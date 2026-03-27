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27 March 2026

Australia Bans Entry For Iranian Visitor Visa Holders For Six Months

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Yesterday evening, the Minister for Home Affairs announced an Arrival Control Determination will commence from today, 26 March 2026, banning Iranian visitor visa holders from travelling to Australia for six months.
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Sheila Woods (MARN 0533879)
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Yesterday evening, the Minister for Home Affairs announced an Arrival Control Determination will commence from today, 26 March 2026, banning Iranian visitor visa holders from travelling to Australia for six months.

The determination is made possible under legislation that passed parliament earlier this month, giving the Minister new powers to temporarily restrict travel to Australia for certain offshore temporary visa holders from specified countries during periods of international risk.  

How the travel ban applies

Who is affected?

Subclass 600 Visitor Visa holders linked to Iranian passports who are outside Australia.

Who is exempt?

  • The spouse, de-facto partner or dependant child of an Australian/New Zealand citizen or permanent visa holder
  • Parents of a child under 18 in Australia
  • A person currently in Australia
  • A person with a valid Permitted Travel Certificate (PTC)

Exempt visa holders should prepare evidence that the restrictions do not apply to them before traveling to Australia.

You can check if a Visitor Visa has been affected by requesting an Arrival Control Determination (ACD) check or contacting Interstaff for advice.

Applying for a Permitted Travel Certificate (PTC)

Interstaff may be able to assist with requesting a travel certificate for employees whose visitor requirements are critical to your business.

PTC applications are considered on a case-by-case basis and are issued in limited circumstances:

  • Visitors that can show they genuinely intend to stay in Australia temporarily
  • The parent of an Australian citizen

PTC requests should be lodged two weeks before intending to travel to Australia.

Sources:

Interstaff’s Registered Migration Agents, MARN: 0533879
Parliament of Australia
Migration Institute of Australia
Department of Home Affairs
Media Release: Minister for Home Affairs
ABC News

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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