Retaining Critical Medical Coverage Through Permanent Residency

Public hospitals continue to face workforce pressure, particularly in junior medical roles that support day-to-day clinical coverage. Resident Medical...

Roam Migration Law partners with Australian and international organisations to turn immigration into a strategic advantage – combining proactive workforce planning, compliance confidence, and fixed-fee transparency to move the right talent, at the right time.

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Background

Public hospitals continue to face workforce pressure, particularly in junior medical roles that support day-to-day clinical coverage. Resident Medical Officers help maintain continuity of care, support senior clinicians, and keep rosters stable.

A regional hospital engaged Roam Migration Law to support a Resident Medical Officer to secure permanent residency under the Employer Nomination Scheme, subclass 186.

Clinical coverage risk

For the hospital, the priority was workforce continuity. Losing a clinician in a coverage-critical role can create roster instability and increase reliance on short-term solutions.

The hospital required a compliant pathway that supported long-term retention and reduced uncertainty linked to visa settings.

Why ENS 186 was the right retention lever

Roam Migration Law assessed available pathways and advised that ENS 186 offered the most appropriate long-term solution.

This pathway was selected because it:

Provided permanent residency rather than short-term extensions

Supported retention by giving the clinician and employer long-term certainty

Reduced future sponsorship churn and repeat administrative touchpoints

Supported longer-term workforce planning and roster stability

How Roam delivered a predictable pathway

Roam Migration Law managed the process end-to-end, including eligibility assessment, preparation and lodgement of nomination and visa documentation, and guidance on employer nomination requirements.

Clear, practical updates were provided throughout to keep the matter progressing smoothly.

Outcome for the hospital and clinician

The subclass 186 visa was approved, granting permanent residency in Australia.

For the hospital, the outcome supported:

Retention of a skilled Resident Medical Officer

Improved workforce stability through reduced visa uncertainty

Reduced future sponsorship and compliance risk

Greater certainty for workforce and roster planning

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