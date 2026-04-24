Pabian Law’s Weekly Video: H-2B Visa Worker Travel At The Start Or End Of A Season

Dear Pabian Law Clients,

I hope everyone had a nice week. This week’s video is posted to our Pabian Law YouTube channel (linked)!

This week’s video covers ‘H-2B Visa Worker Travel at the Start or End of a Season’ (linked).

With the increase in the amount of H-2B visa workers extending their status and transferring to opposite-season employers, more and more questions are arising about whether the workers can travel between seasons. Can they travel internationally? Can they go on a domestic trip? What if they want to go on a cruise? This video dives into whether workers can go on these trips (and when) and helps employers navigate some of the dangers that these trips pose. This video is a must-watch for any H-2B visa employer that files for in-country workers and/or whose workers are extending to an opposite-season organization after the employer’s season. You can access the video by clicking on the image below.

We hope that you find these resources helpful as we all try to make sense of what is really happening in the world of immigration law.

Thanks, everyone, and have a great week!

Best regards,

Keith and the Pabian Law Team