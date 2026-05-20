New Jobs And Skills Australia Atlas Identifies Labour Market Trends

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Jobs and Skills Australia has released JSA Atlas, an interactive platform with government-sourced insights on national, state and regional labour markets.
The platform assists HR teams and business owners to:
- Review labour market conditions for certain occupations and industries
- Gain better insights into emerging areas of demand and forecasts
- Understand occupation shortages and workforce trends that inform government policy
Strengthening your business case for skilled migration
Using the JSA Atlas tool to extract labour market insights can strengthen your business case for accessing the skilled migration program for particular occupations—whether you’re presenting to internal leadership or supporting your organisation’s Nomination applications for skilled migrants.
Below are some insights from the JSA Atlas for particular occupation groups.
|Occupation
unit group
|Shortage
rating
|Regional
vacancy rates*
|Shortage
driver
|Skilled migration
options**
|Metal Fitters and Machinists
|In shortage – Australia and all States/Territories
|22.8% in Perth Inner
Read more
1.6% in Perth South West
2.9% in WA Wheat Belt
View other regions
|Long training gap
|Fitter (General)
Read more
Fitter and Turner
Fitter – Welder
Metal Machinist (First Class)
|Electricians
|In shortage – Australia and all States/Territories
|16.2% in Perth Inner
Read more
1.9% in Perth South West
2.8% in WA Wheat Belt
View other regions
|Suitability gap
|Electrician (General)
Read more
Electrician (Special Class)
|Registered Nurses
|In shortage—Australia
Read more
State and region ratings vary per occupation category
|3.3% in Adelaide – Central and Hills
Read more
4.1% in Barossa – Yorke – Mid North
8% in South Australia Outback
View other regions
|Uncertain
|Various occupation categories available
|Construction Managers
|In shortage – Australia
Read more
State and region ratings vary per occupation category
|4.1% in Adelaide – Central and Hills
Read more
3.6% in Adelaide West
1.1% in Barossa – Yorke – Mid North
View other regions
|Suitability gap
|Construction Estimator
Read more
Construction Project Manager
Construction Rigger
|Mining Engineers
|In shortage – Australia and all states/territories
|4.8% in Bunbury
Read more
8% in Mandurah
4.2% in Perth Inner
31% in WA Wheat Belt
View other regions
|Suitability gap
|Mining Engineer (excluding Petroleum)
Read more
Petroleum Engineer
|Civil Engineering Professionals
|In shortage – Australia and all States/Territories
|3.2% in Adelaide – Central and Hills
Read more
2.3% in Adelaide – West
1.7% in Adelaide – South
View other regions
|Suitability gap
|Civil engineer
Read more
Geotechnical engineer
Quantity surveyor
Structural engineer
Transport engineer
|General Practitioners & Resident Medical Officers
|In shortage – Australia and all States/Territories
|4.9% in Mandurah
Read more
1.6% in Perth Inner
2.7% in Perth North East
7.9% in WA Wheat Belt
View other regions
|Uncertain
|General Practitioner
Read more
Resident Medical Officer
|Geologists, Geophysicists & Hydrogeologists
|In shortage – Australia, WA, NT & ACT
|2.3% in Perth Inner
Read more
1.7% in Perth South West
19.2% in WA Wheat Belt
View other regions
|Suitability gap
|Geologist
Read more
Geophysicist
Hydrogeologist
|Early Childhood (Pre-Primary School) Teachers
|In shortage – Australia and all States/Territories
|2.6% in Adelaide – Central and Hills
Read more
2.3% in Adelaide – West
1.2% in Adelaide – North
View other regions
|Long training gap
|Early Childhood (Pre-primary School) Teacher
* ‘Vacancy rates’ refer to the ratio of online job ads (Internet Vacancy Index) to employment. This rate is available monthly for regional data and quarterly for national data.
** ‘Skilled migration options’ indicate relevant occupation categories available for visas and migration. Eligibility depends on various factors, including whether the occupation is listed on relevant state or territory occupation lists. Speak to Interstaff for advice.
Annual Market Salary Rates, future projections and other indicators
Interstaff has identified several other functions within JSA Atlas that support employers of visa holders:
Estimated vacancies
Three and five year estimates can demonstrate medium to long-term difficulties in securing suitable candidates for a particular occupation.
This data can support workforce planning and strengthen claims to sponsor a visa applicant for an extended period or permanent residence.
Estimated Vacancies for Construction Managers
Source: Jobs and Skills Australia Atlas, 28 April 2026.
Median weekly earnings
This information can be used towards evidence of Annual Market Salary Rates (AMSR) where applicable, ensuring a visa applicant is paid what an Australian worker would earn for the same role and location.
Read more about determining the AMSR when sponsoring visa holders.
Recruitment and retention insights
Data indicating the number of qualified and suitable applicants can be used to demonstrate limitations that may exist in the local labour market.
Statistics on occupational mobility, such as trends in the number of people moving in, out or staying in their role, can provide insights into local labour market retention.
Sustainable people strategy: Global talent
Interstaff supports employers requiring sustainable global talent strategy to strengthen workforce capabilities.
Access our immigration insights to explore:
- Our tools for understanding labour market trends
- Work rights and visa conditions
- Skilled visa changes
- Temporary and permanent visa pathways
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]