TPS And Humanitarian Parole Landscape Continues To Shift: Key Updates For Employers And Foreign Nationals

The landscape for Temporary Protected Status (TPS) and humanitarian parole continues to change rapidly, creating uncertainty for hundreds of thousands of foreign nationals and posing significant compliance challenges for U.S. employers.

Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 3,200 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm’s broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI “Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm” by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

Article Insights

Kate Kalmykov’s articles from Greenberg Traurig, LLP are most popular: in United States

The landscape for Temporary Protected Status (TPS) and humanitarian parole continues to change rapidly, creating uncertainty for hundreds of thousands of foreign nationals and posing significant compliance challenges for U.S. employers.

Recent developments involving Haiti, Venezuela, Ukraine, and other TPS-designated countries demonstrate that temporary immigration protections may change quickly due to government action, federal court decisions, and evolving agency guidance. Employers and foreign nationals should carefully evaluate how these developments might affect employment authorization, Form I-9 compliance obligations, and long-term immigration planning.

Haiti TPS: End of Protection Creates Urgent Need for Planning

One of the most significant recent developments involves the termination of Haiti’s TPS designation. Haiti TPS beneficiaries have relied on temporary protection and employment authorization for several years due to ongoing country conditions. However, DHS announced the termination of Haiti TPS, and after litigation-related delays, the termination process has moved forward. As a result, affected Haitian nationals may lose both protection from removal and employment authorization unless they qualify for another form of immigration relief.

For employers, Haiti TPS presents a significant Form I-9 compliance issue. Employees who previously relied on TPS-related Employment Authorization Documents may have received extensions or continued work authorization based on litigation or government notices. Employers may not rely on the expiration date printed on an EAD card without reviewing the applicable USCIS guidance and determining whether the employee continues to have valid work authorization. Affected individuals may also wish to evaluate whether they have alternative immigration options, including employment-based sponsorship, family-based immigration, asylum, or other available humanitarian pathways.

Venezuela TPS: Multiple Designations Create a Complicated Legal Landscape

Venezuelan nationals face one of the most complicated TPS situations because Venezuela has been designated for TPS twice, creating two different categories of beneficiaries with different eligibility timelines and employment authorization considerations.

DHS actions seeking to terminate Venezuelan TPS have been challenged through litigation, resulting in a shifting legal landscape. The status of Venezuelan TPS beneficiaries has depended on factors including the applicable designation, registration period, court decisions, and subsequent USCIS guidance. This means that Venezuelan TPS holders must not be evaluated as a single group. Two Venezuelan nationals with TPS may have different rights depending on when they registered, which designation applies to them, and whether their work authorization has been extended through agency action or court order.

Employers with Venezuelan TPS employees should carefully review each employee’s documentation and applicable Form I-9 guidance before taking any action based on an EAD expiration date. Similarly, Venezuelan nationals should consider whether they have options beyond TPS, including employment-based immigration, family-based options, asylum, or other forms of relief. The uncertainty surrounding Venezuelan TPS highlights the broader challenge with relying on temporary humanitarian protections as a long-term immigration strategy.

Ukraine: Humanitarian Parole Requires Long-Term Planning

Ukrainian nationals in the United States have largely relied on humanitarian parole programs, including Uniting for Ukraine, rather than TPS. Unlike TPS, humanitarian parole is inherently temporary and does not provide a direct path to permanent residence. Individuals who entered through parole may wish to track their parole expiration dates and determine whether they qualify for another immigration benefit before their authorized stay expires.

Depending on their circumstances, Ukrainian nationals may qualify for other options, including employment-based sponsorship, family-based immigration, asylum, or other humanitarian protections. However, continued reliance on parole alone may create uncertainty as parole periods approach expiration. Employers should also be aware that an employee who initially received work authorization through a humanitarian parole program may require careful review when employment authorization must be reverified.

Other TPS Designations Remain Uncertain

Beyond Haiti and Venezuela, several other TPS designations remain subject to changing government policy and litigation. Countries affected include Afghanistan, Burma (Myanmar), Cameroon, Ethiopia, Honduras, Nepal, Nicaragua, Somalia, South Sudan, and Yemen, among others. The result is a complex patchwork where protections may differ based on country, registration date, litigation status, and the specific government guidance currently in effect.

Employer Compliance Considerations

For employers, the current environment requires careful attention to Form I-9 compliance.

Employers may wish to:

Review current USCIS guidance before reverifying employment authorization for TPS and humanitarian parole employees. Avoid making employment decisions based solely on an expired EAD without determining whether an extension applies. Maintain consistent procedures for employees whose work authorization depends on temporary programs. Monitor developments affecting countries represented in their workforce.

Employers should also consider conducting proactive reviews of their workforce to identify employees whose work authorization depends on TPS, parole, or other temporary programs.

Temporary Protection Requires Permanent Planning

TPS and humanitarian parole provide critical protection during periods of crisis, but they are temporary solutions. Recent developments involving Haiti, Venezuela, Ukraine, and other countries demonstrate the importance of evaluating longer-term immigration strategies. Foreign nationals relying on temporary protections should consider whether they qualify for permanent immigration options before their current status or work authorization expires. Employers may also want to take a proactive approach to immigration planning to minimize disruption and maintain compliance.

As the legal and policy landscape continues to evolve, both employers and foreign nationals should closely monitor developments affecting TPS, humanitarian parole, employment authorization, and workplace compliance obligations.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.