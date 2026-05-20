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20 May 2026

New Jobs And Skills Australia Atlas Identifies Labour Market Trends

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Interstaff Immigration Agency

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Interstaff is an Australian owned and operated migration agency specialising in providing employers with strategic immigration advice to engage global talent for work in Australia. With over 35 years of Australian visa and immigration expertise since being established in 1988, Interstaff’s Registered Migration Agents assist a wide array of businesses – from small to medium sized enterprises to large multinational corporations across diverse industries such as Oil and Gas, Mining, Engineering and Construction, Information Technology, Government Departments, Agriculture, Health and Education. We adopt a customer-centric approach to all our services, enhancing the experience for both employer sponsors and their employees at every stage of the visa journey. Headquartered in Perth, Western Australia, Interstaff’s team of Registered Migration Agents provide Australian immigration services both domestically and globally, combining the advantages of a local presence with global reach.
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Jobs and Skills Australia has released JSA Atlas, an interactive platform with government-sourced insights on national, state and regional labour markets.
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Jobs and Skills Australia has released JSA Atlas, an interactive platform with government-sourced insights on national, state and regional labour markets.

The platform assists HR teams and business owners to:

  • Review labour market conditions for certain occupations and industries
  • Gain better insights into emerging areas of demand and forecasts
  • Understand occupation shortages and workforce trends that inform government policy

Strengthening your business case for skilled migration

Using the JSA Atlas tool to extract labour market insights can strengthen your business case for accessing the skilled migration program for particular occupations—whether you’re presenting to internal leadership or supporting your organisation’s Nomination applications for skilled migrants.

Below are some insights from the JSA Atlas for particular occupation groups.

Occupation
unit group		 Shortage
rating		 Regional
vacancy rates*		 Shortage
driver		 Skilled migration
options**
Metal Fitters and Machinists In shortage – Australia and all States/Territories 22.8% in Perth Inner
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1.6% in Perth South West
2.9% in WA Wheat Belt
View other regions
 Long training gap Fitter (General)
Read more
Fitter and Turner
Fitter – Welder
Metal Machinist (First Class)
Electricians In shortage – Australia and all States/Territories 16.2% in Perth Inner
Read more
1.9% in Perth South West
2.8% in WA Wheat Belt
View other regions
 Suitability gap Electrician (General)
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Electrician (Special Class)
Registered Nurses In shortage—Australia
Read more
State and region ratings vary per occupation category
 3.3% in Adelaide – Central and Hills
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4.1% in Barossa – Yorke – Mid North
8% in South Australia Outback
View other regions
 Uncertain Various occupation categories available
Construction Managers In shortage – Australia
Read more
State and region ratings vary per occupation category
 4.1% in Adelaide – Central and Hills
Read more
3.6% in Adelaide West
1.1% in Barossa – Yorke – Mid North
View other regions
 Suitability gap Construction Estimator
Read more
Construction Project Manager
Construction Rigger
Mining Engineers In shortage – Australia and all states/territories 4.8% in Bunbury
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8% in Mandurah
4.2% in Perth Inner
31% in WA Wheat Belt
View other regions
 Suitability gap Mining Engineer (excluding Petroleum)
Read more
Petroleum Engineer
Civil Engineering Professionals In shortage – Australia and all States/Territories 3.2% in Adelaide – Central and Hills
Read more
2.3% in Adelaide – West
1.7% in Adelaide – South
View other regions
 Suitability gap Civil engineer
Read more
Geotechnical engineer
Quantity surveyor
Structural engineer
Transport engineer
General Practitioners & Resident Medical Officers In shortage – Australia and all States/Territories 4.9% in Mandurah
Read more
1.6% in Perth Inner
2.7% in Perth North East
7.9% in WA Wheat Belt
View other regions
 Uncertain General Practitioner
Read more
Resident Medical Officer
Geologists, Geophysicists & Hydrogeologists In shortage – Australia, WA, NT & ACT 2.3% in Perth Inner
Read more
1.7% in Perth South West
19.2% in WA Wheat Belt
View other regions
 Suitability gap Geologist
Read more
Geophysicist
Hydrogeologist
Early Childhood (Pre-Primary School) Teachers In shortage – Australia and all States/Territories 2.6% in Adelaide – Central and Hills
Read more
2.3% in Adelaide – West
1.2% in Adelaide – North
View other regions
 Long training gap Early Childhood (Pre-primary School) Teacher

* ‘Vacancy rates’ refer to the ratio of online job ads (Internet Vacancy Index) to employment. This rate is available monthly for regional data and quarterly for national data.

** ‘Skilled migration options’ indicate relevant occupation categories available for visas and migration. Eligibility depends on various factors, including whether the occupation is listed on relevant state or territory occupation lists. Speak to Interstaff for advice.

Annual Market Salary Rates, future projections and other indicators

Interstaff has identified several other functions within JSA Atlas that support employers of visa holders:

Estimated vacancies

Three and five year estimates can demonstrate medium to long-term difficulties in securing suitable candidates for a particular occupation.

This data can support workforce planning and strengthen claims to sponsor a visa applicant for an extended period or permanent residence.

1789814a.jpg

Estimated Vacancies for Construction Managers

Source: Jobs and Skills Australia Atlas, 28 April 2026.

Median weekly earnings

This information can be used towards evidence of Annual Market Salary Rates (AMSR) where applicable, ensuring a visa applicant is paid what an Australian worker would earn for the same role and location.

Read more about determining the AMSR when sponsoring visa holders.

1789814b.jpg

Recruitment and retention insights

Data indicating the number of qualified and suitable applicants can be used to demonstrate limitations that may exist in the local labour market.

Statistics on occupational mobility, such as trends in the number of people moving in, out or staying in their role, can provide insights into local labour market retention.

1789814c.jpg

Sustainable people strategy: Global talent

Interstaff supports employers requiring sustainable global talent strategy to strengthen workforce capabilities.

Access our immigration insights to explore:

  • Our tools for understanding labour market trends
  • Work rights and visa conditions
  • Skilled visa changes
  • Temporary and permanent visa pathways

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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