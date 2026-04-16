The L-1 New Office Route – Navigating Common Pitfalls

The L-1 visa remains a widely used pathway for multinational companies to transfer executives, managers, and specialized employees to the United States. Within this category, the “new office” option allows companies without an existing U.S. presence to establish operations by transferring key personnel. A new office is defined as a U.S. branch, subsidiary, or affiliate that has been doing business for less than one year.

At Fakhoury Global Immigration, our motto is Global Vision, Personal Attention. We provide our clients with the most comprehensive legal immigration services available while tailoring them to their specific requirements. Offering a full range of immigration legal services, we aspire to be the one-stop solution for all our clients’ global and U.S.-based needs. Our team of lawyers and paralegals are specialists in all U.S. and major international visa classifications. We provide comprehensive and peerless legal services that are cost-competitive, custom tailored, fully compliant, and successful in achieving our clients’ objectives.

Article Insights

Zeenat Phophalia’s articles from Fakhoury Global Immigration are most popular: within Immigration topic(s)

in United States

with readers working within the Technology industries

The L-1 visa remains a widely used pathway for multinational companies to transfer executives, managers, and specialized employees to the United States. Within this category, the “new office” option allows companies without an existing U.S. presence to establish operations by transferring key personnel. A new office is defined as a U.S. branch, subsidiary, or affiliate that has been doing business for less than one year.1 While this pathway offers significant opportunities, especially for startups, it also involves heightened scrutiny from USCIS and consular officers.2 Unlike established-office petitions, new office cases are inherently forward-looking, requiring adjudicators to assess projected business viability and growth. This predictive element introduces subjectivity, often leading to Requests for Evidence (RFEs) and inconsistent outcomes. As a result, success depends heavily on presenting a detailed, credible, and consistent record.

Business Plan and Viability

The business plan is the foundation of any L-1 new office petition. It must demonstrate that the U.S. entity will become operational within a reasonable timeframe and grow sufficiently to support a managerial or executive role within one year. Plans that are generic, overly speculative, or lacking in detail, particularly regarding staffing and financial projections often trigger RFEs or denials. Revenue projections must be grounded in clear market analysis; overly ambitious or unsupported forecasts can undermine the credibility of the entire petition.

Equally important is connecting early-stage operations to the regulatory requirement that the beneficiary will function in a managerial or executive capacity within one year. A strong plan must include specific milestones and a realistic hiring timeline showing how the startup will evolve structurally. Simply stating long-term goals is insufficient; the plan must demonstrate how operational responsibilities will transition away from the beneficiary. The importance of demonstrating managerial capacity is discussed in Matter of Church Scientology International (1988)3, which emphasizes that eligibility depends on actual job duties rather than titles. At the extension stage, USCIS will compare actual performance against the original business plan, making consistency and realistic projections critical.

Physical Office Requirement

L-1 regulations require the new U.S. entity to secure “sufficient physical premises,” and this requirement is strictly enforced.4 A mailing address or virtual office alone is not sufficient. Typically, USCIS expects a signed commercial lease (often for at least 12 months) along with details about the size and nature of the premises, supported by photos or layout documentation.

The physical space must align with the nature and scale of the business. For example, a consulting firm may justify a smaller office, while a logistics or manufacturing business would require larger facilities. Shared workspaces such as WeWork or Regus may be acceptable if they provide adequate capacity for employees and projected growth, but they can raise concerns if they lack dedicated space, signage or evidence of active use. Home offices are not prohibited but tend to attract scrutiny and are generally not favorable.

Managerial Capacity in Early Stages

Demonstrating that the beneficiary will function in a managerial or executive role within a short timeframe is one of the most common challenges in new office cases. Early-stage businesses often operate with lean teams, requiring senior personnel to perform a mix of strategic and operational tasks. If the record suggests that the beneficiary will engage in routine or administrative duties, it can undermine claims of managerial or executive capacity.

Vague job descriptions such as “overseeing operations” or “managing business development” are insufficient. Instead, the petition must clearly define the beneficiary’s role, decision-making authority, and position within the organizational hierarchy. Supporting documentation, including detailed organizational charts, is essential. These charts should reflect both current staff and planned hires, illustrating reporting lines, functional divisions, and how responsibilities will be delegated over time. Without this level of detail, adjudicators are more likely to issue RFEs or deny the petition.

