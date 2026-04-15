FGI UPDATE: This Week’s Summary Of Global Immigration News

Japan has implemented two major immigration changes in 2026 that affect both employers and foreign nationals. First, as of March 9, 2026, stricter rules now apply...

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JAPAN: Work Visa Oversight Tightened and New Residence Card System

Japan has implemented two major immigration changes in 2026 that affect both employers and foreign nationals. First, as of March 9, 2026, stricter rules now apply to Engineer/Specialist in Humanities/International Services visa applications under dispatch or Employer of Record (EOR) arrangements, requiring licensed dispatch companies and client companies to submit formal pledges ensuring compliance. Second, beginning June 14, 2026, Japan will roll out a new residence management system featuring “Specified Residence Cards” that integrate My Number (national ID) functions and “New-Format Residence Cards,” streamlining administrative processes but adding complexity during the transition period.

Key Points

Stricter Rules for Dispatch and EOR Visa Applications The new framework applies specifically to companies operating under dispatch or EOR arrangements and is limited to those holding a License for Worker Dispatching Services. This ensures that only properly authorized entities can sponsor foreign workers under these arrangements.

The new framework applies specifically to companies operating under dispatch or EOR arrangements and is limited to those holding a License for Worker Dispatching Services. This ensures that only properly authorized entities can sponsor foreign workers under these arrangements. Mandatory Joint Pledge Requirement Both the dispatching company and the host (client) company must now submit a formal written pledge as part of the visa application process. This creates shared accountability between both parties for compliance with immigration requirements.

Both the dispatching company and the host (client) company must now submit a formal written pledge as part of the visa application process. This creates shared accountability between both parties for compliance with immigration requirements. Expanded Compliance Responsibilities The pledge requires both parties to confirm the accuracy of all submitted documents and ensure the foreign national only engages in permitted activities. It also mandates full cooperation with immigration inspections or inquiries.

The pledge requires both parties to confirm the accuracy of all submitted documents and ensure the foreign national only engages in permitted activities. It also mandates full cooperation with immigration inspections or inquiries. Serious Consequences for Non-Compliance Any false declarations or violations may lead to denial of the current visa application. Additionally, such issues may negatively impact future visa filings, increasing long-term risk.

Any false declarations or violations may lead to denial of the current visa application. Additionally, such issues may negatively impact future visa filings, increasing long-term risk. Introduction of New Residence Card System Starting June 14, 2026, Japan will introduce “Specified Residence Cards” and “New-Format Residence Cards” as part of a broader modernization of its residence management system. This change aims to integrate administrative functions and improve efficiency.

What Employers Need to Know

Heightened Compliance Obligations Employers must ensure robust internal verification systems to confirm the accuracy of all immigration-related documents. Even minor discrepancies could now trigger broader consequences due to the joint pledge requirement.

Employers must ensure robust internal verification systems to confirm the accuracy of all immigration-related documents. Even minor discrepancies could now trigger broader consequences due to the joint pledge requirement. Shared Liability with Partner Organizations Both dispatching and host companies are equally responsible for compliance under the new rules. This means employers must carefully vet partners and establish clear accountability structures.

Both dispatching and host companies are equally responsible for compliance under the new rules. This means employers must carefully vet partners and establish clear accountability structures. Increased Risk in Dispatch/EOR Models Companies using dispatch or EOR arrangements face greater scrutiny and regulatory burden. Employers should reassess these models to ensure they meet licensing and compliance requirements.

Companies using dispatch or EOR arrangements face greater scrutiny and regulatory burden. Employers should reassess these models to ensure they meet licensing and compliance requirements. Preparation for Inspections and Inquiries Immigration authorities may conduct inspections or request additional information, and employers are required to fully cooperate. Organizations should be prepared with clear documentation and internal processes.

Immigration authorities may conduct inspections or request additional information, and employers are required to fully cooperate. Organizations should be prepared with clear documentation and internal processes. Managing Transition to New Card System Employers must prepare for a transition period where multiple residence card formats coexist. This may require updates to HR systems, onboarding processes, and compliance tracking.

