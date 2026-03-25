How A Strategic Immigration Partnership Supported Blue Tongue Scale Its Workforce

Blue Tongue is a national strategic workforce consultancy solving skill shortages across Australia's most demanding industries; mining, oil and gas, rail, heavy transport, and defence. With a growing pipeline of international workers and recruitment campaigns spanning multiple regions, managing immigration has become one of their most complex operational challenges.

They needed more than a migration agent. They needed a strategic partner.

The Challenge

Blue Tongue had been operating under a labour agreement structure that was no longer serving the pace and scale of their growth. They needed a fresh approach; one that could support large volumes of international talent, align migration with forward recruitment planning, and give their team clarity at every step.

Transitioning away from a labour agreement structure that had become a bottleneck

Managing high volumes of visa applications across multiple simultaneous recruitment campaigns

Supporting workers through permanent residency pathways (Subclass 186) efficiently and with care

Aligning immigration planning with future recruitment drives, including pipelines from Africa and the Philippines

With workers' careers; and in many cases, their entire futures in Australia riding on the outcome, there was no room for slow responses or missed details.

The Roam Approach

Roam worked closely with Blue Tongue's leadership; including directly with CEO Tully Young to redesign how their immigration program operated from the ground up. Rather than patching an existing structure, Roam helped Blue Tongue build a smarter, more scalable immigration framework aligned to how they actually recruit.

Re-envisioned Blue Tongue's immigration strategy, moving away from their previous labour agreement structure

Implemented clearer 482 and 186 visa pathways suited to Blue Tongue's workforce profile

Managed nomination transfers and supported workers through permanent residency applications

Built a forward immigration roadmap to support future recruitment drives in Africa and the Philippines

Maintained fast, responsive communication with both the Blue Tongue team and individual workers throughout

"Roam helped us step back and rethink our entire immigration framework, not just fix what was broken, but build something that actually supports how we recruit and grow."

Gail Monteith

Operations Manager, Blue Tongue

The Results

The shift has delivered a more streamlined and scalable immigration program for Blue Tongue one that moves with their business rather than behind it.

Blue Tongue was able to respond to structural industry trends in a timely and effective manner

Successfully transitioned away from their labour agreement structure, with everything running smoothly

Establish a healthy Sc 186 permanent residency pipeline to support workforce needs

Secured accredited sponsorship to streamline the subclass 482 process and reduce processing times to meet urgent demand

Nomination transfers managed efficiently across multiple workers and campaigns

A clear forward immigration roadmap in place to support upcoming international recruitment pipelines

Strong, ongoing feedback from workers who feel supported throughout their visa journey

"The biggest shift has been having a partner who understands our recruitment pipeline before we even pick up the phone. When we scale hiring, immigration moves with us, not against us." Gail Monteith Operations Manager, Blue Tongue

A Strategic Partnership

Today, Roam acts not just as Blue Tongue's immigration lawyers, but as a true strategic partner; helping them plan and manage international workforce growth while remaining compliant with Australia's immigration laws.

It's a partnership built on trust, responsiveness, and a shared commitment to the people behind every visa application.

"Roam has been an outstanding partner. Responsive, proactive, and genuinely invested in our people. I wouldn't hesitate to recommend them" Gail Monteith Operations Manager, Blue Tongue

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