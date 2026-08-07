Ending Birth Tourism (Trump EO Tracker)

Directs the Departments of State and Homeland Security to take actions to prevent foreign nationals from entering the United States on nonimmigrant visas for the purpose of giving birth...

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Directs the Departments of State and Homeland Security to take actions to prevent foreign nationals from entering the United States on nonimmigrant visas for the purpose of giving birth, including denying or revoking visas and permanently barring entry of any individuals entering or attempting to enter the U.S. to engage in birth tourism, and taking action against individuals or entities that facilitate "birth tourism."

Additional Documentation

Trump Executive Order - Ending Birth Tourism

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