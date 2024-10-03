ARTICLE
Wallonia Shortage Occupation List Additions And Deletions

Effective October 1, 2024, the shortage occupation list in Wallonia has increased to 73 professions (up from the previous 68). The following roles were added: buyer, driving instructor...
Effective October 1, 2024, the shortage occupation list in Wallonia has increased to 73 professions (up from the previous 68). The following roles were added: buyer, driving instructor, social worker, automotive technician, chef/cook, and building manager. Additionally, certain roles that were previously titled in a general manner have now been further specified (for instance, certain truck driver or technician roles).

The following jobs were removed: butcher, baker, sales manager, plasterer, meat cutter, boilermaker, refrigeration technician, civil engineering mechanic, medical imaging technologist, and customs declarant.

This list will be valid until September 30, 2025. Occupations on the list are exempt from labor market testing. Applications that were submitted before October 1, 2024 based on the old list will still benefit from the labor market testing exemption. 