Looking Ahead

Greater Enforcement and Oversight Japan’s new pledge requirement signals a move toward stricter enforcement of immigration compliance. Authorities are likely to increase scrutiny of employer practices, especially in non-traditional employment arrangements.

Japan’s new pledge requirement signals a move toward stricter enforcement of immigration compliance. Authorities are likely to increase scrutiny of employer practices, especially in non-traditional employment arrangements. Digital Integration of Identity Systems The introduction of Specified Residence Cards reflects a broader push toward integrating immigration and national ID systems. This could lead to more streamlined—but also more closely monitored—administrative processes.

The introduction of Specified Residence Cards reflects a broader push toward integrating immigration and national ID systems. This could lead to more streamlined—but also more closely monitored—administrative processes. Operational Complexity During Transition With multiple residence card types in circulation, administrative complexity may temporarily increase. Employers and local authorities will need to adapt to managing parallel systems.

With multiple residence card types in circulation, administrative complexity may temporarily increase. Employers and local authorities will need to adapt to managing parallel systems. Potential Expansion of Compliance Requirements These changes may be a precursor to additional regulatory updates affecting foreign worker programs. Employers should monitor for further developments and be ready to adjust policies accordingly.

In summary, Japan’s 2026 immigration updates significantly raise compliance expectations for employers using dispatch or EOR arrangements while also modernizing the country’s residence management system. Together, these changes increase accountability, introduce new administrative processes, and require employers to take a more proactive and structured approach to immigration compliance.

ROMANIA: Unified Foreign Worker Hiring System and Stricter Employer Compliance Rules

Romania is continuing to modernise its work permit and immigration system through digitalisation and increased employer compliance requirements. Recent reforms aim to streamline application processing, improve inter-agency coordination, and strengthen oversight of foreign worker hiring. Employers should expect greater documentation scrutiny, tighter enforcement of labour market rules, and enhanced reporting obligations.

Key Points

Shift to a Unified Digital Application System: Romania is replacing its previous three-step process (approval, visa, permit) with a streamlined two-step unified request system (D/AM1 and D/AM2). This new process will be managed through the WorkInRomania.gov.ro platform, allowing multiple government agencies to conduct simultaneous checks.

Romania is replacing its previous three-step process (approval, visa, permit) with a streamlined two-step unified request system (D/AM1 and D/AM2). This new process will be managed through the WorkInRomania.gov.ro platform, allowing multiple government agencies to conduct simultaneous checks. Two Distinct Hiring Pathways (D/AM1 vs. D/AM2): The legislation introduces two categories of foreign worker applications, each with different requirements. D/AM1 applies to highly qualified and specialized roles without quota limits, while D/AM2 applies to roles subject to annual quotas and typically requires involvement of authorized placement agencies.

The legislation introduces two categories of foreign worker applications, each with different requirements. D/AM1 applies to highly qualified and specialized roles without quota limits, while D/AM2 applies to roles subject to annual quotas and typically requires involvement of authorized placement agencies. Defined Roles for Employers and Agencies: Only registered or authorized employers and licensed placement agencies can submit applications through the platform. Authorized employers must meet stricter criteria, including minimum operational history, workforce size, and financial guarantees.

Only registered or authorized employers and licensed placement agencies can submit applications through the platform. Authorized employers must meet stricter criteria, including minimum operational history, workforce size, and financial guarantees. Deficit Occupations List Governs Access: For quota-based roles (D/AM2), hiring is restricted to occupations listed on a government-issued Deficit Occupations List. This list is updated regularly to reflect labor market shortages and ensure priority for local and EU workers.

For quota-based roles (D/AM2), hiring is restricted to occupations listed on a government-issued Deficit Occupations List. This list is updated regularly to reflect labor market shortages and ensure priority for local and EU workers. New Residence Card System Introduced: Romania will implement updated residence documentation aligned with the new system. This modernization effort is part of a broader push toward digitalization and administrative efficiency in immigration management.

