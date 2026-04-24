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24 April 2026

Pabian Law’s Weekly Video: H-2B Visa Worker Travel At The Start Or End Of A Season

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Pabian Law

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Pabian Law is a national hospitality immigration law firm. As a leader in H-2B seasonal visa petitions, Pabian Law expertly navigates the complexities of seasonal staffing for hospitality clients. Additionally, Pabian Law also assists with year-round and permanent immigration strategies, allowing hospitality clients to secure and retain invaluable international talent.
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As H-2B visa workers increasingly extend their status and transfer between seasonal employers, questions arise about their ability to travel domestically and internationally between work periods. This guidance explores the permissible travel options for H-2B workers during seasonal transitions and highlights critical compliance considerations that employers must understand to avoid jeopardizing their workers' visa status.
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Keith Pabian
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Dear Pabian Law Clients,

I hope everyone had a nice week. This week’s video is posted to our Pabian Law YouTube channel (linked)!

This week’s video covers ‘H-2B Visa Worker Travel at the Start or End of a Season’ (linked).

With the increase in the amount of H-2B visa workers extending their status and transferring to opposite-season employers, more and more questions are arising about whether the workers can travel between seasons. Can they travel internationally? Can they go on a domestic trip? What if they want to go on a cruise? This video dives into whether workers can go on these trips (and when) and helps employers navigate some of the dangers that these trips pose. This video is a must-watch for any H-2B visa employer that files for in-country workers and/or whose workers are extending to an opposite-season organization after the employer’s season. You can access the video by clicking on the image below.

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We hope that you find these resources helpful as we all try to make sense of what is really happening in the world of immigration law.

Thanks, everyone, and have a great week!

Best regards,

Keith and the Pabian Law Team

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Keith Pabian
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