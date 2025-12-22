Restricting And Limiting The Entry Of Foreign Nationals To Protect The Security Of The United States (Trump EO Tracker)

Suspends entry for foreign nationals of additional countries of concern from those previously restricted under Proclamation 10949, as determined by the Secretary of State, the Secretary of Homeland Security, the Attorney General, and the Director of National Intelligence. Additional countries include full suspension of entry for Burkina Faso, Laos, Mali, Niger, Sierra Leone, South Sudan, Syria, Palestinian Authority Documents, and partial suspension of entry for Angola, Antigua and Barbuda, Benin, Cote d 'Ivoire, Dominica, Gabon, the Gambia, Malawi, Mauritania, Nigeria, Senegal, Tanzania, Tonga, Turkmenistan, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

Additional Documentation

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.