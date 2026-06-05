Pabian Law’s Weekly Video: Winter-Season Recruiting: Get Started Now!

Winter properties need to start recruiting seasonal staff for the 2026-2027 season now, as workers are already searching and applying for positions. Carly Eglin from Seasonal Connect explains the strategic advantages of early recruitment and how it can help organizations secure the right team members for optimal seasonal staffing success.

Pabian Law is a national hospitality immigration law firm. As a leader in H-2B seasonal visa petitions, Pabian Law expertly navigates the complexities of seasonal staffing for hospitality clients. Additionally, Pabian Law also assists with year-round and permanent immigration strategies, allowing hospitality clients to secure and retain invaluable international talent.

Pabian Law Clients and Friends,

I hope everyone had a nice week. This week’s video is posted to our Pabian Law YouTube channel (linked)!

This week’s video covers Winter-Season Recruiting: Get Started Now! (linked).

It’s time for winter properties to begin recruiting for the 2026-2027 season! In this video, Carly Eglin, Co-Founder and CEO at our sister company, Seasonal Connect, explains why you should not wait to begin recruiting your seasonal staff. Workers are already looking for and applying to jobs for the upcoming winter season. This is your chance to find the right team members for your property and to give your organization the best chance at seasonal staffing success.

You can access this week’s video by clicking the image below.

We hope that you find these resources helpful as we all try to make sense of what is really happening in the world of immigration law.

Thanks, everyone, and have a great weekend!

Best regards,

Keith and the Pabian Law Team

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