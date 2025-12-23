U.S. Expands Travel Ban List Effective January 1, 2026

On Dec. 16, 2025, the White House announced an expansion of U.S. entry restrictions on foreign nationals from countries with identified deficiencies in security screening, vetting, and information sharing.

The expanded travel restrictions apply to both immigrant and nonimmigrant visa applicants who are nationals of, or who travel using documents issued by, the countries designated under the Proclamation. The restrictions generally apply to individuals who are outside the United States and do not hold a valid visa as of the effective date, Jan. 1, 2026. The Proclamation does not automatically revoke visas that were valid on or before that date, and individuals who already hold valid visas may generally continue to travel using those documents, subject to inspection by U.S. Customs and Border Protection at the port of entry. Lawful permanent residents of the United States, diplomatic and official travel visas (such as A, C, G, and NATO visas), and other limited categories identified in the Proclamation are exempt from the entry suspension.

Countries with Full Restrictions:

Afghanistan Libya Burma Mali* Burkina Faso* Niger* Chad Republic of the Congo Equatorial Guinea Sierra Leone Eritrea Somalia Haiti South Sudan* Individuals using travel documents issued or endorsed by the Palestinian Authority (PA)* Sudan Iran Syria* Laos Yemen

*Newly added countries

Previously subject to Partial Restrictions

Countries with Partial Restrictions:

Angola* Mauritania* Antigua and Barbuda* Nigeria* Benin* Senegal* Burundi Tanzania* Cote d'Ivoire* Togo Cuba Tonga* Dominica* Turkmenistan Gabon* Venezuela The Gambia* Zambia* Malawi* Zimbabwe*

*Newly added countries

Restrictions remain for immigrants but have been lifted for non-immigrant visas

The expanded restrictions will be implemented beginning 12:01 a.m. Eastern Time on Jan. 1, 2026, and will primarily affect future visa issuance and entry eligibility for individuals subject to the ban who are abroad after that date. Employers, travelers, and affected individuals should review whether the updated country designations impact upcoming travel plans, pending visa applications, or future immigration strategy. Additional guidance from the Department of State and U.S. consular posts is expected as the Proclamation is implemented, and case-specific analysis may be necessary to determine eligibility under available exceptions or other immigration options.

