Public Register Of Approved Work Sponsors To Boost Transparency For Migrant Workers

Following legislative amendments that passed this month, the Department of Home Affairs will introduce a public register of approved work sponsors who have nominated skilled workers for entry to Australia.

Information on the register may include the following:

Kind of approved work sponsor – for example, standard business or labour agreement sponsors

Name of the approved work sponsor

Approved work sponsor’s ABN

Postcode (if any) associated with the approved work sponsor’s ABN

Number of nominations made by the approved work sponsor

Kinds of occupations covered by nominations made by the approved work sponsor

Details are expected to be published on the Department website by early September 2026.

Why changes are being made

The initiative aims to promote transparency, reduce the risk of migrant exploitation, and improve worker mobility for temporary skilled migrant workers in Australia.

Temporary skilled migrant workers that are considering changing their employer will be able to use the resource to confirm a sponsoring employer is legitimate.

Currently, the government publishes a list of company names and associated labour agreements, and a register of sanctioned employer sponsors.

The new register forms part of a package of reforms in the government’s Migration Strategy to further boost transparency and ensure skilled migrant workers are less vulnerable to exploitation.

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