What Employers Need to Know

Mandatory Platform Registration and Digital Processes: Employers must register on WorkInRomania.gov.ro and complete all application steps electronically. Failure to register or properly upload documentation will prevent participation in the new system.

Employers must register on WorkInRomania.gov.ro and complete all application steps electronically. Failure to register or properly upload documentation will prevent participation in the new system. Strict Contract and Documentation Requirements: Employment contracts must be bilingual and include detailed terms such as salary, working conditions, and benefits. Employers must also retain key documents for at least five years after employment ends.

Employment contracts must be bilingual and include detailed terms such as salary, working conditions, and benefits. Employers must also retain key documents for at least five years after employment ends. Financial Guarantees and Eligibility Criteria: Authorized employers must provide a financial guarantee of €1,000 per foreign worker, while placement agencies face significantly higher requirements. These guarantees are a prerequisite for participating in the hiring process.

Authorized employers must provide a financial guarantee of €1,000 per foreign worker, while placement agencies face significantly higher requirements. These guarantees are a prerequisite for participating in the hiring process. Ongoing Reporting and Compliance Obligations: Employers must notify authorities within five days of key events, including absences, contract termination, or potential exploitation. Non-compliance can result in substantial fines and potential suspension from hiring foreign workers.

Employers must notify authorities within five days of key events, including absences, contract termination, or potential exploitation. Non-compliance can result in substantial fines and potential suspension from hiring foreign workers. Worker Protection Requirements: Employers must meet enhanced obligations related to salary payments, accommodation limits, and language training. These measures are designed to ensure fair treatment and integration of foreign workers.

Looking Ahead

Faster but More Controlled Processing Environment: The unified system is expected to reduce processing times and increase predictability. However, increased transparency and inter-agency coordination will likely result in stricter enforcement.

The unified system is expected to reduce processing times and increase predictability. However, increased transparency and inter-agency coordination will likely result in stricter enforcement. Greater Scrutiny of Employers and Agencies Authorities will closely monitor compliance, particularly regarding financial guarantees and reporting obligations. Repeat violations may lead to suspension or deregistration from the system.

Authorities will closely monitor compliance, particularly regarding financial guarantees and reporting obligations. Repeat violations may lead to suspension or deregistration from the system. Evolving Labor Market Controls The Deficit Occupations List and annual quotas will continue to shape access to foreign labor. Frequent updates mean employers must stay informed and adapt quickly to changing eligibility conditions.

The Deficit Occupations List and annual quotas will continue to shape access to foreign labor. Frequent updates mean employers must stay informed and adapt quickly to changing eligibility conditions. Transition Period Adds Complexity Multiple deadlines and overlapping procedures through 2026–2027 will require careful planning. Employers must manage both legacy and new systems during the transition phase.

Romania’s new immigration framework represents a major shift toward a digital, centralized, and compliance-driven system for hiring foreign workers. While the reforms promise efficiency and transparency, they also significantly raise the bar for employer accountability, requiring careful preparation, strong internal controls, and ongoing monitoring to ensure compliance.

UNITED KINGDOM: Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA): New Mandatory Entry Requirement

The United Kingdom has introduced a new system called the Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA), which requires many travelers who previously did not need a visa to get approval before entering the country. The UK is progressively rolling out its ETA system, which will require visa-exempt travelers to obtain pre-travel approval before entering the UK for short stays, such as tourism or business. The ETA is not a visa, but without it, travelers cannot board a plane or other transport to the UK, making it a critical new step in international travel.

Key Points

Who Needs an ETA: Travelers from countries that previously did not require a visa—such as the United States, Canada, and EU nations—must now obtain an ETA before visiting the UK. This applies to all travelers, including children and infants, and is based on nationality shown on the passport.

Travelers from countries that previously did not require a visa—such as the United States, Canada, and EU nations—must now obtain an ETA before visiting the UK. This applies to all travelers, including children and infants, and is based on nationality shown on the passport. Mandatory Pre-Travel Authorization As of February 25, 2026, eligible travelers cannot enter the UK without an approved ETA. Airlines and other carriers will deny boarding if a traveler does not have valid authorization before departure.

