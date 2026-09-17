F-1 Student Training Faces Heightened Scrutiny: What Universities, Students, And Employers Need To Know

Recent Student Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP) communications have not formally changed the Curricular Practical Training (CPT) regulation, but they are prompting universities to reexamine how they authorize curricular practical training for F-1 students.

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Recent Student Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP) communications have not formally changed the Curricular Practical Training (CPT) regulation, but they are prompting universities to reexamine how they authorize curricular practical training for F-1 students. Schools, designated school officials (DSOs), employers, and students should expect closer review of whether a proposed internship or employment opportunity is genuinely part of the student’s academic curriculum.

The governing standard

Under 8 C.F.R. § 214.2(f)(10)(i), CPT must be an integral part of an established curriculum. It may include an internship, cooperative education placement, or practicum offered through an appropriate employer-school arrangement. The training must relate directly to the student’s major, and the student may not begin work until the DSO has issued an endorsed Form I-20.

The regulation also preserves an exception for graduate programs that require immediate practical training. Accordingly, the recent communications do not categorically eliminate so-called “Day 1 CPT.” They do, however, place greater emphasis on the academic necessity and curricular foundation for each authorization.

What SEVP is emphasizing

In its August 12th Broadcast Message 2608-01, SEVP stated that it has observed an increase in CPT authorizations that may not satisfy the regulatory requirements. The message directs schools to review CPT requests carefully, confirm the academic requirements of each program, and maintain documentation supporting the curricular necessity of each authorization.

The message also warns that CPT should not be used merely to create employment opportunities or to provide optional work experience. It states that DSOs certify under penalty of perjury that the information supporting CPT authorization is accurate and that SEVP may investigate schools it believes are attempting to bypass regulatory requirements.

An important distinction is that the broadcast message is not itself a regulation. The regulation asks whether CPT is an integral part of an established curriculum. The SEVP message encourages a stricter operational review, including whether the student could complete the degree without the training and whether the training is required for all students pursuing the relevant degree. The August 24th guidance and subsequent university notices have further focused attention on CPT connected to elective courses and other arrangements that may not be mandatory components of a degree program.

A practical audit workflow for schools

Schools should consider treating each CPT file as audit ready. A defensible workflow can include:

Taking inventory of pending and previously approved CPT by academic program, course, employer, location, and authorization dates.

Identifying the academic source supporting the authorization, such as a catalog, program handbook, degree requirement, syllabus, or written departmental confirmation.

Determining whether practical training is required for all similarly situated students or is merely available as an elective or optional experience.

Confirming that the position is directly related to the student’s major and that the employer, worksite, dates, hours, and other information match the endorsed Form I-20 and SEVIS record.

Preserving the student’s request, academic review, DSO analysis, employer documentation, cooperative agreement, and final authorization.

Establishing an escalation process for unusual cases and communicating clearly that employment cannot begin before CPT authorization is issued.

Recent reporting indicates that some universities have paused certain forms of course-credit CPT while continuing to approve training required for a degree. University of Wisconsin (Madison), for example, has stated that it will not retroactively rescind CPT authorized before August 24th, while applying a stricter review to future requests. Reuters has reported similar developments at other universities. These institutional responses are not necessarily uniform and should not be treated as a universal safe harbor.

Practical takeaways

Students should ask their DSO whether the proposed CPT is a required and documented component of the degree program, retain the supporting academic materials, and avoid beginning or continuing employment if the authorization is incomplete or expired.

Employers should not rely solely on an offer letter or informal confirmation that CPT is permissible. Before the student begins work, the employer should confirm that the student has the required CPT-endorsed Form I-20 and that the employment details are accurate.

The immediate issue is not a formal nationwide elimination of CPT. It is a shift toward more demanding documentation and greater scrutiny of whether the training is truly curricular. Schools that review their records now—and students and employers that verify authorization before work begins—will be better positioned to respond to SEVP questions.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.