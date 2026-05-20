Employer-sponsored Visas Take Priority In 2026/27 Migration Program As Regional Allocations Decline

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Australia’s permanent migration program is reviewed annually, with planning levels typically released alongside the Federal Budget.
In last week’s Budget, the government confirmed that the 2026/27 permanent migration intake will remain at 185,000 places, maintaining the 70/30 split between the Skilled and Family streams.
Key announcements included:
- 70% of places reserved for skilled and family applicants already onshore, supporting smoother transitions to Permanent Residence for existing temporary migrants.
- 30% of places allocated to highly-skilled offshore talent to address long-term workforce and capability needs.
The government has now released further detail on how these places will be distributed, including several important adjustments to the skilled migration program that employers and skilled visa applicants should be aware of.
2026/27 Skilled Permanent Migration Program
|Skilled Visa Category
|2025-26 Planning Level
|2026-27 Planning Level
|Impact
|Employer-sponsored
|44,000
|58,040
|↑ 14,040 places
|Skilled Independent
(Commonwealth program)
|16,900
|21,090
|↑ 4,190 places
|Talent and Innovation*
(Commonwealth program)
|5,300
|3,500
|↓ 1,800 places
|Regional
(State and Territory program)
|33,000
|14,110
|↓ 18,890 places
|State/Territory Nominated
|33,000
|35,500
|↑ 2,500 places
|Total Skilled Program
|132,200
|132,240
|↑ 40 places
Minor changes were experienced across Family streams, with a slight increase for Partner migration (1000 places) and a decrease for Parent and Other Family migration (1,440 places).
Key Insights
Interstaff analyse what this means for the employer-sponsored, regional, independent, and other skilled migration options in 2026/2027.
Employer-Sponsored Visas
Revised planning levels have substantially increased employer-sponsored Permanent Residence placements for temporary skilled migrants meeting skills gaps in the broader Australian labour market.
This shift gives employers greater ability to retain valued temporary workers through Subclass 186 Employer Nomination Scheme pathways.
Multiple streams are available, including the 186 Temporary Residence Transition Stream, which allows eligible Subclass 482 Visa holders to transition to Permanent Residence after two years of work in Australia.
Regional Visas (State and Territory Program)
State and Territory-Nominated Regional Visas, such as the Skilled Work Regional (Provisional) Subclass 491 Visa, are designed to help businesses in designated regional areas access migrants who meet their specific labour market needs and economic priorities.
Allocations for these visas have reduced by more than half, significantly limiting independent regional migration in 2026/27, which is likely to increase reliance on employer-sponsored pathways in regional areas.
Employer-sponsored visas, such as the 186 Visa—including those accessed through regional DAMAs—are often associated with stronger economic outcomes, such as better job matching with roles that genuinely need filling.
Skilled Independent and State/Territory Nominated
An increase to Skilled Independent and State/Territory Nominated migration, such as Subclass 189 and 190 Visas, recognises the government’s plans to optimise the ‘points test’ for independent skilled migration to select better qualified, higher-skilled and younger workers to migrate to Australia, as announced in the Federal Budget.
Talent and Innovation
The Talent and Innovation category includes the National Innovation Visa, alongside the Global Talent, Distinguished Talent, and Business Innovation and Investment Visas, all of which are closed to new applications.
2026-27 planning levels have been adjusted to reflect these program changes.
Sustainable people strategy: Global talent
For 2026-27, the government has reshaped the migration program to prioritise permanent residence for several categories of visa holders:
- Skilled migrants who are already onshore and contributing to the Australian economy
- Employer-sponsored applicants—both nationally and regionally
- Highly skilled and qualified migrants who meet requirements for independent skilled migration
Interstaff supports employers requiring sustainable global talent strategy to strengthen workforce capabilities.
Access our immigration insights to explore:
- Work rights and visa conditions
- Skilled visa changes
- Temporary and permanent visa pathways
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]