Yet Another $100,000 H-1B Visa Fee Update

Following the First Circuit Court of Appeals' July 24 decision denying the federal government’s emergency stay, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has formally updated its official H-1B guidance to reflect the ruling.

Adams & Reese professionals are known as practical and personal advisors and advocates who tailor their approach and counsel to the specific needs of each situation and client. Many on our team have years of on-the-job experience within the industries that we serve as executives, professionals, and in-house counsel. Taking a hands-on, personal approach to every issue, challenge and opportunity our clients face, Adams & Reese lawyers and advisors are skilled and ready to help clients achieve their goals and make their lives easier.

At Adams & Reese, we take things personally. Our people are connected – to each other, to our clients, our families, and our communities. Our industry-focused practice groups of attorneys and advisors are strategically organized throughout the southern U.S. and Washington, DC.

Article Insights

Mary Kate Fernandez’s articles from Adams and Reese are most popular: in United States

with readers working within the Business & Consumer Services industries Adams and Reese are most popular: within Consumer Protection and Real Estate and Construction topic(s)

Following the First Circuit Court of Appeals' July 24 decision denying the federal government’s emergency stay, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has formally updated its official H-1B guidance to reflect the ruling.

In a formal alert published on its website, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) confirmed that it will comply with the court’s order and will not enforce or collect the $100,000 supplemental payment for affected H-1B petitions while the vacatur remains active. DHS still made a point to explicitly state on the record that it strongly disagrees with both the District Court’s underlying vacatur and the First Circuit’s refusal to grant a stay pending appeal. The alert includes a direct warning that if the order is later lifted, DHS still plans to collect the payment.

This official agency update provides clarity for employers navigating upcoming filing deadlines or active Requests for Evidence (RFEs). Employers can now submit affected H-1B petitions and RFE responses without attaching proof of a $100,000 pay.gov payment or requesting an exception. Adjudicators are now bound by agency guidance to process these filings without demanding the fee.

Despite this guidance, DHS’s statement that it intends to collect the fee if the court order is lifted signals that the administration may attempt retroactive collection or issue demand notices if the decision is later reversed on appeal. Furthermore, the Department of Justice is widely anticipated to seek emergency intervention from the U.S. Supreme Court. If the Supreme Court grants a stay on its shadow docket, USCIS could reinstate the payment requirement with virtually no advance notice.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.