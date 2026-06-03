Adjustment Of Status Is Not An “Extraordinary” Benefit. It Is How The System Was Built.

A new USCIS policy memorandum has sparked widespread concern by reframing adjustment of status as "extraordinary relief" rather than a standard pathway to permanent residence.

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The USCIS Adjustment of Status Memorandum

Since USCIS published Policy Memorandum PM-602-0199 on May 21, 2026, immigration lawyers, employers, universities, and foreign nationals have spent the last several days trying to assess the practical and legal implications of what may become one of the most consequential immigration policy shifts in decades.

The initial reaction understandably focused on dramatic headlines suggesting that adjustment of status had effectively ended. But after several days of closer analysis, a more nuanced, and in some ways more concerning, picture is emerging.

The memorandum does not eliminate adjustment of status. USCIS has not repealed INA § 245, prohibited Form I-485 filings, or formally required all applicants to pursue consular processing abroad. Adjustment of status remains a statutory pathway created by Congress, and USCIS officers still retain authority to approve qualifying applications from within the United States.

At the same time, the memorandum unmistakably signals a major shift in adjudicatory philosophy. It repeatedly describes adjustment as “extraordinary relief,” frames consular processing as the “ordinary” pathway, and encourages officers to apply broader discretionary scrutiny to applicants seeking permanent residence from within the United States.

In the days since the memorandum’s publication, the growing concern among many practitioners has become less about whether adjustment technically still exists, and more about how aggressively USCIS may begin using discretion to narrow the practical availability of that process going forward. That distinction matters enormously.

What Adjustment of Status Actually Is

Adjustment of status is the legal process that allows certain individuals already lawfully present in the United States to apply for permanent residence without having to leave the country for a visa interview abroad. Congress expressly created this mechanism through INA § 245.

For decades, adjustment of status became one of the defining operational features of the modern immigration system. Many immigrants do not initially arrive as permanent residents. Instead, they enter through temporary visa classifications such as H-1B, L-1, O-1, TN, or F-1. Over time, some become eligible for permanent residence through employer sponsorship, family sponsorship, extraordinary ability classifications, or other immigrant pathways. Once an immigrant visa becomes available under the Visa Bulletin system, they may file Form I-485 to adjust status if lawfully present inside the United States. That progression was not accidental. It became deeply integrated into how legal immigration functioned in practice.

Importantly, even the new USCIS memorandum itself acknowledges that certain visa categories permit “dual intent,” meaning individuals may lawfully maintain temporary nonimmigrant status while simultaneously intending to pursue permanent residence in the future. The memorandum specifically references classifications such as H-1B and L-1 in that context. That acknowledgment is significant because Congress intentionally structured those visa categories to accommodate the reality that some temporary workers would eventually transition to permanent residence through lawful channels. In many ways, the modern employment-based immigration system has operated for decades with that expectation built directly into its design.

That acknowledgment matters because it undermines any suggestion that adjustment of status somehow exists outside the intended structure of immigration law. In fact, the existence of dual-intent visa categories reflects Congress’s recognition that temporary nonimmigrant status and eventual permanent residence were not always meant to be mutually exclusive pathways, but rather interconnected parts of a larger legal immigration framework that often allowed qualified individuals to transition from one to the other from within the United States.

The Structural Contradiction in the Administration’s Position

Now, the administration’s broader message appears to be that temporary visas should remain temporary, and that permanent residence should generally be pursued abroad through consular processing rather than from inside the United States.

But that position quickly encounters a practical contradiction. Before someone can even become eligible to file for adjustment of status, the government itself often must approve multiple layers of immigration benefits that allow the individual to remain lawfully inside the United States long enough to reach that stage. USCIS may approve an H-1B petition, then approve multiple H-1B extensions over several years while the green card process moves forward. The agency may also approve changes of status, dependent classifications, employment authorization, portability requests, and travel-related benefits throughout that period.

In other words, the government itself has long operated an interconnected system where temporary lawful status and eventual permanent residence function together rather than separately. That sequence matters.

Imagine a sports fan who buys a ticket to a big game months in advance, receives approval to enter the stadium, clears security checkpoints, and is directed section by section toward the seating area. It would make little sense for stadium officials to stop that fan just before reaching the seat and suddenly announce that sitting in the stadium was only meant for “extraordinary” guests. That is the tension in the administration’s position here. The immigration system has long operated as a step-by-step process in which the government itself approves temporary status, extensions, and other immigration benefits that often serve as the bridge toward eventual eligibility for adjustment of status. That is why the administration cannot logically claim that a person who has successfully navigated every sanctioned step of this government-directed pipeline is suddenly unqualified to cross the final finish line.

The Memorandum Expands the Practical Scope of Discretionary Denials

One of the most consequential aspects of the memorandum is not merely the language describing adjustment as “extraordinary,” but the guidance it gives adjudicating officers.

The memorandum repeatedly emphasizes that adjustment is discretionary and instructs officers to weigh all positive and negative factors when deciding whether applicants should be permitted to complete the green card process from within the United States. It references immigration violations, unauthorized employment, criminal conduct, fraud concerns, prior immigration history, family circumstances, public safety considerations, and whether the individual could instead pursue immigrant visa processing abroad.

That final factor could become especially important. Historically, the mere existence of consular processing as an alternative pathway did not generally operate as a major negative discretionary factor for otherwise eligible adjustment applicants. The memorandum now appears to encourage officers to treat overseas processing as the preferred route and adjustment as a departure from the “ordinary” process. That shift may significantly alter the practical adjudication landscape even if the statute itself remains unchanged.

