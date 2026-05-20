New Jobs And Skills Australia Atlas Identifies Labour Market Trends

Jobs and Skills Australia has released JSA Atlas, an interactive platform with government-sourced insights on national, state and regional labour markets.

Interstaff is an Australian owned and operated migration agency specialising in providing employers with strategic immigration advice to engage global talent for work in Australia. With over 35 years of Australian visa and immigration expertise since being established in 1988, Interstaff’s Registered Migration Agents assist a wide array of businesses – from small to medium sized enterprises to large multinational corporations across diverse industries such as Oil and Gas, Mining, Engineering and Construction, Information Technology, Government Departments, Agriculture, Health and Education. We adopt a customer-centric approach to all our services, enhancing the experience for both employer sponsors and their employees at every stage of the visa journey. Headquartered in Perth, Western Australia, Interstaff’s team of Registered Migration Agents provide Australian immigration services both domestically and globally, combining the advantages of a local presence with global reach.

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Jobs and Skills Australia has released JSA Atlas, an interactive platform with government-sourced insights on national, state and regional labour markets.

The platform assists HR teams and business owners to:

Review labour market conditions for certain occupations and industries

Gain better insights into emerging areas of demand and forecasts

Understand occupation shortages and workforce trends that inform government policy

Strengthening your business case for skilled migration

Using the JSA Atlas tool to extract labour market insights can strengthen your business case for accessing the skilled migration program for particular occupations—whether you’re presenting to internal leadership or supporting your organisation’s Nomination applications for skilled migrants.

Below are some insights from the JSA Atlas for particular occupation groups.

Occupation

unit group Shortage

rating Regional

vacancy rates* Shortage

driver Skilled migration

options** Metal Fitters and Machinists In shortage – Australia and all States/Territories 22.8% in Perth Inner

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1.6% in Perth South West

2.9% in WA Wheat Belt

View other regions Long training gap Fitter (General)

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Fitter and Turner

Fitter – Welder

Metal Machinist (First Class) Electricians In shortage – Australia and all States/Territories 16.2% in Perth Inner

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1.9% in Perth South West

2.8% in WA Wheat Belt

View other regions Suitability gap Electrician (General)

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Electrician (Special Class) Registered Nurses In shortage—Australia

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State and region ratings vary per occupation category 3.3% in Adelaide – Central and Hills

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4.1% in Barossa – Yorke – Mid North

8% in South Australia Outback

View other regions Uncertain Various occupation categories available Construction Managers In shortage – Australia

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State and region ratings vary per occupation category 4.1% in Adelaide – Central and Hills

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3.6% in Adelaide West

1.1% in Barossa – Yorke – Mid North

View other regions Suitability gap Construction Estimator

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Construction Project Manager

Construction Rigger Mining Engineers In shortage – Australia and all states/territories 4.8% in Bunbury

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8% in Mandurah

4.2% in Perth Inner

31% in WA Wheat Belt

View other regions Suitability gap Mining Engineer (excluding Petroleum)

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Petroleum Engineer Civil Engineering Professionals In shortage – Australia and all States/Territories 3.2% in Adelaide – Central and Hills

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2.3% in Adelaide – West

1.7% in Adelaide – South

View other regions Suitability gap Civil engineer

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Geotechnical engineer

Quantity surveyor

Structural engineer

Transport engineer General Practitioners & Resident Medical Officers In shortage – Australia and all States/Territories 4.9% in Mandurah

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1.6% in Perth Inner

2.7% in Perth North East

7.9% in WA Wheat Belt

View other regions Uncertain General Practitioner

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Resident Medical Officer Geologists, Geophysicists & Hydrogeologists In shortage – Australia, WA, NT & ACT 2.3% in Perth Inner

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1.7% in Perth South West

19.2% in WA Wheat Belt

View other regions Suitability gap Geologist

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Geophysicist

Hydrogeologist Early Childhood (Pre-Primary School) Teachers In shortage – Australia and all States/Territories 2.6% in Adelaide – Central and Hills

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2.3% in Adelaide – West

1.2% in Adelaide – North

View other regions Long training gap Early Childhood (Pre-primary School) Teacher

* ‘Vacancy rates’ refer to the ratio of online job ads (Internet Vacancy Index) to employment. This rate is available monthly for regional data and quarterly for national data.

** ‘Skilled migration options’ indicate relevant occupation categories available for visas and migration. Eligibility depends on various factors, including whether the occupation is listed on relevant state or territory occupation lists. Speak to Interstaff for advice.

Annual Market Salary Rates, future projections and other indicators

Interstaff has identified several other functions within JSA Atlas that support employers of visa holders:

Estimated vacancies Three and five year estimates can demonstrate medium to long-term difficulties in securing suitable candidates for a particular occupation. This data can support workforce planning and strengthen claims to sponsor a visa applicant for an extended period or permanent residence. Estimated Vacancies for Construction Managers Source: Jobs and Skills Australia Atlas, 28 April 2026. Median weekly earnings This information can be used towards evidence of Annual Market Salary Rates (AMSR) where applicable, ensuring a visa applicant is paid what an Australian worker would earn for the same role and location. Read more about determining the AMSR when sponsoring visa holders. Recruitment and retention insights Data indicating the number of qualified and suitable applicants can be used to demonstrate limitations that may exist in the local labour market. Statistics on occupational mobility, such as trends in the number of people moving in, out or staying in their role, can provide insights into local labour market retention. Sustainable people strategy: Global talent Interstaff supports employers requiring sustainable global talent strategy to strengthen workforce capabilities. Access our immigration insights to explore: Our tools for understanding labour market trends

Work rights and visa conditions

Skilled visa changes

Temporary and permanent visa pathways

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.