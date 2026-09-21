Pabian Law Client Alert: H-2B Visa Cap Reached For First-half Of FY2027 (Winter-season)

Pabian Law clients and friends,

The winter-season H-2B visa cap has officially been reached. U.S. Citizenship & Immigration Services (USCIS) announced today that the H-2B numerical cap was reached on September 4, 2026 for the first half of the government’s 2027 fiscal year (the 2026/27 winter season). In short, due to the numerical limit set by Congress when H-2B visas were created and the significant demand that we saw this season, there are no additional H-2B visas remaining for employers with seasonal start dates between October 1, 2026 and March 31, 2027.

***As they did last year, the U.S. Department of Labor moved extremely quickly after processing October 1st filings. As a result, we saw some organizations with mid-October start dates successfully file before the numerical cap was reached, but results were very varied in terms of which petition start dates made it in under the numerical cap. This is because the U.S. Department of Labor moved forward with post-October 1st start date applications essentially all at once, where we saw later start dates processed before some earlier ones. Overall, consistent with what we predicted earlier in the year, October 1st was the only truly safe start date, while some mid-October cases were able to make it depending on their specific processing timeline.***

A few brief notes/reminders on what this means: