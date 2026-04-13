Burma, Ethiopia, And Somalia TPS Update: Additional Agency Guidance For I-9 And E-Verify Compliance

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USCIS and E-Verify have updated their previous coordinated employer guidance with respect to handling I-9 and E-Verify compliance for current TPS beneficiaries from Burma, Ethiopia, and Somalia.
Below are updated instructions.
Form I-9
Complete Section 1 and Section 2 on I-9s as follows:
New Hire Instructions:
- Section 1 (“Expiration Date”) – input “as per court order”
- Section 2 (“Expiration Date (if any)”) – input as follows:
- For Burmese TPS holders: “April 15, 2026”
- For Ethiopian TPS holders: “April 13, 2026”
- For Somalian TPS holders: “May 18, 2026”
Existing Employee Instructions:
- Additional Information Box or Supplement B: Add a note referencing the court stay and USCIS guidance with the applicable expiration date.
E-Verify
The E-Verify updates (see Burma, Ethiopia, and Somalia) echo the I-9 approach for new hires:
- When creating or updating a case for a TPS holder, use the following expiration dates from the I-9 in the E-Verify case:
- For Burmese TPS holders: “April 15, 2026”
- For Ethiopian TPS holders: “April 13, 2026”
- For Somalian TPS holders: “May 18, 2026”
- Do not treat the earlier printed date on the EAD as the controlling expiration for E-Verify purposes.
Do not run a second E-Verify case for existing employees.
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