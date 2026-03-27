Leveraging DAMAs For Flexible Workforce Planning

DAMAs (Designated Area Migration Agreements) provide concessions to standard visa criteria, including English, salary, experience, and age requirements and broader occupation lists to sponsor workers.

Interstaff is an Australian owned and operated migration agency specialising in providing employers with strategic immigration advice to engage global talent for work in Australia. With over 35 years of Australian visa and immigration expertise since being established in 1988, Interstaff’s Registered Migration Agents assist a wide array of businesses – from small to medium sized enterprises to large multinational corporations across diverse industries such as Oil and Gas, Mining, Engineering and Construction, Information Technology, Government Departments, Agriculture, Health and Education. We adopt a customer-centric approach to all our services, enhancing the experience for both employer sponsors and their employees at every stage of the visa journey. Headquartered in Perth, Western Australia, Interstaff’s team of Registered Migration Agents provide Australian immigration services both domestically and globally, combining the advantages of a local presence with global reach.

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DAMAs (Designated Area Migration Agreements) provide concessions to standard visa criteria, including English, salary, experience, and age requirements and broader occupation lists to sponsor workers.

To continue our series on Strengthening Workforce Strategy with Regional Migration, we will outline the practical implications of engaging visa holders under a DAMA.

Read our previous insights to explore:

Strengthening Workforce Strategy with Regional Migration

Comparing programs

Compared to Standard Business Sponsorship arrangements, DAMA concessions provide greater flexibility to sponsor visa holders.

Standard Program DAMA Program Visas:

482, 494, 186 Availability:

All of Australia Eligibility:

Set out in legislation

Via Standard Business or Permanent Sponsorship Occupations:

Standard lists Salary:

Thresholds English:

Standard PR Age Limit:

45 with limited exemptions Visas:

482, 494, 186 Availability:

Regional Australia Eligibility:

Set out in Labour Agreement Via DAMA

Labour Agreement Occupations:

Bespoke lists Salary:

Concessions English:

Concessions PR Age Limit:

Concessions to 50 or 55

Business use cases: DAMA concessions

Access to occupations not available on Standard Occupation Lists

DAMAs can be an effective option when the standard migration program is too restrictive, such as when available occupations do not align with workforce needs.

DAMA occupations in Western Australia

Examples of DAMA-eligible occupations in Western Australian regions not available under the standard 482 Visa program:

Occupation DAMA region in WA Cafe or Restaurant Manager* All of WA except Goldfields Excavator Operator Pilbara, South West Driller Goldfields, South West Importer or Exporter* Pilbara Welfare Worker* Goldfields, South West, WA Clerical Administrative Worker, Receptionist Kimberley Rope Access Technician Goldfields

*Available for regional migration only—either via the standard 494 Regional Visa or a 494 Visa under a DAMA.

DAMA occupations in South Australia

Examples of DAMA-eligible occupations in South Australian regions not available under the standard 482 Visa program:

Occupation DAMA region in SA Advancement Manager Greater Adelaide Clinical Researcher Greater Adelaide Digital Artist Greater Adelaide Sommelier All of SA Driller Outer regional SA User Experience Designer (ICT) All of SA Crane, Hoist or Lift Operator All of SA Senior Livestock Farm Workers Inner and outer regional SA and selected Adelaide metro Aged or Disabled Carer All of SA Therapy Aide All of SA

Access to DAMA concessions: English, salary, experience and age

DAMA concessions provide flexibility for hiring migrant workers across several circumstances.

English language standards: When qualified workers, for example, technicians, meet job requirements but fall short of English levels for sponsorship.

Market salary rates: When regional market rates are lower than the standard labour market and the standard visa salary threshold would otherwise be too high for the role.

Work and qualifications: For engaging candidates with strong skills that do not meet standard visa requirements for qualifications or years of experience.

Permanent Residence age limits: To employ and retain visa holders with the certainty of a long-term visa pathway—for example, workers that exceed the age limit to apply for Permanent Residence

Read our case study to understand how we assist with DAMA concessions to access Permanent Residence.

View Case Study

Sustainable people strategy: Global talent

Interstaff supports employers requiring sustainable global talent strategy to strengthen workforce capabilities.

Access our immigration insights to explore:

Work rights and visa conditions

Skilled visa changes

Temporary and permanent visa pathways

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Sources:

Interstaff Registered Migration Agents MARN: 0533879

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