At the same time, the memorandum does not create a categorical prohibition against adjustment approvals. Officers still retain case-by-case discretion, and the memorandum expressly contemplates individualized balancing of positive and negative equities.

That nuance matters because the memorandum’s long-term impact may depend less on the wording itself and more on how aggressively officers apply it in practice over time.

Why Consular Processing Changes the Entire Dynamic

Viewed in context, the policy appears aimed at making it substantially harder for applicants for permanent residence to remain lawfully inside the United States while their cases are processed.

A pending adjustment application often provides stability. It may allow continued lawful presence, work authorization, travel authorization, and family continuity while USCIS adjudicates the final stage of the green card process.

Consular processing changes that equation dramatically. Unlike USCIS adjudications inside the United States, consular processing occurs abroad through U.S. embassies and consulates. Those systems are already heavily backlogged in many regions, with visa interview delays often stretching for months or longer.

More importantly, consular adjudications exist in a far more opaque legal environment. Consular officer decisions are often shielded by the doctrine of consular nonreviewability, meaning courts frequently have little practical ability to review visa denials issued abroad. Unlike many USCIS denials inside the United States, there is often no meaningful administrative appeal process capable of fully correcting factual or legal mistakes made during consular adjudications.

That distinction matters enormously. A system that pushes more applicants abroad effectively shifts a greater percentage of immigration adjudications into a setting where applicants may face longer delays, broader discretionary authority, reduced transparency, and far more limited avenues for judicial or administrative review.

There are also significant practical consequences for families while the green card process is pending. Under the current adjustment of status system, once an employee and dependent family members file I-485 applications, dependents can often obtain open-market employment authorization documents (EADs) based on the pending adjustment application itself, even if they otherwise would not independently qualify for work authorization. If more applicants are pushed into consular processing instead of adjustment of status, that benefit largely disappears because there is no pending U.S.-based I-485 application through which to obtain an EAD. In practical terms, that could mean that a spouse who today might have been able to work in the United States through a pending adjustment application could instead become unable to work unless they independently qualify for their own separate work-authorized status, such as H-1B status.

Critics will likely argue that this is not simply about administrative procedure. Rather, they may view it as an effort to create attrition within the legal immigration system itself by increasing uncertainty, procedural barriers, geographic displacement, and practical risk.

Courts Have Sometimes Allowed Broad Executive Immigration Authority, But They Have Also Repeatedly Drawn Limits

One of the central legal questions surrounding this policy is not whether the executive branch has discretion in immigration matters. It clearly does. The deeper question is whether the administration is administering the statutory framework Congress created or attempting to fundamentally reshape it through executive policy.

Courts have sometimes permitted broad executive immigration authority, especially where Congress expressly delegated power involving national security, foreign affairs, or border-related entry decisions. The Supreme Court’s decision in Trump v. Hawaii, which upheld the later version of the travel ban, reflected that principle. There, the Court emphasized the broad authority Congress granted under INA § 212(f).

But recent Supreme Court jurisprudence has also shown growing skepticism toward executive agencies asserting expansive powers not clearly authorized by Congress.

That trend has appeared across major executive power cases involving environmental regulation, vaccine mandates, student loan forgiveness, labor regulation, and emergency economic powers. Although those cases arose outside immigration law, they reflect a broader constitutional concern about agencies attempting to achieve major policy shifts through administrative interpretation rather than congressional legislation.

In West Virginia v. EPA, the Court rejected an expansive interpretation of EPA authority that would have substantially restructured national energy policy absent clear congressional authorization.

In Biden v. Nebraska, the Court struck down the Biden administration’s student loan forgiveness initiative, concluding that generalized statutory language did not authorize a policy with such enormous economic and political consequences absent clearer congressional approval.

The broader principle emerging from these cases is increasingly clear: agencies may administer statutes, but courts are becoming less willing to allow agencies to substantially transform the practical meaning or operation of statutes through policy reinterpretation alone.

Why That Judicial Trend Could Matter Here

The administration will likely argue that adjustment of status has always been discretionary and that INA § 245 never guaranteed approval merely because an applicant satisfies threshold eligibility requirements. That point is legally true to a degree. Adjustment has always involved discretion, and the memorandum is correct that USCIS officers may weigh positive and negative factors in determining whether relief should be granted.

But challengers will likely argue that the administration is doing something much larger than merely reaffirming ordinary discretion. They will likely argue that the administration is attempting to transform adjustment of status itself, a statutory mechanism Congress expressly created and that the immigration system has operationally relied upon for decades, into a supposedly extraordinary remedy rarely meant to be used.

That distinction may become central in future litigation.

Courts often examine not only statutory text, but also decades of agency practice, reliance interests, and the broader structure of how statutes historically functioned. Employers, universities, hospitals, multinational companies, researchers, and families have built enormous reliance interests around adjustment of status as a normal and expected component of the legal immigration system.

Ultimately, one of the defining questions in the coming litigation may be relatively simple: when Congress created adjustment of status under INA § 245, did it intend to create a meaningful pathway toward permanent residence for qualifying individuals already lawfully inside the United States, or merely an extraordinary exception rarely meant to be granted?

For decades, the structure and operation of the immigration system itself answered that question rather clearly.

Adjustment Of Status Is Not An "Extraordinary” Benefit. It Is How The System Was Built.

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