How To Apply For A UK Visa From The USA: 2026 Guide

1. How to Apply for a UK Visa From the USA

Before applying, check whether you need a UK visa. A US citizen travelling to the UK for a short visit will generally require an Electronic Travel Authorisation ETA, rather than a visit visa, unless an exemption applies. A visa will still be required where the proposed activity or length of stay falls within a visa route, for example for work, study or family settlement.

To make a UK visa application from the USA, you will normally need to complete the relevant online application form, pay the applicable visa application fee and, where required, the Immigration Health Surcharge. You will then be told how to prove your identity and provide your supporting documents.

Depending on your nationality, passport and visa route, you may be able to use the UK Immigration: ID Check app. Otherwise, you will be directed to book an appointment at a Visa Application Centre. Further information on what happens at a biometric appointment can be found in our article Biometric Appointments: What You Need to Know.

2. Proving Your Identity and Attending a Biometric Appointment

If you are required to attend a Visa Application Centre, you will provide your fingerprints and a photograph. Children under the age of five must attend to have a photograph taken but are not required to provide fingerprints.

You must book and attend any required appointment within the period specified by UKVI. Current GOV.UK guidance states that an appointment must be attended within 240 days of submitting the online application; otherwise, a new application will be required. Applicants should follow the instructions generated by their own application, as the identity-checking process may vary by route and individual circumstances.

3. VFS Global Visa Application Centres and Services in the USA

VFS Global operates the network of UK Visa Application Centres in the United States. Applicants should use the current VFS Global centre finder to identify their nearest centre, check opening dates and hours, and confirm whether an appointment fee applies.

Some centres offer appointments without an additional location fee, while some lower-volume user-pay centres currently charge a Home Office regulated fee. There are also Premium Application Centres where optional services may carry separate charges. Paying for a premium centre or an optional service does not improve the prospects of success and does not, by itself, expedite the UKVI decision.

Centre locations, fees, operating schedules and available services can change. Applicants should therefore check the VFS Global website immediately before booking and again before attending. You can travel to attend a centre which may not be your closest one.

4. Processing Times for UK Visa Applications in the United States

UKVI publishes current processing times for applications made outside the UK. The relevant period usually starts when you have proved your identity and provided your supporting documents, whether by attending a Visa Application Centre or, where permitted, by using the UK Immigration: ID Check app.

Published processing times vary by visa route. As at the date of this review, GOV.UK indicates a standard service time of approximately three weeks for many visit, study and work routes, while partner, parent, child and adult dependent relative family applications are generally listed at 12 weeks. These are service standards rather than guaranteed decision dates and should be checked immediately before applying.

A priority or super priority service may be available for some routes and locations. Availability and the applicable timescale should be confirmed during the application and appointment-booking process. A faster service does not remove the possibility of delay where an application requires additional evidence, document verification, an interview or further consideration of the applicant’s circumstances.

It is not advisable to book non-refundable travel in reliance on a published processing time. Further information can be found in our article UK Visa Processing and Decision Waiting Times.

5. What Happens When Your UK Visa Application Is Approved?

The UK has moved to a digital immigration system. From 1 July 2026, UKVI stopped issuing visa vignettes to successful new applicants. A successful applicant will normally receive an eVisa, which is an online record of their UK immigration status.

If a Visa Application Centre has retained your passport or travel document, it should be returned while the application continues to be processed. You should wait until the centre contacts you before attending to collect it.

Following a successful decision, you should sign in to your UKVI account, check that your personal and passport details are correct and ensure that you can view your eVisa before travelling. Your current passport or travel document should be linked to your UKVI account. Further information is set out in our article eVisa System: Check Your Digital UK Immigration Status Online.

For expert advice and assistance with an application for a UK visa from the USA, contact our specialist immigration barristers on 0203 617 9173 or complete the enquiry form below.

7. Frequently Asked Questions: How to Apply for a UK Visa from the USA

Do US citizens need a visa to visit the UK?

A US citizen travelling to the UK for a short visit will generally need an ETA rather than a Standard Visitor visa, unless an exemption applies. A visa may be required for work, study, family settlement or other purposes.

How do I apply for a UK visa from the United States?

Complete the relevant online application, pay the required fees and follow the instructions provided to prove your identity and submit supporting documents. You may be directed to use the UK Immigration: ID Check app or attend a VFS Global Visa Application Centre.

Where do I attend my biometric appointment?

Where an appointment is required, it will take place at a VFS Global Visa Application Centre or Premium Centre. Use the VFS Global centre finder to confirm the available locations, opening schedules and any location fee.

How long does a UK visa application from the USA take?

Processing times depend on the visa route. Many visit, study and work applications are currently listed at approximately three weeks, while specified family routes are generally listed at 12 weeks. Current GOV.UK processing times should always be checked before applying.

Can I pay for a faster decision?

A priority or super priority service may be available for certain routes and locations. Availability is not guaranteed and a complex application may still take longer than the stated priority timescale.

Will I receive a visa sticker in my passport?

Not normally. From 1 July 2026, successful new applicants are generally issued an eVisa rather than a vignette. You should access and check your eVisa through your UKVI account before travelling.