Remote Worksites and Organizational Control

Remote work arrangements can introduce additional complexity in demonstrating managerial capacity. While not prohibited, they may raise concerns about how the beneficiary will exercise supervision and control over subordinates. Petitioners must address this by clearly outlining reporting structures, communication methods and oversight mechanisms, such as video conferencing, performance tracking systems, and centralized reporting tools.

Issues may arise if most subordinates are independent contractors, freelancers, or located outside the United States, as this can call into question whether the U.S. entity has a meaningful operational presence. Similarly, if the beneficiary appears to be performing routine tasks due to a lack of on-site staff, this can weaken the case. However, Matter of Z-A-, Inc.5 recognizes that managers may oversee essential functions supported by personnel outside the United States, reflecting the realities of global business operations. This decision supports the argument that physical co-location is not strictly required, provided there is a clear and effective management structure.

One-Year Approval Period and Extension Challenges

L-1 new office petitions are initially approved for a maximum of one year, unlike established office petitions, which may receive up to three years.6 This limited timeframe creates pressure to demonstrate substantial business progress before filing for an extension. USCIS expects to see active operations, revenue generation, sufficient staffing, and a clear transition of the beneficiary into a primarily managerial or executive role.

Evidence such as client contracts, invoices, payroll records, and employment agreements is critical in demonstrating growth. USCIS will closely compare actual outcomes with the original business plan, and any material deviations—whether in hiring, revenue, or operations—must be clearly explained. Unrealistic projections at the outset can create challenges at the extension stage if they are not met.

External factors can also affect the timeline. Visa appointment backlogs and administrative processing delays (e.g., 221(g)) at U.S. consulates can reduce the time available for the beneficiary to achieve business goals and targets. These delays can impact hiring, operations, and overall progress. Petitioners should plan proactively by scheduling interviews early, considering expedited processing where possible, and documenting any external delays to present at the extension stage.

Capital Investment Considerations

Unlike the E-2 visa category, the L-1 new office classification does not mandate a “substantial” investment. However, USCIS evaluates whether the business has sufficient funds to launch and sustain operations during the initial year. The adequacy of funding is assessed relative to the nature of the business. For example, a consulting firm may require less capital than a manufacturing operation.

The key question is whether the investment supports a credible plan to commence operations, hire employees, and establish a structure that supports a managerial or executive role. Undercapitalized businesses, particularly those with ambitious projections are likely to face increased scrutiny. The funding must align with the scale and goals outlined in the business plan.

Franchise Business Model Considerations

Franchise models can offer a structured and potentially lower-risk pathway for establishing a U.S. business under the L-1 new office category. They provide established branding, operational systems and market presence, which can help address some startup challenges. However, they also introduce unique legal and structural considerations.

A critical issue is demonstrating the qualifying relationship between the foreign entity and the U.S. entity. Where ownership in the U.S entity is held through multiple layers or investment vehicles, the corporate structure must be clearly documented. Even minority investors can create complications if they hold rights that limit the control of the majority shareholder, such as veto powers or supermajority requirements. These provisions can undermine the requirement that the foreign entity maintains both ownership and control.

Franchise agreements themselves must also be carefully reviewed. While franchisors are typically third parties, their contractual rights—such as control over branding, pricing, suppliers, and operations—can appear to limit the autonomy of the U.S. entity. If control appears to rest with the franchisor rather than the foreign parent, USCIS may question whether a qualifying relationship exists. To mitigate this, petitioners must clearly demonstrate that ultimate control remains with the foreign entity or common parent.

Conclusion

The L-1 new office visa remains a great option for multinational companies seeking to expand into the United States, but it comes with unique challenges. Its forward-looking nature and heightened scrutiny require careful planning, detailed documentation, and a consistent narrative. Success depends on presenting a credible business plan, demonstrating sufficient resources and infrastructure, and clearly establishing managerial or executive capacity within a short timeframe. By anticipating common pitfalls—ranging from business plan deficiencies to ownership and control issues—petitioners can better position themselves for approval and lay a strong foundation for long-term operations in the United States.

Footnotes

1 8 CFR 214.2(l)(ii)(F).

2 United States Citizenship and Immigration Services agency

3 19 I&N Dec. 593 (B.I.A. 1988).

4 8 CFR §214.2(l)(3)(v)(A)

5 Adopted Decision 2016-02 (AAO Apr. 14, 2016).

6 8 CFR §214.2(l)(7)(A)(3).

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.