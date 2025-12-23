Trump Administration Expands Travel Restrictions To Twenty Additional Countries

On December 16, 2025, President Trump signed a proclamation titled "Restricting and Limiting the Entry of Foreign Nationals to Protect the Security of the United States," which both expands on and modifies the June 4, 2025 proclamation, "Restricting the Entry of Foreign Nationals To Protect the United States From Foreign Terrorists and Other National Security and Public Safety Threats." The new proclamation, which takes effect at 12:01 EST on January 1, 2026, places a full travel ban on nationals from 19 countries and those with documents issued or endorsed by the Palestinian Authority. It also places partial restrictions on entry from a total of twenty countries. The December 16 proclamation also amends and narrows the exceptions available under the preceding travel ban. The proclamation does not apply to inpiduals who are already in the United States on January 1, 2026 or who hold a valid visa as of the effective date. The proclamation notes that immigrant or nonimmigrant visas issued before the effective date shall not be revoked pursuant to the order. Impacted inpiduals may want to consider returning to the United States before January 6, 2026

Additional countries added to full travel ban

Under the December 16 proclamation, entry to the United States as an immigrant or as a nonimmigrant visa holder will continue to be fully restricted for nationals from the original 12 countries identified in the June 4 proclamation:

Afghanistan

Burma

Chad

Republic of the Congo

Equatorial Guinea

Eritrea

Haiti

Iran

Libya

Somalia

Sudan

Yemen

The December 16 proclamation will also fully restrict entry of nationals from these additional countries:

Burkina Faso

Laos

Mali

Niger

Sierra Leone

South Sudan

Syria

Inpiduals using travel documents issued or endorsed by the Palestinian Authority

Laos and Sierra Leone were previously only subject to partial restrictions under the June 4 proclamation.

Partial restrictions placed on additional countries

Partial restrictions on entry as an immigrant or as a nonimmigrant on B, F, M, and J visas will continue for nationals of:

Burundi

Cuba

Togo

Venezuela

Under the December 16 proclamation, partial restrictions will also continue on Turkmenistan, but only with regard to entry as an immigrant. The suspension on entry as a nonimmigrant is lifted.

Moving forward, partial restrictions on entry as an immigrant or as a nonimmigrant on B, F, M, and J visas will apply to fifteen additional countries:

Angola

Antigua and Barbuda

Benin

Cote d 'Ivoire

Dominica

Gabon

The Gambia

Malawi

Mauritania

Nigeria

Senegal

Tanzania

Tonga

Zambia

Zimbabwe

The proclamation also directs consular officers to reduce the validity of any other nonimmigrant visa issued to nationals of these countries to the extent permitted by law.

Narrowed List of Exceptions to Travel Ban

The proclamation's restrictions do not apply to:

Foreign nationals who are in the United States on January 1, 2026;

Foreign nationals who have a valid visa in any category as of January 1, 2026;

Asylees and refugees already admitted to the U.S;

Lawful permanent residents of the U.S. ("green card" holders);

Dual nationals of a designated country and a non-designated country;

Nonimmigrant visa holders in certain diplomatic categories;

Athletes or members of an athletic team and immediate relatives traveling for the World Cup, Olympics, or other major sporting events to be designated;

Special Immigrant Visas for United States Government employees under 8 U.S.C. 1101(a)(27)(D); and

Immigrant visas for ethnic and religious minorities facing persecution in Iran.

The following exceptions will no longer be available when the new proclamation takes effect:

Immediate family immigrant visas with clear and convincing evidence of identity and family relationship;

Adoptions; and

Afghan Special Immigrant Visas

The proclamation also allowsexceptions on a case-by-case basis for inpiduals whose travel to the United States serves a national interest or "advances a critical United States national interest involving the Department of Justice," including when participating in criminal proceedings as witnesses.

Finally, the proclamation directs the Secretary of State, in consultation with other agency heads to submit a report within 180 days and every 180 days thereafter to describe whether any suspensions should be continued, terminated, modified, or supplemented. The Secretary of State is also directed to engage the countries identified in the proclamation on measures to comply with screening, vetting, immigration, and security requirements.

Travelers to the U.S. are encouraged to reach out to their immigration contact at Pryor Cashman LLP before the January 1, 2026, effective date should they have any questions.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.