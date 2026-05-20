CURATED
20 May 2026

Public Register Of Approved Work Sponsors To Boost Transparency For Migrant Workers

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Interstaff is an Australian owned and operated migration agency specialising in providing employers with strategic immigration advice to engage global talent for work in Australia. With over 35 years of Australian visa and immigration expertise since being established in 1988, Interstaff’s Registered Migration Agents assist a wide array of businesses – from small to medium sized enterprises to large multinational corporations across diverse industries such as Oil and Gas, Mining, Engineering and Construction, Information Technology, Government Departments, Agriculture, Health and Education. We adopt a customer-centric approach to all our services, enhancing the experience for both employer sponsors and their employees at every stage of the visa journey. Headquartered in Perth, Western Australia, Interstaff’s team of Registered Migration Agents provide Australian immigration services both domestically and globally, combining the advantages of a local presence with global reach.
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Following legislative amendments that passed this month, the Department of Home Affairs will introduce a public register of approved work sponsors who have nominated skilled workers for entry to Australia.
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Sheila Woods MARN 0533879
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Read on to understand:

  • Which sponsor details may be published

Following legislative amendments that passed this month, the Department of Home Affairs will introduce a public register of approved work sponsors who have nominated skilled workers for entry to Australia.

Information on the register may include the following: 

  • Kind of approved work sponsor – for example, standard business or labour agreement sponsors
  • Name of the approved work sponsor
  • Approved work sponsor’s ABN
  • Postcode (if any) associated with the approved work sponsor’s ABN
  • Number of nominations made by the approved work sponsor 
  • Kinds of occupations covered by nominations made by the approved work sponsor

Details are expected to be published on the Department website by early September 2026.

Why changes are being made

The initiative aims to promote transparency, reduce the risk of migrant exploitation, and improve worker mobility for temporary skilled migrant workers in Australia.

Temporary skilled migrant workers that are considering changing their employer will be able to use the resource to confirm a sponsoring employer is legitimate.

Currently, the government publishes a list of company names and associated labour agreements, and a register of sanctioned employer sponsors.

The new register forms part of a package of reforms in the government’s Migration Strategy to further boost transparency and ensure skilled migrant workers are less vulnerable to exploitation.

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