ARTICLE
7 August 2026

Continuing To Protect The Meaning And Value Of American Citizenship (Trump EO Tracker)

AG
Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP

Contributor

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP logo
Akin is a law firm focused on providing extraordinary client service, a rewarding environment for our diverse workforce and exceptional legal representation irrespective of ability to pay. The deep transactional, litigation, regulatory and policy experience we bring to client engagements helps us craft innovative, effective solutions and strategies.
Explore Firm Details
Directs federal agencies not to issue or accept documents recognizing U.S. citizenship for certain persons born in the U.S. when neither parent is a U.S. citizen, including where a parent...
United States Immigration
Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Directs federal agencies not to issue or accept documents recognizing U.S. citizenship for certain persons born in the U.S. when neither parent is a U.S. citizen, including where a parent is an “alien enemy,” foreign government employee (e.g. an ambassador or foreign embassy employee and a national of the country they work for), involved in commercial birthright citizenship or fraud, involved in a commercial transaction with a surrogate parent in the U.S., or where the birth occurs in a U.S. territory or territorial waters where citizenship is not conferred by federal statute. 

Additional Documentation

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP
Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More