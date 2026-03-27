Enhancing Workforce Strategy With Regional Visa Programs

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Australia’s Regional Visa programs, such as DAMAs (Designated Area Migration Agreements), are designed to support regional employers when standard employer-sponsored migration pathways are limited.
They offer targeted solutions for attracting and retaining talent for hard-to-fill roles—especially those excluded from mainstream visa options.
At the recent SA HR Leadership Summit, Interstaff’s Managing Director, Sheila Woods, explored how regional migration pathways can strengthen workforce strategy. Here are our insights.
What is a DAMA?
A DAMA is a type of Labour Agreement negotiated between the Commonwealth Government and a Designated Area Representative, such as a shire council or state or regional authority.
It is tailored to the region’s unique labour demands.
Where is ‘Regional’ Australia?
DAMAs operate in specific regions of Australia—typically a State or Territory or local shire region.
However, in general, all of Australia is considered ‘Regional’, except Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane. This broad definition opens the program to employers across most of the country.
Employers operating in regions covered by a DAMA may be able to access DAMA concessions and occupations to sponsor overseas workers.
Explore the Regional Migration program in our visa summaries.
DAMA Labour Agreements currently in place:
- Western Australia – Explore WA DAMA
- Goldfields, WA
- Pilbara, WA
- South West, WA
- East Kimberley, WA
- Adelaide City (Technology and Innovation Advancement), SA
- South Australia Regional, SA
- Townsville, QLD
- Far North Queensland, QLD
- Goulburn Valley, VIC
- Great South Coast, VIC
- Northern Territory, NT
- Orana, NSW
Why consider regional DAMA options?
In instances where the standard program does not meet business needs and limits workforce capability, employers should consider using the regional migration program.
Regional migration processes, particularly DAMAs, may require more planning and additional steps with state or regional authorities.
However, the program does provide several benefits:
- Priority processing: Regional migration is prioritised according to a Ministerial Direction
- Access to occupations not available in Standard Occupation Lists
- DAMA concessions for English, salary and work experience
- Certainty of a Permanent Residence (PR) pathway with age concessions (via DAMAs)
- Costs: Subclass 494 Regional Visa pathway to PR can be more cost-effective than via the 482 Visa to 186 Visa pathway
Comparing programs: Standard and Regional DAMA
Standard ProgramDAMA Program
|Standard Program
|DAMA Program
|
Visas:
Availability:
Eligibility:
Occupations:
Salary:
English:
PR Age Limit:
|
Visas:
Availability:
Eligibility:
Occupations:
Salary:
English:
PR Age Limit:
Sustainable people strategy: Global talent
Interstaff supports employers requiring sustainable global talent strategy to strengthen workforce capabilities.
Access our immigration insights to explore:
- Work rights and visa conditions
- Skilled visa changes
- Temporary and permanent visa pathways
Sources:
- Interstaff Registered Migration Agents MARN: 0533879
- Department of Home Affairs
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]