Leveraging DAMAs For Flexible Workforce Planning

- within Immigration topic(s)
- in Australia
- with readers working within the Retail & Leisure industries
- within Immigration topic(s)
DAMAs (Designated Area Migration Agreements) provide concessions to standard visa criteria, including English, salary, experience, and age requirements and broader occupation lists to sponsor workers.
To continue our series on Strengthening Workforce Strategy with Regional Migration, we will outline the practical implications of engaging visa holders under a DAMA.
Read our previous insights to explore:
- What is a DAMA? DAMA Labour Agreements in place across Australia
- Where is ‘Regional’ Australia? Who can use DAMAs?
- Benefits of using a DAMA
Strengthening Workforce Strategy with Regional Migration
Comparing programs
Compared to Standard Business Sponsorship arrangements, DAMA concessions provide greater flexibility to sponsor visa holders.
|
Standard Program
|
DAMA Program
|
Visas:
Availability:
Eligibility:
Occupations:
Salary:
English:
PR Age Limit:
|
Visas:
Availability:
Eligibility:
Via DAMA
Occupations:
Salary:
English:
PR Age Limit:
Business use cases: DAMA concessions
Access to occupations not available on Standard Occupation Lists
DAMAs can be an effective option when the standard migration program is too restrictive, such as when available occupations do not align with workforce needs.
DAMA occupations in Western Australia
Examples of DAMA-eligible occupations in Western Australian regions not available under the standard 482 Visa program:
|Occupation
|DAMA region in WA
|Cafe or Restaurant Manager*
|All of WA except Goldfields
|Excavator Operator
|Pilbara, South West
|Driller
|Goldfields, South West
|Importer or Exporter*
|Pilbara
|Welfare Worker*
|Goldfields, South West, WA
|Clerical Administrative Worker, Receptionist
|Kimberley
|Rope Access Technician
|Goldfields
*Available for regional migration only—either via the standard 494 Regional Visa or a 494 Visa under a DAMA.
DAMA occupations in South Australia
Examples of DAMA-eligible occupations in South Australian regions not available under the standard 482 Visa program:
|Occupation
|DAMA region in SA
|Advancement Manager
|Greater Adelaide
|Clinical Researcher
|Greater Adelaide
|Digital Artist
|Greater Adelaide
|Sommelier
|All of SA
|Driller
|Outer regional SA
|User Experience Designer (ICT)
|All of SA
|Crane, Hoist or Lift Operator
|All of SA
|Senior Livestock Farm Workers
|Inner and outer regional SA and selected Adelaide metro
|Aged or Disabled Carer
|All of SA
|Therapy Aide
|All of SA
Access to DAMA concessions: English, salary, experience and age
DAMA concessions provide flexibility for hiring migrant workers across several circumstances.
English language standards: When qualified workers, for example, technicians, meet job requirements but fall short of English levels for sponsorship.
Market salary rates: When regional market rates are lower than the standard labour market and the standard visa salary threshold would otherwise be too high for the role.
Work and qualifications: For engaging candidates with strong skills that do not meet standard visa requirements for qualifications or years of experience.
Permanent Residence age limits: To employ and retain visa holders with the certainty of a long-term visa pathway—for example, workers that exceed the age limit to apply for Permanent Residence
Read our case study to understand how we assist with DAMA concessions to access Permanent Residence.
Sustainable people strategy: Global talent
Interstaff supports employers requiring sustainable global talent strategy to strengthen workforce capabilities.
Access our immigration insights to explore:
- Work rights and visa conditions
- Skilled visa changes
- Temporary and permanent visa pathways
Sources:
Interstaff Registered Migration Agents MARN: 0533879
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]