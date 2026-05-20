WA Extends Construction Visa Subsidy Program For Businesses

The construction sector continues to face one of the tightest labour markets in Australia. Demand for housing and major infrastructure has surged, yet the supply of skilled workers has not kept pace. Jobs and Skills Australia data consistently highlights construction trades, such as bricklayers, carpenters, plasterers, and electricians, in persistent deficit.

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The construction sector continues to face one of the tightest labour markets in Australia.

Demand for housing and major infrastructure has surged, yet the supply of skilled workers has not kept pace. Jobs and Skills Australia data consistently highlights construction trades, such as bricklayers, carpenters, plasterers, and electricians, in persistent deficit.

Strong Net Overseas Migration (NOM) has also intensified pressure on housing supply. More people arriving means more homes, roads, and community infrastructure are needed, stretching an already strained workforce.

Against this backdrop, government support—particularly in Western Australia—has become critical for construction employers.

Some of the most significant initiatives are the Construction Visa Subsidy Program and Building a Life in WA (BALWA) incentive, which have now been extended through the 2026–27 WA State Budget.

The CVSP promotes global skilled migration to Australia, whereas the BALWA incentive encourages workers to migrate from interstate and New Zealand.

Carpentry has had the highest intake across both programs [CVSP and BALWA], followed by electricians, plumbers, roof plumbers, wall and floor tilers, air-conditioning and refrigeration technicians, glaziers and bricklayers. – Hon. Amber-Jade Sanderson, Minister for Energy and Decarbonisation; Manufacturing; Skills and TAFE; Pilbara

*Since the programs commenced (CVSP in 2023 and BALWA in 2025).

Understanding the Construction Visa Subsidy Program

First introduced in 2023, the Construction Visa Subsidy Program provides support of up to $10,000 per skilled migrant.

The funds offset costs associated with:

Visa application fees

Relocation expenses for the worker

Migration agent professional fees

It operates across two streams:

Employer-sponsored Stream Payments made to eligible WA employers in building & construction.

For businesses who sponsor migrant workers (whether via a DAMA or the standard Subclass 482, 494 and 186 program) for CVSP-eligible construction roles. Skilled Migrant Stream Payments made to skilled migrants who relocate to WA on a Subclass 190 or 491 Visa.

Must be employed by a business operating in building and construction in WA and must work in a CVSP-eligible construction role.

Eligible Occupations for the CVSP

The CVSP currently covers a targeted list of 61 construction occupations. Not all construction roles are included. Employers should verify eligibility by contacting the CVSP office.

Interstaff has selected several CVSP-eligible occupations to provide an overview of the types of roles eligible via a DAMA and/or standard visa sponsorship.

The full list of CVSP-eligible occupations is available on the government website.

Source: Construction Visa Subsidy Program Eligible Occupations List, Department of Training and Workforce Development, 12 May 2026. This list is subject to change.

*Conditions apply depending on the type of DAMA and visa type. Contact Interstaff for advice on visa sponsorship eligibility.

Some CVSP-eligible occupations may also be eligible for independent state-nominated visas.

Business FAQs: Accessing CVSP funding

I have already sponsored a worker for an eligible construction role based in WA. Can I apply for the CVSP retrospectively?+ Yes, your business may be able to apply for the CVSP funding retrospectively. The CVSP has been available to WA construction businesses since July 2023 and it is possible to access the program for each skilled migrant sponsored in eligible-CVSP roles from this time.



Contact the CVSP office to confirm eligibility.

I will be sponsoring a worker in a CVSP-eligible construction role, but my business operates in a different industry. Can I access CVSP funding?+ The CVSP is designed to support migrants and businesses in the WA housing and construction industry, including commercial and/or residential building and construction. Businesses operating in other industries are usually ineligible to access the program—for example, sponsoring a migrant as an electrical engineering technician for work in the resources sector. Contact the CVSP office to confirm eligibility.

Does the size of my business matter?+

No – the Construction Visa Subsidy Program is available to WA housing and construction businesses of all sizes.

Sustainable people strategy: Global talent

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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.