Supreme Court Ends Temporary Protected Status For Haiti And Syria: What Mullin v. Doe Means For Affected Noncitizens

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On Thursday, June 25, 2026, the United States Supreme Court in Mullin v. Doe allowed the federal government to move forward with ending Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for nationals of Haiti and Syria. The decision will affect an estimated 350,000 Haitian and 6,000 Syrian TPS holders who have been living and working in the United States.

Background

TPS protects noncitizens who cannot safely return home due to armed conflict, natural disaster, or other extraordinary conditions. Haiti was initially designated in 2010 following an earthquake that caused widespread destruction and subsequent political instability and violence. Syria was designated in 2012 after the outbreak of its civil war. For more than a decade, successive Secretaries of Homeland Security reviewed conditions in both countries and repeatedly concluded that return is not safe.

In 2025, former Secretary Kristi Noem moved to terminate TPS designations for both countries, citing changed conditions and the national interest. Groups of TPS holders sued in federal court, and judges in New York and the District of Columbia granted interim relief that paused the terminations while the cases proceeded. The government asked the Supreme Court to take the cases directly and to lift those protections.

Supreme Court Decision

The Supreme Court agreed with the government on two key points.

First, it held that the TPS statute, 8 U.S.C. § 1254a(b)(5)(A), bars federal courts from reviewing most challenges to a Secretary’s decision to designate, extend, or terminate a country’s TPS status. The majority, reading that bar broadly, concluded that it forecloses most of the plaintiffs’ Administrative Procedure Act claims, including arguments that the Secretary failed to follow required procedures or conduct an adequate review of country conditions.

Second, the Court found that the Haitian plaintiffs’ constitutional claim that the termination was motivated by racial discrimination is unlikely to succeed. The claim was not resolved, but rather, was sent back to the lower courts for a final decision.

What This Means for Haitians and Syrians

The Court did not find that Haiti or Syria is safe, and the ruling itself does not automatically deport any Haitian or Syrian nationals. In April of 2026, bipartisan legislation that would provide TPS for Haitians passed in the House of Representatives. The bill remains pending in the Senate and does not presently provide any protections.

Losing TPS means a person no longer has that particular protection from removal, and that work authorization tied to TPS will eventually lapse. It does not eliminate the normal legal process. Removal still proceeds through established procedures.

TPS holders may be eligible for other forms of relief from removal, such as asylum, adjustment of status through a family member or employer, or other humanitarian protections. Those avenues are unaffected by this ruling, but they are time-sensitive, and some carry strict deadlines.

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