annually, with planning levels typically released alongside the Federal Budget.

In last week’s Budget, the government confirmed that the 2026/27 permanent migration intake will remain at 185,000 places, maintaining the 70/30 split between the Skilled and Family streams.

Key announcements included:

70% of places reserved for skilled and family applicants already onshore , supporting smoother transitions to Permanent Residence for existing temporary migrants.

reserved for skilled and family applicants , supporting smoother transitions to Permanent Residence for existing temporary migrants. 30% of places allocated to highly-skilled offshore talent to address long-term workforce and capability needs.

The government has now released further detail on how these places will be distributed, including several important adjustments to the skilled migration program that employers and skilled visa applicants should be aware of.

2026/27 Skilled Permanent Migration Program

Skilled Visa Category 2025-26 Planning Level 2026-27 Planning Level Impact Employer-sponsored 44,000 58,040 ↑ 14,040 places Skilled Independent

(Commonwealth program) 16,900 21,090 ↑ 4,190 places Talent and Innovation*

(Commonwealth program) 5,300 3,500 ↓ 1,800 places Regional

(State and Territory program) 33,000 14,110 ↓ 18,890 places State/Territory Nominated 33,000 35,500 ↑ 2,500 places Total Skilled Program 132,200 132,240 ↑ 40 places



Minor changes were experienced across Family streams, with a slight increase for Partner migration (1000 places) and a decrease for Parent and Other Family migration (1,440 places).

Key Insights

Interstaff analyse what this means for the employer-sponsored, regional, independent, and other skilled migration options in 2026/2027.

Employer-Sponsored Visas

Revised planning levels have substantially increased employer-sponsored Permanent Residence placements for temporary skilled migrants meeting skills gaps in the broader Australian labour market.

This shift gives employers greater ability to retain valued temporary workers through Subclass 186 Employer Nomination Scheme pathways.

Multiple streams are available, including the 186 Temporary Residence Transition Stream, which allows eligible Subclass 482 Visa holders to transition to Permanent Residence after two years of work in Australia.

Regional Visas (State and Territory Program)

State and Territory-Nominated Regional Visas, such as the Skilled Work Regional (Provisional) Subclass 491 Visa, are designed to help businesses in designated regional areas access migrants who meet their specific labour market needs and economic priorities.

Allocations for these visas have reduced by more than half, significantly limiting independent regional migration in 2026/27, which is likely to increase reliance on employer-sponsored pathways in regional areas.

Employer-sponsored visas, such as the 186 Visa—including those accessed through regional DAMAs—are often associated with stronger economic outcomes, such as better job matching with roles that genuinely need filling.

Skilled Independent and State/Territory Nominated

An increase to Skilled Independent and State/Territory Nominated migration, such as Subclass 189 and 190 Visas, recognises the government’s plans to optimise the ‘points test’ for independent skilled migration to select better qualified, higher-skilled and younger workers to migrate to Australia, as announced in the Federal Budget.

Talent and Innovation

The Talent and Innovation category includes the National Innovation Visa, alongside the Global Talent, Distinguished Talent, and Business Innovation and Investment Visas, all of which are closed to new applications.

2026-27 planning levels have been adjusted to reflect these program changes.

Sustainable people strategy: Global talent

For 2026-27, the government has reshaped the migration program to prioritise permanent residence for several categories of visa holders:

Skilled migrants who are already onshore and contributing to the Australian economy

Employer-sponsored applicants—both nationally and regionally

Highly skilled and qualified migrants who meet requirements for independent skilled migration

Interstaff supports employers requiring sustainable global talent strategy to strengthen workforce capabilities.

Access our immigration insights to explore:

Work rights and visa conditions

Skilled visa changes

Temporary and permanent visa pathways

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.