Enhancing Workforce Strategy With Regional Visa Programs

Australia’s Regional Visa programs, such as DAMAs (Designated Area Migration Agreements), are designed to support regional employers when standard employer-sponsored migration pathways are limited.

Interstaff is an Australian owned and operated migration agency specialising in providing employers with strategic immigration advice to engage global talent for work in Australia. With over 35 years of Australian visa and immigration expertise since being established in 1988, Interstaff’s Registered Migration Agents assist a wide array of businesses – from small to medium sized enterprises to large multinational corporations across diverse industries such as Oil and Gas, Mining, Engineering and Construction, Information Technology, Government Departments, Agriculture, Health and Education. We adopt a customer-centric approach to all our services, enhancing the experience for both employer sponsors and their employees at every stage of the visa journey. Headquartered in Perth, Western Australia, Interstaff’s team of Registered Migration Agents provide Australian immigration services both domestically and globally, combining the advantages of a local presence with global reach.

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Australia’s Regional Visa programs, such as DAMAs (Designated Area Migration Agreements), are designed to support regional employers when standard employer-sponsored migration pathways are limited.

They offer targeted solutions for attracting and retaining talent for hard-to-fill roles—especially those excluded from mainstream visa options.

At the recent SA HR Leadership Summit, Interstaff’s Managing Director, Sheila Woods, explored how regional migration pathways can strengthen workforce strategy. Here are our insights.

What is a DAMA?

A DAMA is a type of Labour Agreement negotiated between the Commonwealth Government and a Designated Area Representative, such as a shire council or state or regional authority.

It is tailored to the region’s unique labour demands.

Where is ‘Regional’ Australia?

DAMAs operate in specific regions of Australia—typically a State or Territory or local shire region.

However, in general, all of Australia is considered ‘Regional’, except Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane. This broad definition opens the program to employers across most of the country.

Employers operating in regions covered by a DAMA may be able to access DAMA concessions and occupations to sponsor overseas workers.

Explore the Regional Migration program in our visa summaries.

DAMA Labour Agreements currently in place:

Western Australia – Explore WA DAMA

Goldfields, WA

Pilbara, WA

South West, WA

East Kimberley, WA

Adelaide City (Technology and Innovation Advancement), SA

South Australia Regional, SA

Townsville, QLD

Far North Queensland, QLD

Goulburn Valley, VIC

Great South Coast, VIC

Northern Territory, NT

Orana, NSW

Speak to us about DAMAs

Why consider regional DAMA options?

In instances where the standard program does not meet business needs and limits workforce capability, employers should consider using the regional migration program.

Regional migration processes, particularly DAMAs, may require more planning and additional steps with state or regional authorities.

However, the program does provide several benefits:

Priority processing: Regional migration is prioritised according to a Ministerial Direction

Access to occupations not available in Standard Occupation Lists

DAMA concessions for English, salary and work experience

Certainty of a Permanent Residence (PR) pathway with age concessions (via DAMAs)

Costs: Subclass 494 Regional Visa pathway to PR can be more cost-effective than via the 482 Visa to 186 Visa pathway

Comparing programs: Standard and Regional DAMA

Standard ProgramDAMA Program

Standard Program DAMA Program Visas:

482, 494, 186 Availability:

All of Australia Eligibility:

Set out in legislation

Via Standard Business or Permanent Sponsorship Occupations:

Standard lists Salary:

Thresholds English:

Standard PR Age Limit:

45 with limited exemptions Visas:

482, 494, 186 Availability:

Regional Australia Eligibility:

Set out in Labour Agreement

Via DAMA

Labour Agreement Occupations:

Bespoke lists Salary:

Concessions English:

Concessions PR Age Limit:

Concessions to 50 or 55

Sustainable people strategy: Global talent

Interstaff supports employers requiring sustainable global talent strategy to strengthen workforce capabilities.

Access our immigration insights to explore:

Work rights and visa conditions

Skilled visa changes

Temporary and permanent visa pathways

Access our insights

Sources:

Interstaff Registered Migration Agents MARN: 0533879

Department of Home Affairs

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.