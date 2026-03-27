Changes To Visa Income Thresholds From 1 July 2026

The Australian Bureau of Statistics has announced new Average Weekly Ordinary Time Earnings (AWOTE) figures that will apply to income thresholds for the Subclass 482 and Subclass 186 Visa programs from 1 July 2026.

2026-27 Income Thresholds

From 1 July 2026, the thresholds will increase to:

Core Skills Income Threshold:

$79,499 (currently $76,515).

Specialist Skills Income Threshold:

$146,717 (currently $141,210).

These new thresholds will apply to all Subclass 482 and Subclass 186 applications lodged on or after this date.

The government indexes these thresholds automatically each year under the Migration Regulations to reflect changes in national earnings.

What this means for employers

Employers must ensure any new Subclass 482 or 186 Visa applicants from 1 July 2026 are paid at least the new relevant income threshold.

We recommend reviewing planned nominations now to ensure they meet the new minimums.

Should you require advice on how this change impacts your business, please contact our Registered Migration Agents (MARN:0533879).