As of February 25, 2026, eligible travelers cannot enter the UK without an approved ETA. Airlines and other carriers will deny boarding if a traveler does not have valid authorization before departure. Not a Visa, but Still Required: The ETA is a digital travel authorization rather than a visa and does not guarantee entry into the UK. It simply allows travelers to board transportation and seek entry, with final admission decided at the border.

The ETA is a digital travel authorization rather than a visa and does not guarantee entry into the UK. It simply allows travelers to board transportation and seek entry, with final admission decided at the border. Short-Term Stay Permissions: An approved ETA allows visits of up to six months for tourism, business, family visits, or short-term study. It can also apply to certain short-term work arrangements and transit situations.

An approved ETA allows visits of up to six months for tourism, business, family visits, or short-term study. It can also apply to certain short-term work arrangements and transit situations. Validity and Cost: The ETA is typically valid for two years (or until the passport expires) and allows multiple entries into the UK. The application fee is currently £16, increasing to £20 as of April 2026.

What Employers Need to Know

Impact on Business Travel: Employers sending staff to the UK for meetings, conferences, or short-term assignments must ensure employees obtain an ETA before travel. Failure to do so could result in denied boarding and disrupted business plans.

Employers sending staff to the UK for meetings, conferences, or short-term assignments must ensure employees obtain an ETA before travel. Failure to do so could result in denied boarding and disrupted business plans. Applies to Short-Term Work Activities: Even limited business activities—such as attending meetings or performing permitted engagements—may require an ETA if the traveler is visa-exempt. Employers should review whether planned activities fall within ETA-eligible categories.

Even limited business activities—such as attending meetings or performing permitted engagements—may require an ETA if the traveler is visa-exempt. Employers should review whether planned activities fall within ETA-eligible categories. Advance Planning Is Critical: While most ETA decisions are issued quickly, processing can take up to three working days. Employers should build this requirement into travel timelines to avoid last-minute issues.

While most ETA decisions are issued quickly, processing can take up to three working days. Employers should build this requirement into travel timelines to avoid last-minute issues. Documentation Must Match Exactly: The ETA is digitally linked to the traveler’s passport, meaning employees must travel with the same passport used for the application. Any mismatch could result in denied boarding or entry issues.

The ETA is digitally linked to the traveler’s passport, meaning employees must travel with the same passport used for the application. Any mismatch could result in denied boarding or entry issues. Exemptions Still Apply: Individuals with UK visas, residence status, or British/Irish citizenship do not need an ETA. Employers must carefully distinguish between visa-required and visa-exempt employees when planning travel.

Looking Ahead

Expansion of Digital Border Controls: The ETA system reflects a broader global trend toward pre-travel screening systems, similar to those used by the United States and other countries. This suggests that digital travel authorization will become standard worldwide.

The ETA system reflects a broader global trend toward pre-travel screening systems, similar to those used by the United States and other countries. This suggests that digital travel authorization will become standard worldwide. Increased Compliance Enforcement: With airlines required to verify ETA status before boarding, enforcement is effectively shifted upstream. This reduces flexibility for travelers and increases the importance of strict compliance before departure.

With airlines required to verify ETA status before boarding, enforcement is effectively shifted upstream. This reduces flexibility for travelers and increases the importance of strict compliance before departure. Potential Cost and Policy Adjustments: The planned fee increase and ongoing updates indicate the system may continue to evolve. Travelers and employers should monitor for changes in pricing, eligibility, or application procedures.

The planned fee increase and ongoing updates indicate the system may continue to evolve. Travelers and employers should monitor for changes in pricing, eligibility, or application procedures. Broader Immigration System Modernization: The ETA is part of the UK’s effort to digitize and modernize its immigration system. Future developments may include deeper integration with eVisas and automated border processes.

The UK’s ETA requirement marks a significant shift in how travelers enter the country, especially for those who previously enjoyed visa-free access. By requiring advance digital authorization, the UK is increasing border security while placing new compliance responsibilities on travelers and employers alike, making preparation and awareness essential for smooth international travel.

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