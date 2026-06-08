Episode 35 (Part2): I-9 Compliance Made Practical: What Employers Need To Know (Podcast)

Description

How can employers stay ahead of I-9 reverification deadlines and avoid risks associated with the use of electronic I-9 systems and E-Verify ?

In part two of the second episode of our worksite compliance series, host and Senior Associate at Klasko Immigration Law Partners, Natalia Gouz, continues her conversation with Partner and Co-Chair of the Corporate Immigration Practice Group, Elise Fialkowski, to discuss how employers can strengthen I-9 compliance beyond the onboarding process.

Natalia and Elise explore key issues that often create risk for employers, including reverification obligations, tracking expiring work authorization, avoiding document abuse during reverification, and understanding the limitations of electronic I-9 systems.

The episode also discusses E-Verify, including why it is not a substitute for Form I-9, how it offers benefits but may also create compliance risks, and why employers should carefully evaluate their systems, training, and internal policies before relying on electronic tools.

For employers navigating today’s evolving enforcement environment, this episode offers practical strategies for maintaining audit-ready records, reducing potential liability, and strengthening workplace compliance programs.

Speakers on this episode are: