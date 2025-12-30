New U.S. Travel Restrictions Include 20 Additional Countries And Take Effect Jan. 1, 2026

Highlights

On Jan. 1, 2026, recent changes to the list of U.S. full and partial travel restrictions will go into effect.

The updated list adds restrictions for nationals of 20 countries, as well as individuals holding travel documents issued through Palestinian Authority.

For the previously listed countries, many have moved from partial to full restrictions while nationals of Turkmenistan will be downgraded from full to partial entry limitations.

Citing continued security concerns, the United States Citing continued security concerns, the United States announced an expansion of entry restrictions on Dec. 16, 2025 that includes 20 additional countries, as well as holders of Palestinian-issued travel documents. The announcement also heightened restrictions for select countries previously subject to partial restrictions while lessening restrictions for one nation. All changes will go into effect on Jan 1, 2026.

Earlier this year, the U.S. Departments of State, Justice, and Homeland Security collaborated to follow a directive to identify countries in which vetting and screening for purposes of visa issuance and ultimate admission is inadequate. The parties responsible submitted the final report in April, setting the stage for the White House to announce travel limitations for nationals in June, dividing the restrictions into partial and full categories.

Six months later, the administration has expanded the restrictions as follows:

Full Travel Restriction "Ban"

The entry of the nationals of these countries will be fully restricted and limited for all immigrant and nonimmigrant visa holders.

Afghanistan

Burkina Faso

Chad

Republic of Congo

Equatorial Guinea

Eritrea

Haiti

Iran

Laos

Libya

Mali

Myanmar*

Niger

Sierra Leone

Somalia

South Sudan

Sudan

Syria

Yemen

Individuals holding Palestinian-Authority-issued travel documents

*The White House referred to Myanmar as Burma in the proclamation.

Partial Travel Restriction "Limitation"

The entry of the nationals of these countries shall only be partially restricted and limited.

Angola

Antigua and Barbuda

Benin

Burundi

Cote d'Ivoire

Cuba

Dominica

Gabon

The Gambia

Malawi

Mauritania

Nigeria

Senegal

Tanzania

Togo

Tonga

Turkmenistan*

Venezuela

Zambia

Zimbabwe

*The White House announced a lessening of restrictions on Turkmenistan, lifting the ban on nonimmigrant visas while maintaining entry restrictions for the immigrant visa category.

Similar to the June proclamation, the expanded restrictions apply to those outside the United States who do not yet have a valid visa on the effective date. Exceptions will be provided to lawful permanent residents, existing visa holders, select visa categories, and individuals whose entry benefits U.S. interests.

Employers are encouraged to consult with legal counsel to assess whether select foreign national employees should be advised against international travel. In general, given multiple policy changes not limited to this proclamation, employers should prepare for delays in nonimmigrant and immigrant visa processing.

Tieranny Cutler contributed to this alert.

