Continuing To Protect The Meaning And Value Of American Citizenship (Trump EO Tracker)

Directs federal agencies not to issue or accept documents recognizing U.S. citizenship for certain persons born in the U.S. when neither parent is a U.S. citizen, including where a parent...

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Directs federal agencies not to issue or accept documents recognizing U.S. citizenship for certain persons born in the U.S. when neither parent is a U.S. citizen, including where a parent is an “alien enemy,” foreign government employee (e.g. an ambassador or foreign embassy employee and a national of the country they work for), involved in commercial birthright citizenship or fraud, involved in a commercial transaction with a surrogate parent in the U.S., or where the birth occurs in a U.S. territory or territorial waters where citizenship is not conferred by federal statute.

Additional Documentation

Trump Executive Order - Continuing to Protect the Meaning and Value of American Citizenship

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