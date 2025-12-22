ARTICLE
22 December 2025

Restricting And Limiting The Entry Of Foreign Nationals To Protect The Security Of The United States (Trump EO Tracker)

AG
Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP

Contributor

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP logo
Akin is a law firm focused on providing extraordinary client service, a rewarding environment for our diverse workforce and exceptional legal representation irrespective of ability to pay. The deep transactional, litigation, regulatory and policy experience we bring to client engagements helps us craft innovative, effective solutions and strategies.
Explore Firm Details
Suspends entry for foreign nationals of additional countries of concern from those previously restricted under Proclamation 10949, as determined by the Secretary of State, the Secretary of Homeland Security...
United States Immigration
Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP are most popular:
  • within Litigation and Mediation & Arbitration topic(s)

Suspends entry for foreign nationals of additional countries of concern from those previously restricted under Proclamation 10949, as determined by the Secretary of State, the Secretary of Homeland Security, the Attorney General, and the Director of National Intelligence. Additional countries include full suspension of entry for Burkina Faso, Laos, Mali, Niger, Sierra Leone, South Sudan, Syria, Palestinian Authority Documents, and partial suspension of entry for Angola, Antigua and Barbuda, Benin, Cote d 'Ivoire, Dominica, Gabon, the Gambia, Malawi, Mauritania, Nigeria, Senegal, Tanzania, Tonga, Turkmenistan, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

Additional Documentation

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP
Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More