What Changed For The Subclass 485 Visa In 2026?

A lot of commentary on the 485 visa in 2026 is missing the point. The new change is the fee. The harder part is that anyone applying now is stepping into a program that was already tightened in 2024. So the issue is not one rule. It is the combination of changes.

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A lot of commentary on the 485 visa in 2026 is missing the point. The new change is the fee. The harder part is that anyone applying now is stepping into a program that was already tightened in 2024. So the issue is not one rule. It is the combination of changes.

The fee increase

From 1 March 2026, the first instalment for most new Subclass 485 applicants rose to $4,600. Adult dependants rose to $2,300 and child dependants to $1,160. The lower charge remains in place for applicants where the primary applicant holds a passport from specified Pacific countries or Timor-Leste. These new charges started on 1 March 2026 under the Migration Amendment (Temporary Graduate Visa Application Charge) Regulations 2026.

For most applicants, excluding eligible Pacific and Timor-Leste primary applicants

Category Previous Fee New Fee (from 1 March 2026) Primary Applicant AUD $2,300 AUD $4,600 Additional Applicant (18+) AUD $1,150 AUD $2,300 Additional Applicant (Under 18) AUD $580 AUD $1,160

The 485 visa is already lodged at a point where many graduates are paying for health insurance, English testing, police checks and the ordinary cost of staying in Australia while lining up work. A weak application used to be frustrating. Now it is expensive as well. The government’s own explanatory statement describes the 2026 measure as a 100 per cent increase for affected 485 applicants.

The rules that apply now

The other part of the story sits in the 2024 changes that now shape every 2026 application. From 1 July 2024, the Graduate Work stream was renamed the Post-Vocational Education Work stream. The Post-Study Work stream was renamed the Post-Higher Education Work stream. The Replacement stream closed to new applicants. The age cap also dropped to 35 for most applicants. Masters by research graduates, PhD graduates, and Hong Kong or British National Overseas passport holders kept the higher under-50 setting. The same reform package also wound back the old post-study extension settings.

Another point is often missed. Stream choice now needs more care. The Post-Vocational Education Work stream is for vocational education graduates with an associate degree, diploma or trade qualification linked to a nominated occupation. Higher education degree holders sit in the Post-Higher Education Work stream. The government said one reason for the renaming was that applicants were choosing the wrong stream. That was already creating problems before the 2026 fee rise. It is a bigger issue now.

English and timing

English is another pressure point. In March 2024, the minimum English score for Temporary Graduate visa applicants increased from IELTS 6.0 to 6.5. The government also reduced the English test validity window from three years to one year. Those settings remain in place in 2026. Plenty of graduates still assume an older test result will do the job. In many cases it will not.

Timing trips people up as well. The legislation now says that, for an initial Post-Higher Education Work stream application, the applicant’s degree must satisfy the Australian study requirement in the six months immediately before the application is made. In other words, do not treat course completion, evidence gathering and lodgement as separate issues to sort out later. On a 485 file, timing is part of eligibility.

There is another change that deserves more attention than it gets. From 1 July 2024, Temporary Graduate visa holders were barred from applying for a Student visa onshore. The government tied that move to its push against visa hopping and made its policy position clear. The 485 visa is meant to operate as a bridge into skilled work and, where available, a longer term pathway. It is no longer designed to feed another round of onshore study as a holding pattern.

Getting the application right

That is the real shape of the 2026 485 program. It is more expensive. It is narrower. It is less forgiving of poor planning. If you are close to course completion, the file needs to be mapped early. Check the stream first. Check age next. Check English after that. Then line up completion evidence and the lodgement window. Leaving one of those issues until the end is how people burn time and money.

The policy direction is clear. The government has been repositioning the Temporary Graduate visa as an early career visa, not a long rolling temporary status. That view runs through the Migration Strategy, the 2024 reforms, and the 2026 fee increase.

Graduates who apply now need to plan on that basis, not on how the visa worked a few years ago.

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