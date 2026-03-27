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27 March 2026

Changes To Visa Income Thresholds From 1 July 2026

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Interstaff Immigration Agency

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Interstaff is an Australian owned and operated migration agency specialising in providing employers with strategic immigration advice to engage global talent for work in Australia. With over 35 years of Australian visa and immigration expertise since being established in 1988, Interstaff’s Registered Migration Agents assist a wide array of businesses – from small to medium sized enterprises to large multinational corporations across diverse industries such as Oil and Gas, Mining, Engineering and Construction, Information Technology, Government Departments, Agriculture, Health and Education. We adopt a customer-centric approach to all our services, enhancing the experience for both employer sponsors and their employees at every stage of the visa journey. Headquartered in Perth, Western Australia, Interstaff’s team of Registered Migration Agents provide Australian immigration services both domestically and globally, combining the advantages of a local presence with global reach.
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The Australian Bureau of Statistics has announced new Average Weekly Ordinary Time Earnings (AWOTE) figures that will apply to income thresholds for the Subclass 482 and Subclass 186 Visa programs from 1 July 2026.
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Sheila Woods (MARN 0533879)
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The Australian Bureau of Statistics has announced new Average Weekly Ordinary Time Earnings (AWOTE) figures that will apply to income thresholds for the Subclass 482 and Subclass 186 Visa programs from 1 July 2026.

2026-27 Income Thresholds

From 1 July 2026, the thresholds will increase to:

Core Skills Income Threshold:
$79,499 (currently $76,515).

Specialist Skills Income Threshold:
$146,717 (currently $141,210).

These new thresholds will apply to all Subclass 482 and Subclass 186 applications lodged on or after this date.

The government indexes these thresholds automatically each year under the Migration Regulations to reflect changes in national earnings.

What this means for employers

Employers must ensure any new Subclass 482 or 186 Visa applicants from 1 July 2026 are paid at least the new relevant income threshold.

We recommend reviewing planned nominations now to ensure they meet the new minimums.

Should you require advice on how this change impacts your business, please contact our Registered Migration Agents (MARN:0533879).

Sources:

Interstaff Registered Migration Agents, MARN: 0533879

Migration Institute of Australia

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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