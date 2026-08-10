USCIS Updates Policy Manual, Expanding Authority To Deny Incomplete Filings Without First Issuing RFEs Or NOIDs

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) on Aug. 5, 2026, issued Policy Alert PA-2026-05 updating and significantly shifting the USCIS Policy Manual provisions governing evidence, denials, and post-decision actions. The update clarifies that USCIS, in its discretion, may deny immigration benefit requests that lack required initial evidence or otherwise fail to establish eligibility without first issuing a Request for Evidence (RFE) or Notice of Intent to Deny (NOID).

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U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) on Aug. 5, 2026, issued Policy Alert PA-2026-05 updating and significantly shifting the USCIS Policy Manual provisions governing evidence, denials, and post-decision actions. The update clarifies that USCIS, in its discretion, may deny immigration benefit requests that lack required initial evidence or otherwise fail to establish eligibility without first issuing a Request for Evidence (RFE) or Notice of Intent to Deny (NOID). The guidance took effect immediately on Aug. 5, 2026, and applies to all pending and newly filed benefit requests.

Previously, USCIS policy generally encouraged officers to issue RFEs or NOIDs before denying filings with evidentiary deficiencies.

USCIS states that the prior guidance contributed to frivolous, placeholder, or substantially incomplete filings and increased adjudication delays, prompting the agency to restore officers’ discretion to deny deficient requests without first providing an opportunity to supplement the record.

Increased Risk of Denial for Incomplete Filings Without Additional Evidence Requests

Under the revised guidance, USCIS officers may deny a benefit request without first issuing an RFE or NOID if initial required evidence is missing or the filing otherwise fails to establish eligibility. Although officers retain discretion to request additional evidence in certain circumstances (such as refugee and asylum applications), USCIS emphasized that requestors should not assume they will have an opportunity to cure deficiencies after filing.

The guidance also confirms that officers may deny requests that lack a legal basis for approval without first providing an opportunity to supplement the record.

Changes to RFE, NOID Response Times

The USCIS update does not change the regulatory maximum response periods of 12 weeks for RFEs and 30 days for NOIDs. However, officers may establish shorter deadlines where appropriate. Additionally, USCIS no longer provides benefit requestors an additional 14 days to respond to notices mailed outside the United States.

In addition, USCIS clarifies that if a requestor submits any response to an RFE or NOID, including a partial response, the agency may treat the submission as a request for a decision based on the existing record.

Considerations for Employers

The policy change increases the importance of front-end case preparation and evidentiary review. Employers should work with immigration counsel. Employment-based petitions should be reviewed before filing to confirm that all required initial evidence and case-specific eligibility support are included. This may require earlier document collection, closer coordination with foreign national employees, and a more deliberate assessment of whether a case is ready to file or should be held until the record is complete.

Employers also should:

Build additional lead time into immigration timelines so counsel can identify required initial evidence, request missing documents, and resolve evidentiary gaps before submission; and

Evaluate filing strategy with counsel in time-sensitive situations, including status expiration, work authorization concerns, priority date considerations, and cases involving documents from foreign entities, universities, licensing bodies, or government agencies.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.