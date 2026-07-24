Changes To Admission Periods For F, J, And I Nonimmigrants

The US Department of Homeland Security has announced a final rule replacing the long-standing "duration of status" admission framework for F, J, and I nonimmigrants with fixed periods of admission, effective September 15, 2026.

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On July 16, 2026, the US Department of Homeland Security announced a final rule that will replace the long-standing “duration of status” admission framework for certain F, J, and I nonimmigrants with fixed periods of admission. The rule was recently published in the Federal Register and will take effect on September 15, 2026.

Under the current duration-of-status framework, many academic students, exchange visitors, and representatives of foreign information media are admitted for the period during which they maintain the terms and conditions of their nonimmigrant status, rather than a specific period of time. The final rule will change that approach by requiring a fixed period of admission, aligning these classifications more closely with the admission framework used for many other nonimmigrant classifications.

F-1 nonimmigrant status is the principal nonimmigrant category for academic students seeking to pursue a full course of study in the United States at an approved college, university, seminary, conservatory, academic high school, private elementary school, other academic institution, or language training program.

Key Provisions of the Final Rule Include:

Fixed periods of admission: F and J nonimmigrants will generally be admitted for the length of their specific program, subject to a maximum period of four years.

F and J nonimmigrants will generally be admitted for the length of their specific program, subject to a maximum period of four years. Extension of status requirement: Individuals who need additional time to complete their program or continue their authorized activity must apply for an extension of status with US Citizenship and Immigration Services.

Individuals who need additional time to complete their program or continue their authorized activity must apply for an extension of status with US Citizenship and Immigration Services. Additional federal vetting: Extension requests will likely involve federal review measures such as biometrics, background checks, and fraud screening.

Extension requests will likely involve federal review measures such as biometrics, background checks, and fraud screening. Shortened F-1 grace period: The post-completion grace period for F-1 students to leave the country, transfer schools, obtain an employment authorization document pursuant to optional practical training, or change status upon conclusion of their degree program will be reduced from 60 days to 30 days.

The post-completion grace period for F-1 students to leave the country, transfer schools, obtain an employment authorization document pursuant to optional practical training, or change status upon conclusion of their degree program will be reduced from 60 days to 30 days. Program-change limitations: The rule introduces additional restrictions on certain academic changes, which may include changes to program level, educational objective, or school transfer activity.

Practical Implications

The change will likely be significant because affected nonimmigrants will no longer be able to rely solely on continued compliance with school or program requirements to remain in the United States beyond a defined period of admission. Instead, they will need to track the expiration date on their I-94 admission record and timely file for an extension of status if additional time is required.

Schools, exchange visitor programs, and employers may also need to prepare for additional advising and compliance obligations. International offices and program sponsors may need to update internal procedures, communications, and timelines to help affected individuals understand when an extension filing may be necessary.

Employer Action Items

Identify affected employees and candidates: Review current employees, interns, trainees, and pending hires who hold or may hold F-1, J-1, or I nonimmigrant status, including individuals relying on Curricular Practical Training (CPT), Optional Practical Training (OPT), Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics Optional Practical Training (STEM OPT), academic training, or other student- or exchange visitor-based employment authorization.

Review current employees, interns, trainees, and pending hires who hold or may hold F-1, J-1, or I nonimmigrant status, including individuals relying on Curricular Practical Training (CPT), Optional Practical Training (OPT), Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics Optional Practical Training (STEM OPT), academic training, or other student- or exchange visitor-based employment authorization. Review immigration timelines: Track I-94 expiration dates, program end dates, employment authorization document expiration dates, STEM OPT reporting deadlines, and any anticipated need for an extension request, change of status, or employer-sponsored nonimmigrant or immigrant visa strategy.

Track I-94 expiration dates, program end dates, employment authorization document expiration dates, STEM OPT reporting deadlines, and any anticipated need for an extension request, change of status, or employer-sponsored nonimmigrant or immigrant visa strategy. Coordinate early with employees and schools: Encourage affected employees to work closely with their designated school officials or program sponsors to confirm Student and Exchange Visitor Information System (SEVIS) records, program dates, transfer plans, training authorizations, and any changes that may require advance planning.

Encourage affected employees to work closely with their designated school officials or program sponsors to confirm Student and Exchange Visitor Information System (SEVIS) records, program dates, transfer plans, training authorizations, and any changes that may require advance planning. Assess onboarding and retention risk: Build additional lead time into hiring and onboarding processes for foreign students and exchange visitors, particularly where an employee may need an extension of status, change of status, or alternative employment-authorized status before employment can continue.

Build additional lead time into hiring and onboarding processes for foreign students and exchange visitors, particularly where an employee may need an extension of status, change of status, or alternative employment-authorized status before employment can continue. Update internal compliance procedures: Review I-9 reverification practices, immigration tracking systems, offer-letter language, and internal communications to ensure they account for fixed admission periods and possible US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) filing requirements.

Review I-9 reverification practices, immigration tracking systems, offer-letter language, and internal communications to ensure they account for fixed admission periods and possible US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) filing requirements. Plan for contingencies: Where a role is business-critical, consider whether backup staffing plans, earlier sponsorship decisions, or alternative visa options may be appropriate if an extension is delayed, denied, or otherwise unavailable.

Impact on Individuals

For individual students, exchange visitors, and representatives of foreign information media, the shift from duration of status to a fixed period of admission may create more direct filing obligations and reduce flexibility. Individuals who previously relied on continued SEVIS compliance and school reporting to maintain status will need to monitor a specific I-94 expiration date and submit an extension of status application to USCIS before that date if additional time is needed.

This change will be particularly important for students in longer or variable-length academic programs, including doctoral candidates; students whose research or clinical requirements extend beyond the original program end date; students who change programs or schools; and students who experience academic delays. These individuals will likely face additional government filing fees, documentary requirements, processing times, and the risk of gaps in lawful status if an extension of status is not timely filed or is denied.

The shortened F-1 grace period will also affect post-program planning. Students completing a program will have less time to prepare for departure, transfer to another school, begin a new program, or pursue another immigration option. F-2 dependents will likewise be affected because their period of admission is generally tied to the principal F-1 student’s status and authorized period of admission.

Affected individuals should review their I-94 admission record, program end date, SEVIS record, dependent status, travel plans, and any anticipated need for practical training, school transfer, change of status, or extension of status well before the rule’s effective date and any future expiration deadline.

Transition for Individuals With an I-94 Indicating Duration of Status

Current nonimmigrants who are in the United States under the prior duration-of-status framework will transition to the new system automatically, with authorized stay capped at a maximum of four years from the rule’s effective date, unless a shorter period applies.

Bottom Line

Affected foreign students, exchange visitors, representatives of foreign information media, schools, and program sponsors should carefully review I-94 admission records, program end dates, and extension of status timelines once the final rule is published and the effective date is confirmed.

People with questions regarding the impact of this decision on their own immigration status, the immigration status of their loved ones or employees, or related matters, should contact any attorney in Butzel's Immigration Team for additional guidance.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.