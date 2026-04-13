USCIS Provides Update On Adjudication Holds: What Foreign Nationals And Employers Need To Know

On March 30, 2026, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) published an alert providing an important update on the status of adjudication holds that have affected hundreds of thousands...

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On March 30, 2026, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) published an alert providing an important update on the status of adjudication holds that have affected hundreds of thousands of pending immigration applications. If you or your employees have been waiting on a case decision, here is what you need to know.

What Happened?

Over the past year, USCIS placed holds on the processing of several categories of immigration applications as part of a broader effort to strengthen screening and vetting procedures. These holds were implemented through a series of internal policy memoranda — including PM-602-0192 and PM-602-0194 — and affected asylum applications, benefit requests from individuals born in designated high-risk countries, and diversity visa adjustment of status cases. The holds meant that many applicants — and their sponsoring employers — experienced significant delays with no clear timeline for resolution.

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What’s Changing?

The good news is that USCIS has begun selectively lifting holds on certain categories of cases. According to the March 30 alert, holds have been lifted for several groups, including petitions filed by U.S. citizens, intercountry adoption filings, certain special immigrant visa petitions, certain employment authorization document (EAD) applications, and asylum applications from individuals who are not from designated high-risk countries. USCIS also noted that cases reviewed through its enhanced background check program, known as Operation PARRIS, are being cleared for adjudication.

However, this is not a blanket resumption of processing. USCIS emphasized that it is reviewing cases on both an individual and group basis and will continue lifting holds as it deems appropriate. Many cases — particularly those involving applicants from the 39 countries identified under Executive Order 14161 as having inadequate screening and vetting standards — may remain on hold for the foreseeable future.

A Note for Asylum Applicants

While USCIS has lifted holds on asylum applications filed by individuals from non-high-risk countries, asylum applicants who are nationals of the 39 countries covered by Presidential Proclamations 10949 and 10998 should be aware that the travel ban and associated adjudication holds remain firmly in effect. These 39 countries are divided into two categories. The 19 countries subject to a full suspension of entry — meaning both immigrant and nonimmigrant visa entry is barred — are: Afghanistan, Burkina Faso, Burma (Myanmar), Chad, Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Laos, Libya, Mali, Niger, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen. Individuals traveling on Palestinian Authority-issued documents are also subject to the full suspension. The 20 countries subject to a partial suspension — barring immigrant visa entry and certain nonimmigrant visa categories — are: Angola, Antigua and Barbuda, Benin, Burundi, Côte d’Ivoire, Cuba, Dominica, Gabon, The Gambia, Malawi, Mauritania, Nigeria, Senegal, Tanzania, Togo, Tonga, Turkmenistan, Venezuela, Zambia, and Zimbabwe. If you are an asylum applicant from any of these countries, your case likely remains on hold, and you should consult with an immigration attorney to understand your options.

What Should You Do?

For foreign nationals and employers with pending applications, the key takeaway is to stay informed and monitor your case status through the USCIS Case Status Online portal. If you have a pending EAD application and are experiencing delays that affect your ability to work, consult with your immigration attorney about whether your case falls within one of the categories where holds have been lifted. Employers should likewise coordinate with counsel to understand the potential impact on their workforce and to plan accordingly for continued processing delays.

The good news is that USCIS has begun selectively lifting holds on certain categories of cases. According to the March 30 alert, holds have been lifted for several groups, including petitions filed by U.S. citizens, intercountry adoption filings, certain special immigrant visa petitions, certain employment authorization document (EAD) applications, and asylum applications from individuals who are not from designated high-risk countries. USCIS also noted that cases reviewed through its enhanced background check program, known as Operation PARRIS, are being cleared for adjudication.

However, this is not a blanket resumption of processing. USCIS emphasized that it is reviewing cases on both an individual and group basis and will continue lifting holds as it deems appropriate. Many cases — particularly those involving applicants from the 39 countries identified under Executive Order 14161 as having inadequate screening and vetting standards — may remain on hold for the foreseeable future.

A Note for Asylum Applicants

While USCIS has lifted holds on asylum applications filed by individuals from non-high-risk countries, asylum applicants who are nationals of the 39 countries covered by Presidential Proclamations 10949 and 10998 should be aware that the travel ban and associated adjudication holds remain firmly in effect. These 39 countries are divided into two categories. The 19 countries subject to a full suspension of entry — meaning both immigrant and nonimmigrant visa entry is barred — are: Afghanistan, Burkina Faso, Burma (Myanmar), Chad, Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Laos, Libya, Mali, Niger, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen. Individuals traveling on Palestinian Authority-issued documents are also subject to the full suspension. The 20 countries subject to a partial suspension — barring immigrant visa entry and certain nonimmigrant visa categories — are: Angola, Antigua and Barbuda, Benin, Burundi, Côte d’Ivoire, Cuba, Dominica, Gabon, The Gambia, Malawi, Mauritania, Nigeria, Senegal, Tanzania, Togo, Tonga, Turkmenistan, Venezuela, Zambia, and Zimbabwe. If you are an asylum applicant from any of these countries, your case likely remains on hold, and you should consult with an immigration attorney to understand your options.

What Should You Do?

For foreign nationals and employers with pending applications, the key takeaway is to stay informed and monitor your case status through the USCIS Case Status Online portal. If you have a pending EAD application and are experiencing delays that affect your ability to work, consult with your immigration attorney about whether your case falls within one of the categories where holds have been lifted. Employers should likewise coordinate with counsel to understand the potential impact on their workforce and to plan accordingly for continued processing delays.

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.